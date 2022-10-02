Read full article on original website
Red Raiders Fall in Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings
Texas Tech is preparing to face a ranked team for the fifth straight week when it travels to Oklahoma State on Saturday.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pedro
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Pedro, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 3-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for 5 months. Staff says Pedro prefers women to men at first, but warms up quickly. He is passive and sweet. If any ladies need a man that loves snuggling and calm nights on the couch, he’s your boy. Pedro is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped.
Texas Tech volleyball sets program record attendance in loss to No. 1 Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas – In front of a program record crowd of 6,037 fans, the Texas Tech Red Raider volleyball team (13-3, 2-1 Big 12) put up a fight against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, falling in three sets, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24, on Sunday afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena.
McGuire, Kittley discuss Texas Tech's quarterback situation
The old saying goes "the most popular guy on every football team is always the backup quarterback." Right now, that is redshirt freshman Behren Morton. Texas Tech is off to a respectable 3-2 start overall, including a 1-1 record in the Big 12 which saw the Red Raiders defeat Texas two weeks ago at home and then fall to Kansas State on the road last Saturday. Now, Texas Tech is preparing to play its fifth consecutive ranked opponent in No. 7 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 in the Big 12). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (CT) Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. OK and the game will be televised on FS1.
Buc-ee’s to Officially Build a Store in West Texas in 2023
This has been something that's been going back and forth for a while now. It started as rumors, then true, then drama, then so much more. But now we can say it's official. Buc-ee's is coming to West Texas. The Buc-ee's legal team confirmed Tuesday, October 5th that they've closed...
One with serious injuries, Shallowater crash on Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person, Joshua Vasquez, 21, of Lubbock was left with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning at 2:03 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said Vasquez was traveling eastbound on US Highway 84 near State Loop 388, when he entered the center median and […]
Two Kitchens, a Closet Sink + More in This Unexpected Lubbock Home [Photos]
When you think of extravagant Lubbock homes, many of us first think of all the houses located in the southern part of town. All of the new builds have modern twists and expensive touches. While there are plenty of those home in that part of town, there are also some...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that three vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. in the [..]
earnthenecklace.com
Sharon Maines Leaving KCBD-TV: Is the Lubbock Anchor Retiring?
Sharon Maine has been anchoring the news on KCBD-TV for 27 years. The executive news producer and anchor of the top-rated Daybreak Today on NewsChannel 11 is a rare gem for the people of Lubbock. She is the first female news anchor in the Texan city. Consequently, the news that Sharon Maines is leaving KCBD-TV was received with disappointment and sadness. Locals are now wondering if she is retiring or going for a new job. They especially want to know if the news anchor will appear on local news broadcasts again. Here’s what Sharon Maines said about leaving KCBD NewsChannel 11.
2 People Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Investigators responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured two people. The crash happened in the 3000 block of 4th street just off the Marsha Sharp Freeway. According to LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue, the [..]
A more Fall-like feel to our weather ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our weather is looking more fall-like this week. More to the point, it also will feel more like fall. Lubbock may see a temperature in the 40s for the first time this Fall. High temperatures will trend down this week. Highs today and tomorrow will be...
Annual Fields of Faith event moved to United Supermarkets Arena
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Wednesday, October 5, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA, www.fca.org) West Texas will be holding its annual Fields of Faith event in Lubbock, Texas. The doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, and will be held at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
Cooler weather for the week ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunny skies and a nice afternoon high of 81 degrees in Lubbock. As we look ahead to the remainder of the week there is a chance of rain and some cooler temperatures. Clouds will increase over the South Plains beginning Tuesday and stay with us through...
Something Mysterious Happens Every Week At 82nd and Quaker Avenue In Lubbock
I've been working here at the radio station for roughly two years. I wake up early and get here long before the sun comes up. I've noticed over the course of my time here that something strange happens at least once a week, right in front of our building. It's...
Rep. Jodey Arrington reacts to officer involved shooting in Seminole
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Representative Jodey Arrington (TX-19) released the following statement in response to an illegal immigrant opening fire on an officer in Seminole, Texas, over the weekend. “Over the weekend in the parking lot of a church in TX-19, an illegal immigrant opened fire on a...
51 People Arrested in Lubbock and Charged with Felonies (9/26-10/2)
Welcome to the new and slightly improved place for most of your Lubbock mugshots and charges that are explained in plain English, to an extent. Most of you have asked where our daily Lubbock lunch time lineup has gone. It's going away so we can focus on getting a weekly recap of who was arrested. There are some changes because everyone featured in our new mugshot lineup has been charged with at least one felony. That means I had to teach myself the difference between misdemeanors and the five types of felony charges. Like Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, I triumphed. "What? Like it's hard?"
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: October 3rd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High of 81°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH. Calm and cool. Low of 54°. Winds S 8-13 MPH. Tomorrow:. A few clouds and near normal highs. High of 80°. Winds...
Season 10 Ink Master and Lubbock tattoo studio to host Black Gold Tattoo Expo
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Mike Diaz, a tattoo artist on Season 10 of Ink Master, and Sunken City Ink are hosting the 2nd annual Black Gold Tattoo Expo. The expo will be at the Lea County Event Center in Hobbs, New Mexico, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.
