Chicago, IL

Hope
2d ago

Huh!! Like anyone would tell truth about that anyhow!! No boost no side affects. Anyone that would boost a fifth or 6th or 7th time just don't get it. Let me explain pretty cut & dry doesn't work!

Kevin Crum
2d ago

Why would anyone inject themselves with these Big Pharma poisons? Download the Pfizer data dump that the FDA wanted hidden for 75 years. There are nine pages in fine print of adverse reactions.

Guest
2d ago

Dr.'s who promote shots at this stage of the game are criminals worthy of serving in Hitlers medical experimentation labs. Same goes to hospitals clinics and drug stores. There is NO excuse at this stage of this deadly game for those criminals to be free.

NBC Chicago

COVID Incubation Period: How Long You're Contagious, Quarantine Guidance and More

As a result of the more contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, Chicago's top doctor revealed that in the past few months, COVID's incubation period had changed. During a Facebook Live in August, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that studies have shown the incubation period for COVID has dropped to three days with recent variants.
Here's the Early Sign That Has Chicago's Top Doctor Worried About Upcoming Flu Season

As temperatures continue to drop, health experts are expecting COVID-19 and influenza cases to increase in the colder months as more activity moves indoors. While the flu season has not "started in any kind of serious way" yet, according to Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady, health experts are encouraging residents to get boosted against COVID-19 and vaccinated against the flu to help prevent outbreaks of both diseases.
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute adds orthopedic surgeon

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute has welcomed Richard Nicolay III, MD, to its team of orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine specialists, according to an Oct. 3 report from The Daily Herald. Dr. Nicolay specializes in large joint injuries including shoulder, elbow, hip and knee. He will practice in three IBJI...
Chicago voted 'Best Big City' in the U.S. for unprecedented 6th straight year

CHICAGO - For the sixth straight year, readers of Conde Nast Traveler magazine have voted Chicago the best big city in the United States. The magazine announced Tuesday its readers once again voted Chicago as their favorite American city. The designation has been bestowed on the Windy City every year since 2017. No other city has been voted Best Big City in the U.S. more than three straight times in the 35-year history of the magazine's Readers' Choice Awards, Conde Nast said in a statement.
Suburban Chicago Mayors Vow to Fight Rail Merger

Every few seconds, trucks pulling shipping containers roll in and out of the Bensenville Canadian Pacific yard. It’s a busy area and one that suburban Chicago mayors worry will only get busier if a proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and the Kansas Southern Railways goes through. "Public safety will...
Chicago teacher says fraudsters made $1,600 in unauthorized charges -- and bank is denying her help

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local teacher says she noticed mysterious unauthorized charges on her bank account – from all over the world. There was also a puzzling change of address. But the victim, Andrea Turner, claimed every attempt to dispute the activity was met with denial after denial. So she turned to CBS 2's Charlie De Mar for answers. There were charges on Turner's account from places ranging from the content of Australia to the beaches of sunny California. There was even a withdrawal of $1,000 from an ATM in New Jersey. Turner does not live in New Jersey - a...
Chicago, IL
