Auburn OL Brandon Council confident ahead of Georgia matchup
Auburn faces perhaps its most daunting task this weekend, heading to No. 2 Georgia for another chapter of The Deep South’s oldest rivalry. The circumstances are dire in more ways than one. Sure, Bryan Harsin’s seat is hot, but Georgia is also coming off back-to-back close shaves against Kent State and Missouri and will surely be looking for flex muscle. Recent history also doesn’t bode well for the Tigers.
Reports: Auburn WR Landen King to redshirt for 2022
Auburn will be down one receiver for the rest of the 2022 season, as Landen King has opted to redshirt and sit out the Tigers’ seven remaining games, according to multiple reports. The news was reported Tuesday afternoon by Auburn Rivals and later corroborated by On3 and Auburn 247.
Former Auburn women's golf champ to open golf specialty store in Auburn
Auburn will soon get a new golf store. Moon Golf, owned by Auburn alumni Anne and Dan Moon, is scheduled to open later this month at 2006 Samglenn Drive. The new Auburn location marks the couple’s fourth store and their first outside of Florida. “The Auburn store, obviously, is...
Big Play Bama: Tide hitting on explosive plays on offense
With the main two rushers, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan attacking defenses in different ways, along with dashes of freshman Jamarion Miller, Alabama is the seventh-best rushing team in the country and second in the SEC with 251.4 yards a game. That’s about 100 yards more than last year’s team....
Bryan Harsin compares Stetson Bennett to former pupil
Auburn will head into arguably its toughest test of the year this weekend against defending national champion Georgia. On Monday, head coach Bryan Harsin previewed the Dawgs. He was also asked about their starting quarterback, Stetson Bennett, someone who is “obviously not the most athletic guy in the world,” which was stated in a preface to the question.
Does Bryan Harsin think he'll last the season? 'That’s my job'
Auburn’s loss to LSU on Saturday night was more of the same from the program under Bryan Harsin. The Tigers gave up a 17-point lead and were held scoreless in the second half of the 21-17, continuing a trend that dates back a calendar year. Auburn has only generated 21 points — three touchdown’s worth — in its last eight second halves against Power Five teams; an average of 2.6 points per half while being outscored 104-21.
'There's absolutely no losers': But Food Bank of East Alabama still wants to defend its Beat 'Bama Food Drive title
The Food Bank of East Alabama has kicked off its annual Beat ‘Bama Food Drive, which will run until Nov. 17. Martha Henk, the food bank’s executive director, said its supplies are depleted and many food banks across the country are also seeing empty shelves. “All food banks...
Auburn City Schools gears up for second high school, setting a date and talking transition plans
Auburn City Schools Board of Education met Tuesday morning for a work session to discuss updates about enrollment and construction plans including the addition of a second high school. As the City of Auburn has continued to grow, student enrollment in Auburn City Schools has also significantly increased. Out of...
The wait is over: Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again
Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again. A Publix store opened at 138 Gay Street on Wednesday morning. The new 20,000-square-foot store sits adjacent to Samford Hall and Toomer’s Corner and is within easy walking distance of Auburn University. It offers a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We just...
Weekend crash claims life of Auburn resident
A single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Lee County took the life of an Auburn man. The crash happened at approximately 12:34 a.m. on Sunday on Lee County Road 54, approximately four miles south of Opelika. According to a press release sent out by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Victor...
Filling in the blanks: “The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection" now on display at Auburn museum
About 40 years ago, one family from Los Angeles decided to dedicate its life’s work to filling in the blanks of African American history and sharing it through an exhibit that features over 100 different objects including paintings, sculptures, photographs, rare books, letters and documents. The Jule Collins Smith...
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
City of Opelika repeals rental inspection ordinance, will refund inspection fee to landlords
The City of Opelika has officially repealed the rental inspection ordinance, and landlords who paid the inspection fee will be refunded. Opelika Ward 2 Councilwoman Erica Baker Norris said she is happy about this decision. “I told them last year that this was not going to be the right solution,”...
Opelika Police investigate house hit by gunfire on Wittel Avenue
Opelika police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday on the 400 block of Wittel Avenue, near Southview Primary School. No one was injured, but a resident posted on social media that her home was hit by about 25 rounds from a high-powered automatic rifle. The drive-by shooting...
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Opelika man arrested in connection to more than a dozen vehicle break-ins more than a year ago
The Opelika Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to numerous vehicle break-ins in residential areas of Opelika in the summer months of 2021. Earlier police reports said the suspect was involved in more than a dozen vehicle break-ins. Police identified Deandrian Marquel Martin, 30, of Opelika as the...
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for October 5
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (3) updates to this series since Updated 20 min ago.
