Sweet Pine has handsome eyes that seem to capture his inquisitive side. He is curious and sweet. He also is quite playful with toys and his kitten friends. This handsome boy is just 4 months old and weighs about 5 pounds. He is looking for a safe, loving home to call his own. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO