ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin News Post

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

SML Charity Home Tour set for this weekend

Final preparations are underway at each of the eight homes in this year’s Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour set for this weekend. Homeowners and volunteers have spent the past few weeks getting each of the homes ready for the estimated thousands of visitors expected to walk through the homes.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Shenandoah blanks Ferrum in ODAC football opener

WINCHESTER - Shenandoah University scored touchdowns in the first, second and fourth quarters Saturday and kept Ferrum College off the scoreboard for a 20-0 victory over the Panthers in the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football opener for both clubs on Sprint Field at Shentel Stadium. The Hornets (4-0,...
FERRUM, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Mount, VA
City
Chance, VA
Franklin News Post

Furry Friends

Sweet Pine has handsome eyes that seem to capture his inquisitive side. He is curious and sweet. He also is quite playful with toys and his kitten friends. This handsome boy is just 4 months old and weighs about 5 pounds. He is looking for a safe, loving home to call his own. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy