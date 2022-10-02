ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muleshoe, TX

KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pedro

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Pedro, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 3-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for 5 months. Staff says Pedro prefers women to men at first, but warms up quickly. He is passive and sweet. If any ladies need a man that loves snuggling and calm nights on the couch, he’s your boy. Pedro is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped.
247Sports

McGuire, Kittley discuss Texas Tech's quarterback situation

The old saying goes "the most popular guy on every football team is always the backup quarterback." Right now, that is redshirt freshman Behren Morton. Texas Tech is off to a respectable 3-2 start overall, including a 1-1 record in the Big 12 which saw the Red Raiders defeat Texas two weeks ago at home and then fall to Kansas State on the road last Saturday. Now, Texas Tech is preparing to play its fifth consecutive ranked opponent in No. 7 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 in the Big 12). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (CT) Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. OK and the game will be televised on FS1.
earnthenecklace.com

Sharon Maines Leaving KCBD-TV: Is the Lubbock Anchor Retiring?

Sharon Maine has been anchoring the news on KCBD-TV for 27 years. The executive news producer and anchor of the top-rated Daybreak Today on NewsChannel 11 is a rare gem for the people of Lubbock. She is the first female news anchor in the Texan city. Consequently, the news that Sharon Maines is leaving KCBD-TV was received with disappointment and sadness. Locals are now wondering if she is retiring or going for a new job. They especially want to know if the news anchor will appear on local news broadcasts again. Here’s what Sharon Maines said about leaving KCBD NewsChannel 11.
KCBD

A more Fall-like feel to our weather ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our weather is looking more fall-like this week. More to the point, it also will feel more like fall. Lubbock may see a temperature in the 40s for the first time this Fall. High temperatures will trend down this week. Highs today and tomorrow will be...
KCBD

Annual Fields of Faith event moved to United Supermarkets Arena

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Wednesday, October 5, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA, www.fca.org) West Texas will be holding its annual Fields of Faith event in Lubbock, Texas. The doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, and will be held at the United Supermarkets Arena.
KCBD

Cooler weather for the week ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunny skies and a nice afternoon high of 81 degrees in Lubbock. As we look ahead to the remainder of the week there is a chance of rain and some cooler temperatures. Clouds will increase over the South Plains beginning Tuesday and stay with us through...
KCBD

Rep. Jodey Arrington reacts to officer involved shooting in Seminole

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Representative Jodey Arrington (TX-19) released the following statement in response to an illegal immigrant opening fire on an officer in Seminole, Texas, over the weekend. “Over the weekend in the parking lot of a church in TX-19, an illegal immigrant opened fire on a...
NewsBreak
Sports
Talk 1340

51 People Arrested in Lubbock and Charged with Felonies (9/26-10/2)

Welcome to the new and slightly improved place for most of your Lubbock mugshots and charges that are explained in plain English, to an extent. Most of you have asked where our daily Lubbock lunch time lineup has gone. It's going away so we can focus on getting a weekly recap of who was arrested. There are some changes because everyone featured in our new mugshot lineup has been charged with at least one felony. That means I had to teach myself the difference between misdemeanors and the five types of felony charges. Like Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, I triumphed. "What? Like it's hard?"
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: October 3rd, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High of 81°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH. Calm and cool. Low of 54°. Winds S 8-13 MPH. Tomorrow:. A few clouds and near normal highs. High of 80°. Winds...
LUBBOCK, TX

