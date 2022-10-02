LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Big Momma, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a two-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for two months. Big Momma loves to cuddle and doe whatever you’re doing. She is a lot of fun and does well with other dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO