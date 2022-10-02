Read full article on original website
WTVQ
BCTC breaks ground on new Newtown North Campus building
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Bluegrass Community and Technical College broke ground Tuesday on its new Newtown North Campus building. The building is 26,000 square feet and it will move the college’s dentistry and cosmetology programs to its Newtown Pike campus. The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council helped to provide...
WTVQ
University of Kentucky’s 5th annual Tree Week set for Oct. 8-16
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky’s fifth annual Tree Week begins Saturday and runs through Oct. 16. Tree Week will include various activities, like plantings, tours, hikes, tree walks, education programs, art and yoga — with more than 60 events scheduled. UK College of Agriculture, Food...
WTVQ
The Nest begins coat drive ahead of winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As the weather cools down, The Nest – Center for Women, Children and Families is launching a coat drive for children to help families prepare for winter. According to the Nest, the Coats for Kids drive is underway. The goal is to collect 1,000...
spectrumnews1.com
Central Kentucky business gather for Local LEX Block Party
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Encouraging community involvement in Kentucky’s thriving small business scene, Lexington’s Local Lex Market concluded its first Sunday block series this weekend. What You Need To Know. Kentucky-based bakers, craftworkers, Jewelers, and more are showing their collections as part of Local Lex’s community event.
WTVQ
Supporting survivors during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge survivors of domestic violence, educate ourselves, and be a voice for survivors. In Lexington, you may have seen purple pumpkins at businesses and organizations all over the city. They’re part of the ‘Peace Pumpkins’...
WTVQ
New mural coming to Summit at Fritz Farm shows off Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington is getting a new mural at the Summit at Fritz Farm, done by a well-known artist. Wylie Caudill specializes in street art including chalk art and murals — and the Kentucky-based artist is now taking on a wall at the Summit. “I’m super...
kentuckytoday.com
School administrator takes stand against suggested pronouns, keeping parents in dark
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (KT) – An Anderson County educator, who is also a Kentucky Baptist pastor, is taking a moral stand on the issue of being told to refer to students by their suggested pronouns and not being allowed to tell the child’s parents if the request was made.
WTVQ
Sheridan’s celebrates 60 years in Versailles
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Known for its book production since first opening its doors in 1962, Sheridan‘s in Versailles is marking its 60th anniversary in October. Then-owner Randy McNally selected a 25-acre site to build the general printing and book manufacturing business, starting out as a 300,000-square-foot building with 23 employees. In its early days, the business also produced accordion fold road maps and atlases. It was also the first in the world to install an automated index machine, performing the cutting and labeling of thumb indexes in dictionaries, according to a press release.
WTVQ
Paws 4 The Cause hosts annual Barktoberfest
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Fall celebrations are in full swing and that includes one event aimed at helping provide care for animals. The non profit Paws 4 the Cause put on its fifth annual Barktoberfest Saturday. The event was held at the Liquor Barn in Hamburg. “It’s to make awareness of...
WTVQ
“It’s human violence”: Second community gun violence forum
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – City leaders and activists in Lexington host the city’s second gun violence forum. This comes just a few weeks after the city held a news conference about the recent uptick in crime. Almost a month ago, the Gainesway community took part in the first...
WTVQ
Kentucky Rising concert to be livestreamed for $20, with proceeds going to flood relief too
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Rising benefit concert, featuring Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers and Dwight Yoakam, will be livestreamed so you can watch from home if you aren’t able to make it in person. Veeps, a streaming service, is offering the livestreamed version of the concert for...
WTVQ
“The stakes are very important”: Advocates work to educate public about Amendment 2
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- When voters head to the polls in November, there are a number of positions they will vote for. There are also two amendments to Kentucky’s constitution that will be on the ballot. Amendment 2 will determine the future of abortion rights in the state. It reads:...
rejournals.com
RealSource Properties acquires 228-unit apartment community in Lexington market
RealSource Properties has acquired The Mill at Georgetown for $47 million, an apartment community in Georgetown, Kentucky, in the growing Lexington-Fayette MSA. The Mill at Georgetown offers 228 townhouse-style apartments with a choice of one-, two- and three-bedroom unit layouts. Located at 115 Magnolia Drive, the property is a 30-minute drive to downtown Lexington.
WTVQ
Ashley Outlet opens in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s first Ashley Outlet has opened its doors in Richmond, celebrating with a ribbon cutting last Friday morning. Located at 830 Eastern Bypass, the new Ashley Outlet spans 34,000 square feet filled with items for your living room, bedroom, dining room, home office or outdoors. The store also has mattresses, kids’ furniture, accent furniture and home décor.
WTVQ
Fire engulfs Delaware Avenue garage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A fire engulfed a detached garage in the 900 block of Delaware Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews were called to the home around 11 a.m. where visible flames were seen coming from the garage. Crews have knocked down the fire and are now focusing on clean-up. The garage appears to have extensive damage.
WTVQ
Family leaves Florida home to stay with sister in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family is hosting some extended family members from Florida after their community was hit by Hurricane Ian. While they don’t know how long they’ll stay in Lexington, they’re grateful to have family to lean on after a natural disaster. “We...
WTVQ
Roads clear after ‘serious’ crash on Alumni Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Roads are now clear after a serious crash Tuesday night near the University of Kentucky’s campus. Lexington Police Department confirmed the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Tates Creek Road. We have yet to hear from UK Police,...
WTVQ
Sawyer’s officially opens in new location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A popular lexington restaurant that’s been closed for more than a year is reopening in a new location. A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday at the new Sawyer’s Downtown Grill and Bar, which is now located in the city center at 140 West Main Street, not far from its prior location.
Tasting tradition at Keeneland Track Kitchen
A day at Keeneland probably starts closer to the afternoon when the races are going, but for some people the day starts earlier at the Keeneland Track Kitchen.
WTVQ
Preparations underway for Keeneland Fall Meet, Breeder’s Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Keeneland’s beginning a very busy fall season starting Friday, with not just its regular Fall Meet, but also preparing for the Breeder’s Cup World Championship in November. According to Keeneland spokesperson Kara Heissenbuttel, this meet is particularly exciting for people headed to the...
