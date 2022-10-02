Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Channel
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson says Tiger Woods will be 'part of this team in some capacity'
U.S. Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III said at last month’s matches that even though Tiger Woods wasn’t at Quail Hollow Club, he was still heavily involved in the team and strategy. Woods will likely wield similar influence at next year’s Ryder Cup, whether he’s able to travel to Italy or not.
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas' caddie Bones just dropped a great Phil Mickelson story!
When you've caddied for Phil Mickelson for 25 years, won 41 times on the PGA Tour and five majors - the chances are Jim "Bones" Mackay, who now loops for Justin Thomas, has more than a few stories to tell. Bones split with Mickelson in 2017 and ever since then...
Golf.com
Nelly Korda added 10 yards with this minor gear change | Wall-to-Wall Equipment
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. With an average drive of 271 yards, Nelly Korda is already considered one of the longest hitters on the LPGA Tour. But even big bombers will take extra distance, especially when it requires only minor gear changes.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy or LIV's Greg Norman? Golf fans divided as Shark bites again...
It's probably fair to assume at this point LIV Golf Invitational Series chief executive Greg Norman and staunch PGA Tour defender Rory McIlroy don't like each other. Even before the first tee shot was hit at LIV Golf's curtain-raising event at Centurion Club and the ban hammer came down from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, the two were trading barbs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golf Digest
This backstory to Charley Hull and Mackenzie Hughes ending winless streaks on the same day borders on spooky
Ending winless droughts was the story of the weekend on the LPGA and PGA Tour. But just how similar the stories played out on the two tours is almost freaky. At The Ascendent LPGA in Texas, Charley Hull beat Xiyu Lin by a shot at Old American Golf Club. It was Hull’s second career title, but her first since the 2016 CME Tour Championship. And the 26-year-old from England shared her accomplishment with friends on the 18th green:
SkySports
Ryder Cup 2023: Team Europe captain Luke Donald believes his side are underdogs but USA skipper Zach Johnson disagrees
Europe, who will be led by Donald, have not lost on home soil in three decades, while Johnson is bidding to become the first American captain to win away from home since Tom Watson at The Belfry in 1993. The 44th Ryder Cup will be held at the Marco Simone...
CBS Sports
2022 Sanderson Farm Championship leaderboard, grades: Mackenzie Hughes outlasts Sepp Straka in extra holes
Mackenzie Hughes rose above his own consistency to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship in a two-hole playoff with a walk-off birdie against Sepp Straka. Hughes gutted out a 69 in regulation that concluded with a nasty up and down at the 72nd hole to get into the playoff, which he punctuated with an early fist pump that proved to be accurate. The victory, Hughes' second on the Tour, ends a drought of 155 professional starts between wins.
Golf Channel
Monday Scramble: Rory McIlroy goes 0-for-2 at Old Course; Mackenzie Hughes a winner after 2,142 days
Mackenzie Hughes clutches up for his kids, Ryan Fox authors a what-could-have-been moment, Rory McIlroy posts yet another good finish, Bryson DeChambeau drops bombs and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. In 2016, Mackenzie Hughes won in his fifth start as a PGA Tour member. “I felt like,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 Shriners Children’s Open odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions
The PGA Tour heads west to Las Vegas for the 3rd full-field event of the season with the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open teeing off Thursday at TPC Summerlin. Below, we look at the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions. Fresh off...
Golf Digest
A Path to Equity: A Brief History of the LPGA Tour
When 13 women came together in 1950 to form the LPGA, it was their vision, determination and sacrifices that helped turn the top women’s professional tour into what it is today. Over the past 72 years, the LPGA has steadily grown in stature and relevance. Now with 34 official tournaments and more than $85 million in prize money, the dream those founding members had for women’s golf has likely exceeded even their own high expectations. It’s that commitment to equity for women’s golf that has helped the LPGA maintain strong financial support from a wide range of companies, including Raymond James, a partner for this month’s Pelican Women’s Championship.
Golf Channel
Is Ryder Cup venue hillier than Augusta National? Yes, says U.S. captain Zach Johnson
It’s become a biennial cat-and-mouse game for Ryder Cup captains, to set up courses to maximize the home team’s strength while taking advantage of any of the visiting side’s weaknesses. The 2018 matches at Le Golf National outside of Paris is the best example of this. The...
golfmagic.com
You won't believe what odds Jon Rahm is to win Open de Espana!
The DP World Tour is about to begin a three-week stretch of Spanish events with the acciona Open de Espana and former World No.1 Jon Rahm will headline the field. Rahm hasn't played since coming tied second at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth at the start of September. He thrilled the UK crowds with a fantastic eagle on the 54th hole (the event was cut short) on the West Course.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 2023 Titleist Pro V1, Pro V1x makes PGA Tour debut in Las Vegas
The only place better than Las Vegas in October for testing golf equipment is indoors because the weather is consistently good and TPC Summerlin, the site of this week’s Shriners Children’s Open tends to yield at a lot of birdies. Last year, Sungjae Im won with a score of 24 under par.
Comments / 0