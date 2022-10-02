TONIGHT: Clearing skies with areas of fog developing. Low: 46. THURSDAY: Morning fog, then mostly sunny and seasonably warm. High: 74. After a 5-day stretch of damp and dismal weather that brought inches of rain and unseasonably chilly temperatures since Saturday, there's finally a light at the end of this gray and gloomy tunnel. Our pesky ocean storm will finally slide out to sea overnight, allowing some welcome clearing to work through tonight, which means you can bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow (Thursday), there'll be sun. In fact, there will be sunshine not only for the rest of this week, but also straight through the weekend and into early next week as well. Now, temperatures and winds will vary greatly depending on the day. Thursday is by far the warmest day of a forecast that will trend increasingly cool thereafter, so soak up some low to mid 70s and plentiful sunshine. A Friday cold front could touch off a sprinkle or shower, but it's greater impact will deliver our next shot of cool air. We'll go from a high near 70° on Friday to highs back in the upper 50s (Saturday) and low 60s (Sunday), with brisk breezes adding a chill. It will be bright, but brisk and rather chilly by early October standards. There could be some areas of frost Saturday night, especially from the Lehigh Valley points north. We'll remain in the 60s and keep the sunny skies into Monday and Tuesday next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO