Sabres introduce new team dog
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres introduced a new member of their team on Monday. Nikki, a Golden Retriever, is part WNY Heroes' Pawsitive for Heroes program that will train her to be a service dog for a local veteran. Nikki is eight-months-old and was donated to WNY Heroes...
5 Criminally Underrated Burger Restaurants in Buffalo
What's the number one food in Buffalo and Western New York? It's without a doubt chicken wings. Wings, beef on weck, sponge candy and stuff like that is what we're known for. Western New York is also a great place for an outstanding fish fry, especially around lent, and so is bar food.
Popular Pizza Franchise Opening Their First Restaurant In Buffalo, NY
Papa John's has been around for a while. Somehow, we've never had one in Buffalo. That's about to change. We're getting one soon. But will Buffalo care?. Years ago I tried Papa John's pizza while we were on spring break in Myrtle Beach. It was really good. Almost like, "some of the best I'd ever had from a franchise" good. It was one of those things where you eat it, and you wonder how there isn't one in every city in America kind of good.
New Super Walmart For The Southtowns?
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to start the construction on their new stadium in Orchard Park across from Highmark Stadium. The plans are being finalized but Bills fans will soon have a new place to call home for the Bills Mafia. Before the Bills big win over the Baltimore...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Man scores late TDs to turn away Buffalo
Man scored its fifth straight win as the Hillbillies pulled away from host Buffalo late to score a 49-28 in a matchup played on Friday night. The Hillbillies have exploded offensively since its season opening loss to arch-rival Logan, outscoring opponents 206-57. Running back Jim Green rushed for 200 yards...
SPCA Monday: Meet Duckie
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fun-loving Low Rider named Duckie is looking for his forever home. Sarah McEvoy from the SPCA Serving Erie County joined Abby Fridmann on News 4 at Noon to introduce Western New York to Mr. Duckie. He’s a goofy boy who loves to play and...
North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Electric scooters have hit the streets of North Tonawanda. The city is partnering with the company “Bird” to bring the scooters to the Western New York community. North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec (D) joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to talk about the partnership and the rollout. You can watch […]
Morning News Brief
The shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz in July in Rochester has been tied to a drug ring that the police were trying to shut down. Investigators determined the shooter, Vickers, was brought in from Boston to help in a gang war over the distribution of marijuana in Rochester. Police were cracking down after a string of shootings and arson. Vickers allegedly murdered at least 2 other men in this gang war before shooting the police as they sat in an unmarked van on Bauman Street. As part of the long-term investigation, 18 people have been arrested. Police seized 22 guns and 139 pounds of marijuana.
Proof That Mercury Retrograde Existed In Buffalo
Now that Mercury retrograde is over, many Western New Yorkers can breathe a huge sigh of relief. For the past few weeks, Mercury was in retrograde, causing some Buffalonians to hide under a table and not want to come out, believing their lives were about to collapse into total chaos.
Amherst man shot in Buffalo
Buffalo Police tells WBEN that a 39-year-old Amherst man was hit multiple times by gunfire just after 1 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon. Read more here:
Buffalo man sentenced for burglary
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Buffalo man is going to prison for burglarizing an apartment on Delaware Avenue in February 2021. Edward W. Jackson Jr. was sentenced to an indeterminate three to six years in prison. He was sentenced as a second felony offender. On February 15, 2021, Jackson unlawfully entered an apartment on […]
Riders call for a 'transit revolution' in WNY
Transit advocates have been calling for change for years, but say now is the time for a transit revolution.
Buffalo Diocese parishioners in for a long ride down church's Road to Renewal
At 8 a.m. on any given Sunday, inside Saint James Catholic Church in Jamestown, Father Todd Remick is celebrating mass. Lately, the mass has included an update on the Diocese of Buffalo's Road to Renewal Program, the foundation of which is a spiritual renewal. It also looks to refocus church...
Ellicottville Fall Festival previewed on News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The popular Ellicottville Fall Festival returns this weekend. The village is set to transform into a walkable arts and crafts show and more. Brian McFadden, the executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to preview the event.
First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York
Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
This Is The Best Cinnamon Roll In Western New York
This is your sign to treat yourself to one of Western New York’s favorite sweets. There’s nothing like locally baked goods at one of our favorite bakeries, and while they all taste homemade with love, there are some bakeries that are known for one sweet treat over the others.
Is The Waffle House Moving To Hamburg, New York?
There is currently a project underway in Hamburg, along South Park Avenue, that has grabbed the attention of residents from Eden to Orchard Park! A new Starbucks with a drive-thru is being built and it is going to be a very busy place once it opens. I love coffee and there are already plenty of options, including a few Starbucks in and around the Village of Hamburg. Maybe it is time to get more creative and have more options?
Rescue made at Erie Basin Marina Tuesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A boat rescue was made at the Erie Basin Marina on Tuesday night, according to the US Coast Guard. A distress call was made from the waters just before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, as a boat had gone into shallow waters and landed in a rocky area. Lake Erie Towing and law […]
‘People are in shock’: Volunteers from WNY help Floridians rebuild after Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc
(WIVB) — Hundreds of volunteers are in Florida right now to help with recovery efforts, that includes Western New Yorkers working with the group Eight Days of Hope. Steve Tybor and his team of volunteers are located just south of Sarasota, and in Fort Myers, Florida. “We’ve been doing this for 17 years and every […]
Buffalo Police probe fatal morning shooting
Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a woman Wednesday morning. Police say it happened after 8:30am this morning near Shawnee Avenue and Richlawn Avenue.
