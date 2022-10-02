Read full article on original website
Crews work to recover body of 17-year-old who fell over Keekwulee Falls near Snoqualmie
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Crews are working to recover the body of a teenager who fell over Keekwulee Falls on Saturday. According to Eastside Fire & Rescue (EFR), they received a 911 call about a fallen hiker just before 8:00 a.m. EFR crews along with the Snoqualmie Fire Department, Bellevue Medics, King County Search and Rescue, started a recovery mission at around 9:45 a.m.
Body found at Rock Island Dam on Columbia River
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies say they have recovered a man's body in the Columbia River on Saturday. According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), deputies were called to reports of a body in the river at Rock Island Dam. The body has been handed over to the Chelan...
U.S. 2 reopens in Skykomish as the Bolt Creek fire remains active
U.S. 2 in Skykomish is back open, as the Bolt Creek fire remains active. The fire is now burning 13,000 acres and is 36% contained.
Renton Police: Australian man goes missing during his trip to Washington state
RENTON, Wash. - The Renton Police Department (RPD) is asking the public for help in finding an elderly Australian man who went missing during his trip to Washington state. According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening.
HEADS UP: I-5, I-90 to face traffic snags this weekend with ongoing repair work
SEATTLE - If you have plans that will take you down I-5 or I-90 this weekend, you might want to plan ahead. Starting Friday and lasting through the weekend, several closures are coming to Seattle’s major thoroughfares due to special events and scheduled projects. Friday–Monday: Eastbound and westbound I-90...
2 WSDOT trucks hit by separate cars; suspected DUI driver taken into custody
TACOMA, Wash. - A 21-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence after hitting a Washington State Department of Transportation truck on I-5 in Tacoma. At about 12:45 a.m. Friday, a Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on I-5 when it struck a WSDOT truck that was...
First week of October in Seattle leaves 8 injured by gunfire, 1 killed
SEATTLE - For the second time in barely more than two days gunfire ended with injuries in Seattle. Unfortunately, the latest round of gun violence killed one victim. The shooting happened near 12th Avenue and East Fir Street shortly before sunrise in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood. Seattle police say the first week of October has seen eight people injured by gunfire and one person killed.
Police investigate shots fired at Tacoma Mall, suspects at large
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of the Tacoma Mall Saturday evening. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots being fired in the mall's parking lot just before 5:30 p.m. Officers on scene say two groups of people...
Police search for suspect who shot security guard 4 times in North Seattle
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a security guard was shot four times in North Seattle on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 5:50 p.m. police responded to a shooting near the Fred Meyer on NW 85th St. When police arrived, they discovered a security guard...
Shooting in Seattle's Yesler Terrace neighborhood leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
SEATTLE - Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting Friday morning that left one man dead and another injured. Officers responded to a report of a shooting near 12th Avenue and East Fir Street at about 4:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound and...
Person shot multiple times in Seattle's SODO neighborhood
SEATTLE - Police say someone was shot multiple times Friday night in Seattle's SODO neighborhood. It's the tenth person shot in the first week of October in the city. According to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department, officers were called around 9:00 p.m. to Airport Way S. and S. Forest St.
Fall warmth continues through the weekend with a slight cooldown on the way.
Seattle - Summer heat lives on in October. Highs Saturday jumping into the upper 70s for Seattle. A few spots around the region tied or broke records. Overnight we'll cool into the low to mid 50s and those temperatures feel more like September rather than October. Look for areas of fog early Sunday morning before giving way to sunny skies.
Seattle weather: Record highs Friday, with more summer-like conditions ahead for PNW
SEATTLE - Check your calendars folks…yes, it is October 7, 2022, and it was a record-breaking day! The airport hit 77 Friday squashing the old record of 75 set back in 2012. Overnight temps cool into the low to mid 50s under mostly clear skies. We do expect fog to roll back in early Saturday morning, but it won't stick around too long.
Driver on the Street: Life of a cobbler
Have you ever had your shoe fixed by a specialist? FOX 13 photojournalist Michael Driver shares the story of a Tacoma cobbler whose repair shop has been busier than ever.
Family of Tacoma man killed in Nov. 2020 pleading for leads in his cold case
TACOMA, Wash. - The family of a man shot and killed in Tacoma in Nov. 2020 is pleading for answers and closure. On Thursday, detectives brought new attention to the death of 55-year-old Gregory Evans. Their presentation was part of an initiative with Tacoma Police Department highlighting cold cases with the goal of learning new details from the public that could lead to an arrest.
Seattle weather: Warmer temps and lingering smoke through the weekend
SEATTLE - This October is running warmer than usual as Thursday's highs jumped into the low 70s. The Seattle area hit 74 and that's 10 degrees above our seasonal average. We quite possibly may have gained a few more degrees if skies were not filled with haze from fires burning across the state. As we move into the weekend expect degraded air quality as winds push more smoke into the atmosphere. The worst areas still remain east of the Cascades in Chelan and Douglas Counties where air quality alerts remain in effect for very unhealthy values.
2 teens injured in Pioneer Square shooting
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after two teens were injured in a shooting overnight in the Pioneer Square neighborhood. At about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Yesler Way. When police arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old man...
Summer weather on repeat in Seattle
If you're hoping for classic autumn weather in Seattle, this new forecast will be super disappointing. On the other hand, Seattle sunshine fans will love it! The 70s continue almost all week. Sea-Tac Airport could soar past the record for today's high, warming to 77 degrees. Olympia and Bellingham will...
Seattle man charged with murder months after human remains found on trail
Prosecutors charged a 32-year-old man with murder and sexually violating human remains that were found near the University of Washington in June, but police indicate their investigation is ongoing and evidence suggests there could be more arrests. Authorities arrested Charles W. Becker on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a missing woman, and prosecutors filed charges against him on Friday.
Husband arrested after wife found dead with apparent stab wounds in Kent
KENT, Wash. - A husband was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times, killing her inside their home in Kent. A child found inside the home is safe and unharmed, authorities say. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), someone called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. to...
