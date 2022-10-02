Read full article on original website
2022-23 winter forecast: AccuWeather says to expect low snow (again) in Lehigh Valley
The fall leaves are still changing, and the latest 2022-23 winter forecast suggests we’re going to be waiting a long time for any significant snow and serious cold. AccuWeather last week published its annual winter outlook, joining earlier predictions from the two major almanacs as long-range forecasters attempt to give us an idea of what to expect.
The sun will finally come out tomorrow...and stay out for a while!
TONIGHT: Clearing skies with areas of fog developing. Low: 46. THURSDAY: Morning fog, then mostly sunny and seasonably warm. High: 74. After a 5-day stretch of damp and dismal weather that brought inches of rain and unseasonably chilly temperatures since Saturday, there's finally a light at the end of this gray and gloomy tunnel. Our pesky ocean storm will finally slide out to sea overnight, allowing some welcome clearing to work through tonight, which means you can bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow (Thursday), there'll be sun. In fact, there will be sunshine not only for the rest of this week, but also straight through the weekend and into early next week as well. Now, temperatures and winds will vary greatly depending on the day. Thursday is by far the warmest day of a forecast that will trend increasingly cool thereafter, so soak up some low to mid 70s and plentiful sunshine. A Friday cold front could touch off a sprinkle or shower, but it's greater impact will deliver our next shot of cool air. We'll go from a high near 70° on Friday to highs back in the upper 50s (Saturday) and low 60s (Sunday), with brisk breezes adding a chill. It will be bright, but brisk and rather chilly by early October standards. There could be some areas of frost Saturday night, especially from the Lehigh Valley points north. We'll remain in the 60s and keep the sunny skies into Monday and Tuesday next week.
Shockingly ‘Arctic’ Cold Weather Expected In Upstate New York
The calender just officially turned to fall, but one local weather expert says it's gonna feel a lot like winter. Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll warns an "arctic cold front" is coming to Upstate New York this week. Arctic Cold Front Coming To Hudson Valley, New York. "Cool winds of...
First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York
Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
How Much Snow Will New Jersey Get During The 2022-2023 Winter Season?
For some, the weather New Jersey gets during the Fall season can be considered the sweet spot. It's not too hot. It's not too cold. It's juuuuust right...and there is chocolate everywhere. But those temperatures will be plummeting in the next month or so and snow will be in our...
Remnants of Hurricane Ian flooding parts of Ocean City, increasing travel time
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Remnants of Hurricane Ian are drenching the Delaware Valley and the Jersey Shore. The shore is under a coastal flood warning until Tuesday night.Boat docks in the bay of Ocean City were almost completely underwater and flooding conditions closed some roads.Driving down to the shore may take more time as intense rainfall reduces visibility and strong winds impact driving.The national weather service has issued a coastal flood warning, a wind advisory and a high surf advisory, all in effect on Monday morning.To prepare, officials have already put up barricades in areas...
WEATHER TO WATCH: Ian’s remnants expected to bring heavy rain to parts of New Jersey
Parts of New Jersey are expected to see heavy rain this weekend related to the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
This New Jersey Beach Town Gets Ranked as One of the Best in the United States of America
We often hear about the best beach towns to visit during the summer and ones to vacation at, but what about living in these beach towns year-round? What are the best beach towns in America to live in?. According to Stacker, one New Jersey beach town made their list of...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/30 Friday morning forecast
It's been a coolish morning with temps in the 40s and 50s. This will yield to a day that starts with a mix of sun and clouds, but then clouds increase steadily in advance of moisture from Hurricane Ian. It will also become increasingly breezy, and our high will be 65. For tonight, skies will become cloudy with rain moving in late. It will also be on the breezy side with a low of 54. Saturday will start with heavy rain, and then on and off showers will continue throughout the day. It will be damp, raw, and breezy with a high of only 59. Rainfall totals look to range between 1-2", with higher totals possible, especially for the south shore of Long Island and coastal New Jersey. These areas are also the same places that will see the highest winds, with gusts possibly as high as 40 mph at times. Because of this, a Yellow Alert is in place for tomorrow.
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
Protect Your Plants! Upstate New York Gets Frost & Freeze Tonight
Sweater lovers have been rejoicing as temperatures in Upstate New York finally feel like fall. But with fall chills come fall frosts, so take note for plants and outdoor pets – the National Weather Service has issued Frost Advisories and even a Freeze Warning covering Upstate New York for tonight into Friday morning.
When will it snow? Here’s an October forecast
After an extremely hot summer, Utah is going to begin cooling off this October and snow will follow in the months to come. The Almanac as well as the Farmer’s Almanac show that temperatures will drop in October and that people can expect some precipitation to come this month.
International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence
Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
Work begins on fiber optic network that will serve Berks
FastBridge Fiber has started construction of its fiber-optic network in Berks County, and internet customers may be able to connect within months. Construction has begun in Spring and Lower Heidelberg townships, according to a statement from FastBridge, with the boroughs of Wyomissing and Sinking Spring to follow. "As FastBridge begins...
She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her mansion near the Lehigh Valley is on sale for $3.5M.
It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
Delaware to feel impact from remnants of Ian
The National Weather Service’s office in Mount Holly, NJ reported Friday morning that Hurricane Ian’s remnants could dump as much as six inches of rain a portion of coastal Sussex County. The hurricane has moved into South Carolina after causing catastrophic flooding and wind damage in the Fort...
With the monsoon ending, what’s ahead this winter?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Now that the monsoon is (nearly) over for the year, what can we expect this fall and winter?. The National Weather Service says this winter in Arizona is expected to be drier and warmer than normal as we continue in the La Nina pattern we’ve been in since 2020. In fact, they say there’s a 91% chance La Nina will continue in the northern hemisphere through November, and that chance drops to 54% for January through March.
These Bucks County Zip Codes Were Listed As Some of The Wealthiest in the Greater Philadelphia Region
Two Bucks County areas made a recent list of the wealthiest zip codes in the Philadelphia area, a testament to county’s prestige. Todd Romero wrote about the areas for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list includes ten zip codes in and around the Greater Philadelphia area, where 38% of...
Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State
Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
