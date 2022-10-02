SEATTLE - This October is running warmer than usual as Thursday's highs jumped into the low 70s. The Seattle area hit 74 and that's 10 degrees above our seasonal average. We quite possibly may have gained a few more degrees if skies were not filled with haze from fires burning across the state. As we move into the weekend expect degraded air quality as winds push more smoke into the atmosphere. The worst areas still remain east of the Cascades in Chelan and Douglas Counties where air quality alerts remain in effect for very unhealthy values.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO