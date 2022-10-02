Read full article on original website
Serious EHD Outbreak Hits Ohio and Indiana
According to a recent National Deer Association (NDA) report, a serious outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) is currently infecting whitetail deer in parts of Ohio and Indiana. EHD is an infectious, viral disease that impacts deer, elk, pronghorn, and bighorn sheep. It is transmitted by biting midges known as “no-see-ums.” The disease is known to kill a significant number of deer across the country each year, especially in the southeast.
cbs4indy.com
Nothing but net–I mean sunshine–for Indiana!
INDIANAPOLIS – Looking at lots of sunshine for days across the Hoosier state! Enjoy this beautiful start to the month of October. The general experience for Sunday will be mostly sunny, a brief period of clouds in the first part of the day, and breezy conditions. Straight-up sunshine for...
Inside Indiana Business
Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places
Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
wfft.com
Indiana among country's highest increase in gas prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gas prices shot up again, this time by over 20 cents in the last week. The increase has drivers like IU Fort Wayne's Breanna Strand changing spending habits at the pump. "I kind of have to manage my money a bit and hoping that $20...
Legend Says Seven Gates of Hell are in the Midwest and This Indiana Tunnel is One of Them
Legend says to flash your lights before driving through this tunnel. Located in Brazil, Indiana is a tunnel that is so creepy it has been nicknamed Hells Gate Tunnel. Legend says there are seven gates to hell located throughout the Wabash Valley, and this tunnel is said to be one of them.
WANE-TV
As Northeast Indiana grows to 1 million residents, the biggest hurdle is housing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — New residents are coming from Michigan, Ohio and especially Illinois to live in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana. They are seeking new jobs, a more affordable lifestyle that sees their paycheck stretch further and better housing. “Northeast Indiana is doing extraordinarily well compared to...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One man from Southern Indiana was sent to a Louisville, Ky. hospital with serious injuries after a moped crash on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Madison on County Road 400 North, according to the Indiana State Police. Early investigation revealed a moped,...
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
cbs4indy.com
A mild day with a small chance for rain: a major cool down will bring frost this weekend
Indianapolis has only had a trace for precipitation over the past eleven days, making this our second longest dry spell of the year. We’ll see a slim chance for a few showers over the next four days, otherwise our long, dry spell will continue. A cold front sitting to...
WANE-TV
70-year-old Indiana man falls while climbing tree stand
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Stinesville man fell from a tree stand Sunday afternoon. Conservation officers were dispatched to the 9550 block of Elwren Lane in Bloomington, where they determined 70-year-old Davey Summitt was climbing a tree stand when he fell to the ground about 8 feet below.
WANE-TV
Yelp: Indiana ranks twice in list of 100 best taco spots
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Yelp has compiled a list of the best places to eat tacos, and Indiana shows up twice in the rankings. The new rankings, “Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America” include two restaurants in Indianapolis that specialize in traditional Mexican dishes. Tlaolli was...
Hoosier native to represent Indiana at Miss USA Monday night
RENO, Nev. — Local royalty is headed to the national stage. Samantha Toney, crowned Miss Indiana USA 2022 in April, will represent the Hoosier state Monday night in Reno, Nevada, where she will be competing for the title of Miss USA 2022. Toney currently works as a marketing specialist...
WLWT 5
Gas prices on the rise again: Here's where pump prices stand in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana
There's been a recent rise in prices at the pump, including in the tri-state area. According to AAA, the rise is attributed to right supply and increased demand as more drivers fuel up are the main culprits. The national average pump price for a gallon of gas rose seven cents...
cbs4indy.com
Man and woman identified from pair of homicides in same Indy neighborhood
Man and woman identified from pair of homicides in same Indy neighborhood. Man and woman identified from pair of homicides in …. Man and woman identified from pair of homicides in same Indy neighborhood. IMPD investigates man shot to death in hallway of …. Police are investigating a deadly shooting...
WTHI
Duke Energy customers in Indiana to see the second rate increase of the year
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy customers will be paying even more on their bills. The Indiana Regulatory Commission approved a temporary increase. The typical residential customers using 1,000 kilowatts an hour will see an increase of about seven percent, or around $11.71 additional each month. Duke Energy customers...
Celebrating 31 Bridges, the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival is Indiana’s Largest
Tis the season for covered bridges! I don't know if it's my age or just the time of year --perhaps a little of both, but it's like a switch suddenly flipped in my brain and I find myself with an insatiable urge to see scenic covered bridges. It is a...
cbs4indy.com
New poll shows tight U.S. Senate race in Indiana
A new poll released over the weekend suggests a competitive Senate race here in Indiana. A poll from Indy Politics and ARW Strategies shows incumbent Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) leading his Democratic challenger Tom McDermott by just two percentage points. New poll shows tight U.S. Senate race in Indiana. A...
Central Indiana rescue working to save most vulnerable dogs
INDIANAPOLIS — Animal shelters and rescues here in Indiana do whatever they can to save unwanted pets and find them loving homes. One rescue, Tails and Trails, is rescuing the most vulnerable, often those minutes from euthanasia. Mo Tibbetts started the nonprofit in 2014 to save the dogs that...
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
