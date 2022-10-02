Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback
With Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer currently hurt, the New England Patriots are expected to add another quarterback to their team. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are on track to sign Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. This moves makes a lot of sense simply because Gilbert...
Patriots once again bring back ex-Pro Bowl LB
The New England Patriots are adding a familiar face ahead of their Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions. Free agent linebacker Jamie Collins is expected to sign with the Patriots, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports. It is unclear if the 32-year-old will begin with the practice squad or immediately be added to the active roster.
Steelers Reportedly Make Decision On Starting Quarterback
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly made a decision at starting quarterback. Pittsburgh replaced Mitch Trubisky with Kenny Pickett in Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Following the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said he was undecided on the position moving forward. However, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting...
Patriots Practice Notes: Everything We Saw At Busy Walkthrough
FOXBORO, Mass. — A rundown of assorted notes and nuggets from a news-filled New England Patriots practice on Wednesday:. — With moderate rain in the area, the Patriots moved practice inside the Socios.com Field House. Head coach Bill Belichick described it as a walkthrough, with players wearing helmets and sweats.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Loses Buccaneers Weapon To Retirement
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver group took a minor hit Wednesday, albeit one that appears to be permanent. Cole Beasley’s agents informed NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo that the 33-year-old pass-catcher intends to retire. Beasley, who was briefly playing in his 12th season in the league, will leave the Bucs after only playing two games with the franchise.
Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles confirms retirement
Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles confirmed his retirement Wednesday on an episode of the Pardon My Take podcast. The
Patriots Plan, Please: More Bailey, No Brian - Rookie Zappe Should Replace Mac Jones
When Mac Jones is healthy, he's New England's quarterback. When not, Bailey Zappe should be.
Patriots Starting Tight End 'May Miss Some Time'
New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith injured his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers. After undergoing tests over the last couple of days, Smith has been diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added that Smith is "week-to-week" and "may miss...
RELATED PEOPLE
Patriots, Giants Facing Serious QB Injury Issues
Dr. David Chao joins Ben to discuss the serious injuries at quarterback the New England Patriots and New York Giants are both facing heading into Week 5.
Saints Lose RB Latavius Murray to Broncos
After leading the New Orleans in rushing yards on Sunday, Latavius Murray is poached off the Saints practice squad by the Denver Broncos.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Packers 2022, Week 5: Quarterback isn’t Giants’ only question mark heading into Sunday
Things are about to get serious for the New York Giants, who travel to London this Sunday to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. The Giants are a feel-good 3-1, but you can argue that they have led a bit of a charmed existence throughout the season’s first four weeks. They won their season opener in Nashville when Randy Bullock of the Tennessee Titans missed a 47-yard field goal on the final play of the game. They then had the benefit of a rare three-game homestand, winning two of three.
Comments / 0