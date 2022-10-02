Huh!! Like anyone would tell truth about that anyhow!! No boost no side affects. Anyone that would boost a fifth or 6th or 7th time just don't get it. Let me explain pretty cut & dry doesn't work!
Why would anyone inject themselves with these Big Pharma poisons? Download the Pfizer data dump that the FDA wanted hidden for 75 years. There are nine pages in fine print of adverse reactions.
Dr.'s who promote shots at this stage of the game are criminals worthy of serving in Hitlers medical experimentation labs. Same goes to hospitals clinics and drug stores. There is NO excuse at this stage of this deadly game for those criminals to be free.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Tests, BA.5 Declines, What to Do If You Have Virus
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Booster Shot Timing, COVID Hair Loss and More
Will We See Another COVID Wave This Winter? What Experts Are Saying
COVID Incubation Period: How Long You're Contagious, Quarantine Guidance and More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Side Effects and Timing, State COVID Metrics
Health system that owns two Chicago-area hospitals files for bankruptcy
Hundreds of Trees Lie Unplanted in Chicago Lots, With Critics Worried They'll Die in First Frost
Here's the Early Sign That Has Chicago's Top Doctor Worried About Upcoming Flu Season
RELATED PEOPLE
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute adds orthopedic surgeon
Chicago voted 'Best Big City' in the U.S. for unprecedented 6th straight year
Tyson Foods to Close Chicago and Downers Grove Offices, Relocate Employees to Arkansas
Chicago crime, social problems spilling into west suburb, lawmaker says
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky announces his retirement after 40-year career
Suburban Chicago Mayors Vow to Fight Rail Merger
Abbott Health & Fitness Expo for the 2022 Chicago Marathon Starts This Week
Chicago teacher says fraudsters made $1,600 in unauthorized charges -- and bank is denying her help
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Owners of Viral ‘Stranger Things' Home to Announce ‘Final Verdict' on Future
Two of the Top 15 Hardest Colleges to get into are in Illinois
NBC Chicago
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 20