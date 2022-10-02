Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
TTU Football announces second sellout of the season for home game against Baylor
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech has announced an advanced sellout for its Oct. 29 home football game against Baylor, marking the second capacity crowd for the Red Raiders already this season. Texas Tech is already 3-0 at home this season thanks to a strong home field advantage that...
KCBD
WATCH: Replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper is on a roll after picking up another win. And we’ve got you covered with KCBD End Zone coverage Saturday afternoon. Watch a replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High starting at Noon, Oct. 8 on KMYL My Lubbock TV. KMYL My Lubbock TV is...
KCBD
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 7
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 7. Floydada 40 Sundown 34 (OT) Loop 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit) Lubbock Titans vs. Stephenville Faith (Saturday, Oct. 8) Hermleigh 64 Roby 46. Denver City 28 Brownfield 21. Seminole 38 West Plains...
KCBD
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Oct. 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, Oct. 6.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
Lubbock man competing in 2022 IRONMAN championship
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Chad Cartwright is competing against more than 5,000 athletes for the title of World IRONMAN Champion. The race will happen in Kona, Hawaii on Saturday, Oct. 8. The race combines 140.6 miles of running, cycling, and swimming. It all started in 2013 when Cartwright picked up...
KCBD
Lubbock gathers to celebrate life, legacy of T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of T.J. Patterson, former District 2 councilman and activist. “T.J. was just a connected pioneer for the community,” attendee Kay Austin said. “Regardless of diversity, he always had that...
KCBD
UPDATED: Shooting near Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has released details following an initial investigation of the shooting that occurred near Texas Tech University. According to LPD, a shots fired call was received at 3:00 p.m. in the 800 block of University Avenue. Investigators believe that the involved party shot himself while trying to unholster the firearm.
KCBD
Lubbock gears up for Halloween with events throughout the month
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Halloween is just around the corner and many Lubbock organizations are hosting events to celebrate. Don’t miss the following events throughout October:. Oct. 8. Lubbock Parks and Recreation is hosting the 18th Dog Day Halloween where people can dress up their pups and for a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
Damp and cool Fall weather continues
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms are likely today. The rain, clouds, and a northerly breeze, will keep temperatures below average. Rain then becomes less likely before becoming likely early next week. Rain event totals are listed at the end of this post. Most of today...
KCBD
UMC Health System listed as a 2022 Best Companies to Work For
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - This year marks the thirteenth time UMC Health System has been named one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The list is made up of 100 companies and UMC ranked number five!. “I am thrilled that UMC has been recognized for...
KCBD
400 Lubbock children in need receive free shoes, socks
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 400 children in the Lubbock area will receive a pair of shoes and socks during a giveaway event on Saturday and Sunday. “This has been a staple on the Lubbock Association of REALTORS calendar every year for a long time,” Communications Director Brenda Fisher told KCBD. “It’s amazing what a new pair of shoes will do for a child!”
KCBD
Cactus Theater hosting benefit concert for Veterans center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cactus Theater will hold a benefit concert for The National Veterans Wellness and Healing Center in Angel Fire, New Mexico on Friday evening at 7 p.m. All of the proceeds from the concert will go directly to the center, which focuses on Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) treatment and suicide prevention.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Feathers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Feathers, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pitbull who’s been at the shelter for two-and-a-half-months. Feathers is a gentle giant that loves going on walks and playing with other dogs. He is friendly and affectionate. Feathers...
KCBD
2 injured in crash near 47th and Milwaukee
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near 47th and Milwaukee involving a Chevy Avalanche and a Dodge Charger. LFR received the call around 4:39 p.m. As of now, one person has sustained minor injuries, and another sustained moderate injuries. Northbound traffic has been...
KCBD
LFR responds to fire at Driftwood Apartments
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call for a fire at the Driftwood Apartments at 5501 Utica Avenue. The call came in around 6:20 p.m. By about 6:40 p.m. firefighters reported that the fire had been extinguished. As of now no injuries have been reported. This story...
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Escaped inmate from Mitchell County captured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. An inmate who escaped from the Mitchell County Jail in Colorado City on Tuesday has finally been found and taken back into custody. Authorities caught 44-year-old Pedro Martinez Friday evening in Oklahoma City. Martinez was in jail on drug trafficking charges and...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Big Momma
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Big Momma, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a two-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for two months. Big Momma loves to cuddle and doe whatever you’re doing. She is a lot of fun and does well with other dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
A bit warmer Sunday, heavy rain for some through Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our rainy, cool pattern continues for the rest of the weekend with rain chances increasing even more by Monday. Spotty showers will continue for the area through the night. Rain will be generally light overnight with mostly cloudy skies and cool temps. A low of 51 in Lubbock.
KCBD
LPD investigating deadly shooting in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 2300 block of 143rd Street around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. The victim was taken to UMC and died from their injuries. Person crimes detectives are investigating.
Comments / 0