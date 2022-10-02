Read full article on original website
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face
Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look At her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
Selma Blair Says Friend Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Always Been Her ‘Rock’ (Exclusive)
Selma Blair rocked the “Dancing with the Stars” stage once again, and she had her BFF Sarah Michelle Gellar in the audience to cheer her on!. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers was with Selma, her son Arthur, and her pro partner Sasha Farber after dancing to “Jail House Rock” for “Elvis Night.”
Drew Barrymore is giving us some serious nostalgia with her 'Josie Grossie' get up
Drew Barrymore served some serious '90s nostalgia to her Instagram followers after recreating a photo from her classic movie Never Been Kissed, which premiered 23 years ago. In the image, the actress appeared to be holding a tray with a meal and a feather scarf. The look being very similar to her character in the film.
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Bond With Daughter Lea, 5, Amid Reports They’re Getting Back Together
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper were photographed hugging each other while spending quality time with their 5-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, on Sept. 7 amid reports that they are giving their love a second chance. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 47-year-old actor and 26-year-old model walked the streets of New York City with their adorable daughter and paused at one point to embrace each other. In other photos, they walked on either side of Lea, each holding one of her tiny hands.
Orlando Bloom & Miranda Kerr’s Son Flynn, 11, Is So Tall & Looks Just Like Dad On Beverly Hills Outing
It’s the perfect time for father-son bonding! Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn had a great day together as they were spotted getting errands done on Monday, September 26. The actor, 45, and his look-alike son, 11, both looked happy as they were seen heading out of a bank together.
Kevin Federline Goes On Rare Dinner Outing With His & Britney Spears' Sons As Their Heated Feud With The Singer Rages On
Though Britney Spears and her two children have been at odds, the boys proved they're on great terms with their dad, Kevin Federline, as the trio went out for dinner in West Hollywood on Tuesday, September 27. Photogs and fans rushed around him as the former dancer made his way...
Britney Spears’ Son Jayden Federline Explains Why He and His Brother Didn’t Attend Her Wedding to Sam Asghari
Here's why Britney Spears' sons weren't at her wedding, according to Jayden Federline.
TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles
Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
It's official! Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are dating following weeks of speculation
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are reportedly officially dating following weeks of speculation! A source confirmed the rumors to Entertainment Weekly, by telling the publication that they're "the real deal". The source said: "Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They've been hanging out a lot and are very into...
Britney Spears’s mother Lynne apologises for daughter’s ‘pain’
Britney Spears’s mother Lynne has issued a public apology for any “pain” the singer endured during her 13-year conservatorship. Last year, a judge ruled that the singer be given back control of her personal and financial independence for the first time since 2008. After Britney wrote on...
ABC News
Teresa Giudice says 'Dancing with the Stars' inspired her to take dance lessons at home
Teresa Giudice is reflecting on her "Dancing with the Stars" journey after her elimination during Monday's "Elvis Night." The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, found themselves in the bottom two for the second week in a row after performing a jive set to "All Shook Up," which earned them a score of 23 out of 40 from the judges.
Lily Collins shares first look at Emily in Paris season 3
"Get ready for another wild ride": Lily Collins gives fans an insight into the highly-anticipated season three of Emily In Paris as she teases "new love triangles". Lily Collins has offered her 26.8M Instagram followers a glimpse into the long-awaited season of her Netflix drama Emily in Paris. It comes...
Blake Lively calls out paparazzi for 'freaking' her out following her pregnancy reveal
Blake Lively gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump in a new photo series that she shared on her Instagram earlier on Saturday, after revealing a swarm of paparazzi were camped outside her home trying to catch a glimpse of the pregnant actress in "real time". The Gossip Girl...
Pretty Little Liars' Ian Harding welcomes first baby with wife Sophie Hart
Former Pretty Little Liars star Ian Harding took to social media to reveal that he has become a father for the first time by sharing the first pic of his child on Instagram. "Thank you for the Birthday wishes folks," he wrote on Sept. 16. "I'm thankful for many things this past year, but most of all I'm grateful for the best early birthday present a fella could ask for."
Love, Victor star Michael Camino joins final season of Never Have I Ever
If you thought Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) love life was complicated before, just wait until Never Have I Ever season 4. In the Netflix comedy's third season, Devi and Paxton (Darren Barnet) gave the relationship thing a try, but ultimately, Devi's insecurities got in the way of their happy ending. And yet, by season's end, they were able to share a nice moment at Paxton's graduation, in which she thanked him for helping her get through the loss of her father. But their story isn't over just yet! (Yes, even though he graduated.)
Couple alert: Sabrina Carpenter and Dylan O'Brian spark romance rumors
Not Okay star Dylan O'Brian and Disney star and singer Sabrina Carpenter sparked dating rumors after fans spotted them kissing in New York City. The 31-year-old actor and the 23-year-old because i liked a boy singer were mentioned in several sightings sent in by @DeuxMoi readers this weekend. One reader...
Gwen Stefani Recounts the Night She and Blake Shelton Made Their Relationship Red Carpet Official [Watch]
Gwen Stefani took a walk down red carpet memory lane during a stop on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Oct. 3), telling host Kelly Clarkson the stories behind a couple of particularly memorable carpet looks — including the red dress she wore when she and Blake Shelton made their relationship red carpet official.
