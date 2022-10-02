ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
NFL
ESPN

Browns' All-Pro Garrett back practicing after car crash

BEREA, Ohio --  Myles Garrett high-stepped through a stretching drill, turned and winked at cameras chronicling his every move. Nine days after he walked away from a car crash, Garrett seemed excited to be back practicing with the Browns. Cleveland's All-Pro defensive end returned to the field Wednesday for...
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Fantasy football Week 5 shadow report: Underrated WRs set for breakout games

Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can help you make the best lineup decisions. By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start decisions and fantasy advice each week. Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can also help you make the best waiver-wire pickups.
NFL
ESPN

Vera-Tucker's 'phenomenal' versatility earns Jets' respect

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. --  Alijah Vera-Tucker has already made his way through three-fifths of the offensive line just 20 games into his NFL career with the New York Jets. He was a left guard as a rookie, opened this season at right guard and then started at left tackle last Sunday at Pittsburgh.
NFL
ESPN

Brady has sore shoulder, Bowles misses Bucs practice, too

TAMPA, Fla. --  The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began preparations for Sundays game against the Atlanta Falcons without Tom Brady and coach Todd Bowles on the practice field. Brady did not participate Wednesday after taking a hard hit on his throwing shoulder when he was sacked by Kansas City cornerback LJarius Sneed and fumbled during last Sunday nights 41-31 loss to the Chiefs.
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Pats' Zappe soaks in extra reps ahead of possible 1st start

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. --  Four days after Bailey Zappe made his NFL debut, the rookie Patriots quarterback responded like a veteran when asked whether he expects to make his first start this week. If thats what happens, that happens, Zappe said Wednesday. Thats (for) coach (Bill) Belichick. Thats a question...
NFL
ESPN

WR Cole Beasley retires after 2-week stint with Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. --  Veteran receiver Cole Beasley retired Wednesday after a two-week stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Beasley, who played most of an 11-season NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, was signed to the Bucs practice squad to fill a need at receiver while Mike Evans was a serving a one-game suspension and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones were out with injuries.
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

QB Kenny Pickett, Steelers begin work to get on 'same page'

PITTSBURGH -- After he went through the requisite stretches and team walk-through, Kenny Pickett jogged over to the first of three practice fields beside the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. As the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 first-round pick stood near the 50-yard line, veteran center Mason Cole walked up to Pickett and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Panthers' Rhule struggles to find success as pressure mounts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --  Matt Rhule remains confident he can turn around the Carolina Panthers even as pressure mounts on the teams third-year coach to win. Rhule is 11-26 so far in three seasons with the Panthers, and the team is off to another rocky start (1-3) with their offense ranked last in the league despite the offseason addition of 2018 No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Vikings wish recovering rookie Cine a happy birthday on Zoom

EAGAN, Minn. --  With rookie safety Lewis Cine still in London following surgery on a broken lower left leg, Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell promised the waylaid first-round draft pick he would call him Wednesday to check on his recovery. After accounting for the 6-hour time difference and a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Packers' Aaron Rodgers wanted longer London trip

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers sounds slightly more excited about the Green Bay Packers' game in London on Sunday against the New York Giants than his coach. So much so that Rodgers would have preferred to spend a little more time overseas. Rodgers was not complaining or second-guessing Matt...
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

QB Aaron Rodgers after Green Bay Packers' OT escape vs. New England Patriots: 'This way of winning, I don't think, is sustainable'

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers didn't figure he would play another terrible half on Sunday against the New England Patriots, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback was right. And Packers coach Matt LaFleur hopes he doesn't make what he called "the worst decision of the day" again when it comes to an ill-advised replay challenge.
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

NFL DFS picks for Week 5: Optimize your lineups with our value projection

To set a winning NFL DFS lineup for Week 5 of the NFL season, you need to identify the best value picks, sleepers and top performers to create high-ceiling entries in GPPs and high-floor entries in 50/50 and head-to-head contests. Below, you will find links to the top ESPN content designed to help you evaluate the quality of matchups and identify the best players for your NFL DFS weekend contests, including specific value assessments for the DraftKings and FanDuel Saturday-Sunday slates.
NFL

