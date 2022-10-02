Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Roanoke Valley remembers Loretta LynnCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Aging in place helps seniors stay in their homesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax RebatesCadrene HeslopRoanoke, VA
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victimsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Dogwood Restaurant's menu is highy recommendedCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Franklin News Post
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Franklin News Post
SML Charity Home Tour set for this weekend
Final preparations are underway at each of the eight homes in this year’s Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour set for this weekend. Homeowners and volunteers have spent the past few weeks getting each of the homes ready for the estimated thousands of visitors expected to walk through the homes.
Franklin News Post
Lynchburg's nuclear industry in spotlight as Youngkin unveils Virginia energy plan
LYNCHBURG — Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared Monday in the Hill City to unveil his 2022 Virginia Energy Plan, a plan he says will push the commonwealth “all in on innovation” to find ways to provide low-cost, renewable energy for residents and businesses. Youngkin spoke at Delta Star...
Franklin News Post
Shenandoah blanks Ferrum in ODAC football opener
WINCHESTER - Shenandoah University scored touchdowns in the first, second and fourth quarters Saturday and kept Ferrum College off the scoreboard for a 20-0 victory over the Panthers in the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football opener for both clubs on Sprint Field at Shentel Stadium. The Hornets (4-0,...
Franklin News Post
Anti-abortion rally marks 35th anniversary in Roanoke with a focus on next steps at the Va. General Assembly
The tenor of an annual anti-abortion demonstration in Roanoke on Sunday was marked by the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that conferred the federal right to abortion. Roanoke resident Eileen Rife started college the same year as Roe and she...
Franklin News Post
Furry Friends
Sweet Pine has handsome eyes that seem to capture his inquisitive side. He is curious and sweet. He also is quite playful with toys and his kitten friends. This handsome boy is just 4 months old and weighs about 5 pounds. He is looking for a safe, loving home to call his own. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
