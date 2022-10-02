ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Serious EHD Outbreak Hits Ohio and Indiana

According to a recent National Deer Association (NDA) report, a serious outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) is currently infecting whitetail deer in parts of Ohio and Indiana. EHD is an infectious, viral disease that impacts deer, elk, pronghorn, and bighorn sheep. It is transmitted by biting midges known as “no-see-ums.” The disease is known to kill a significant number of deer across the country each year, especially in the southeast.
Nothing but net–I mean sunshine–for Indiana!

INDIANAPOLIS – Looking at lots of sunshine for days across the Hoosier state! Enjoy this beautiful start to the month of October. The general experience for Sunday will be mostly sunny, a brief period of clouds in the first part of the day, and breezy conditions. Straight-up sunshine for...
Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places

Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
Indiana among country's highest increase in gas prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gas prices shot up again, this time by over 20 cents in the last week. The increase has drivers like IU Fort Wayne's Breanna Strand changing spending habits at the pump. "I kind of have to manage my money a bit and hoping that $20...
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One man from Southern Indiana was sent to a Louisville, Ky. hospital with serious injuries after a moped crash on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Madison on County Road 400 North, according to the Indiana State Police. Early investigation revealed a moped,...
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa

Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
70-year-old Indiana man falls while climbing tree stand

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Stinesville man fell from a tree stand Sunday afternoon. Conservation officers were dispatched to the 9550 block of Elwren Lane in Bloomington, where they determined 70-year-old Davey Summitt was climbing a tree stand when he fell to the ground about 8 feet below.
Yelp: Indiana ranks twice in list of 100 best taco spots

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Yelp has compiled a list of the best places to eat tacos, and Indiana shows up twice in the rankings. The new rankings, “Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America” include two restaurants in Indianapolis that specialize in traditional Mexican dishes. Tlaolli was...
Hoosier native to represent Indiana at Miss USA Monday night

RENO, Nev. — Local royalty is headed to the national stage. Samantha Toney, crowned Miss Indiana USA 2022 in April, will represent the Hoosier state Monday night in Reno, Nevada, where she will be competing for the title of Miss USA 2022. Toney currently works as a marketing specialist...
Duke Energy customers in Indiana to see the second rate increase of the year

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy customers will be paying even more on their bills. The Indiana Regulatory Commission approved a temporary increase. The typical residential customers using 1,000 kilowatts an hour will see an increase of about seven percent, or around $11.71 additional each month. Duke Energy customers...
New poll shows tight U.S. Senate race in Indiana

A new poll released over the weekend suggests a competitive Senate race here in Indiana. A poll from Indy Politics and ARW Strategies shows incumbent Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) leading his Democratic challenger Tom McDermott by just two percentage points. New poll shows tight U.S. Senate race in Indiana. A...
Central Indiana rescue working to save most vulnerable dogs

INDIANAPOLIS — Animal shelters and rescues here in Indiana do whatever they can to save unwanted pets and find them loving homes. One rescue, Tails and Trails, is rescuing the most vulnerable, often those minutes from euthanasia. Mo Tibbetts started the nonprofit in 2014 to save the dogs that...
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
