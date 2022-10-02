ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

BCTC breaks ground on new Newtown North Campus building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Bluegrass Community and Technical College broke ground Tuesday on its new Newtown North Campus building. The building is 26,000 square feet and it will move the college’s dentistry and cosmetology programs to its Newtown Pike campus. The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council helped to provide...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

University of Kentucky’s 5th annual Tree Week set for Oct. 8-16 

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky’s fifth annual Tree Week begins Saturday and runs through Oct. 16. Tree Week will include various activities, like plantings, tours, hikes, tree walks, education programs, art and yoga — with more than 60 events scheduled. UK College of Agriculture, Food...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

The Nest begins coat drive ahead of winter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As the weather cools down, The Nest – Center for Women, Children and Families is launching a coat drive for children to help families prepare for winter. According to the Nest, the Coats for Kids drive is underway. The goal is to collect 1,000...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Central Kentucky business gather for Local LEX Block Party

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Encouraging community involvement in Kentucky’s thriving small business scene, Lexington’s Local Lex Market concluded its first Sunday block series this weekend. What You Need To Know. Kentucky-based bakers, craftworkers, Jewelers, and more are showing their collections as part of Local Lex’s community event.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
WTVQ

Supporting survivors during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge survivors of domestic violence, educate ourselves, and be a voice for survivors. In Lexington, you may have seen purple pumpkins at businesses and organizations all over the city. They’re part of the ‘Peace Pumpkins’...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

New mural coming to Summit at Fritz Farm shows off Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington is getting a new mural at the Summit at Fritz Farm, done by a well-known artist. Wylie Caudill specializes in street art including chalk art and murals — and the Kentucky-based artist is now taking on a wall at the Summit. “I’m super...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Sheridan’s celebrates 60 years in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Known for its book production since first opening its doors in 1962, Sheridan‘s in Versailles is marking its 60th anniversary in October. Then-owner Randy McNally selected a 25-acre site to build the general printing and book manufacturing business, starting out as a 300,000-square-foot building with 23 employees. In its early days, the business also produced accordion fold road maps and atlases. It was also the first in the world to install an automated index machine, performing the cutting and labeling of thumb indexes in dictionaries, according to a press release.
VERSAILLES, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Health Fair#Localevent#Festival#Health Care#Medical Services#General Health#Hispanic#Masterson Station Park
WTVQ

Paws 4 The Cause hosts annual Barktoberfest

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Fall celebrations are in full swing and that includes one event aimed at helping provide care for animals. The non profit Paws 4 the Cause put on its fifth annual Barktoberfest Saturday. The event was held at the Liquor Barn in Hamburg. “It’s to make awareness of...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
rejournals.com

RealSource Properties acquires 228-unit apartment community in Lexington market

RealSource Properties has acquired The Mill at Georgetown for $47 million, an apartment community in Georgetown, Kentucky, in the growing Lexington-Fayette MSA. The Mill at Georgetown offers 228 townhouse-style apartments with a choice of one-, two- and three-bedroom unit layouts. Located at 115 Magnolia Drive, the property is a 30-minute drive to downtown Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Ashley Outlet opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s first Ashley Outlet has opened its doors in Richmond, celebrating with a ribbon cutting last Friday morning. Located at 830 Eastern Bypass, the new Ashley Outlet spans 34,000 square feet filled with items for your living room, bedroom, dining room, home office or outdoors. The store also has mattresses, kids’ furniture, accent furniture and home décor.
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Fire engulfs Delaware Avenue garage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A fire engulfed a detached garage in the 900 block of Delaware Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews were called to the home around 11 a.m. where visible flames were seen coming from the garage. Crews have knocked down the fire and are now focusing on clean-up. The garage appears to have extensive damage.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Roads clear after ‘serious’ crash on Alumni Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Roads are now clear after a serious crash Tuesday night near the University of Kentucky’s campus. Lexington Police Department confirmed the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Tates Creek Road. We have yet to hear from UK Police,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Sawyer’s officially opens in new location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A popular lexington restaurant that’s been closed for more than a year is reopening in a new location. A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday at the new Sawyer’s Downtown Grill and Bar, which is now located in the city center at 140 West Main Street, not far from its prior location.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Preparations underway for Keeneland Fall Meet, Breeder’s Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Keeneland’s beginning a very busy fall season starting Friday, with not just its regular Fall Meet, but also preparing for the Breeder’s Cup World Championship in November. According to Keeneland spokesperson Kara Heissenbuttel, this meet is particularly exciting for people headed to the...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy