Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face

Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look At her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Bond With Daughter Lea, 5, Amid Reports They’re Getting Back Together

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper were photographed hugging each other while spending quality time with their 5-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, on Sept. 7 amid reports that they are giving their love a second chance. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 47-year-old actor and 26-year-old model walked the streets of New York City with their adorable daughter and paused at one point to embrace each other. In other photos, they walked on either side of Lea, each holding one of her tiny hands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles

Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
Lily Collins shares first look at Emily in Paris season 3

"Get ready for another wild ride": Lily Collins gives fans an insight into the highly-anticipated season three of Emily In Paris as she teases "new love triangles". Lily Collins has offered her 26.8M Instagram followers a glimpse into the long-awaited season of her Netflix drama Emily in Paris. It comes...
Pretty Little Liars' Ian Harding welcomes first baby with wife Sophie Hart

Former Pretty Little Liars star Ian Harding took to social media to reveal that he has become a father for the first time by sharing the first pic of his child on Instagram. "Thank you for the Birthday wishes folks," he wrote on Sept. 16. "I'm thankful for many things this past year, but most of all I'm grateful for the best early birthday present a fella could ask for."
Love, Victor star Michael Camino joins final season of Never Have I Ever

If you thought Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) love life was complicated before, just wait until Never Have I Ever season 4. In the Netflix comedy's third season, Devi and Paxton (Darren Barnet) gave the relationship thing a try, but ultimately, Devi's insecurities got in the way of their happy ending. And yet, by season's end, they were able to share a nice moment at Paxton's graduation, in which she thanked him for helping her get through the loss of her father. But their story isn't over just yet! (Yes, even though he graduated.)
