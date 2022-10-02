Read full article on original website
Indiana Basketball: 2022-23 season preview for the Hoosiers
In his first season in Bloomington, Mike Woodson led Indiana Basketball to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016 when they reached the Sweet Sixteen. They beat Wyoming in the first four but were then blown out by Saint Mary’s in the first round. Entering this season, the Hoosiers are in a unique situation, they were hit by four transfers who started for the team over the last two seasons, Rob Phinisee in 2021 and Parker Stewart last season.
WISH-TV
Edgerrin James’ son Jizzle James commits to play college basketball in Midwest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be an easy drive for Indianapolis Colts fans to catch the next generation of talent behind one of the franchise’s most beloved stars. Only this time, you’ll see Pro Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James in a basketball gym on the University of Cincinnati’s campus.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Mike Woodson points to Tamar Bates first when asked for breakout player
Indiana is returning five of its top-six scorers from a year ago, and Mike Woodson was asked which of those five will take the biggest jump in 2022-23. But Woodson’s mind immediately went to his seventh leading returning player in terms of point production from last season. Who’s going...
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
thedailyhoosier.com
Top-10 class of 2025 5-star Meleek Thomas planning to visit IU basketball
Midweek 9:15 p.m. tips aren’t always conducive to visits by high school athletes, but Indiana will no doubt try its best to leverage a marquee matchup against North Carolina on Nov. 30 for that purpose. Previously we told you in-state class of 2025 products Jalen Haralson and Trent Sisley...
Preseason IU basketball conversation with Logan Duncomb
Indiana sophomore forward Logan Duncomb spent most of last season on the bench, watching and learning behind the likes of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson. But after an offseason that Duncomb said was successful, the former four-star recruit is hoping to make an impact in the Hoosiers frontcourt. Playing time...
Washington Examiner
Archdiocese of Indianapolis scores religious liberty win against LGBT employees
A federal court in Indiana ruled in favor of a Catholic private school that suspended a guidance counselor on the basis that she violated her contract by being in a same-sex marriage , marking the latest victory for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. Judge Richard Young ruled Friday that the Archdiocese...
WISH-TV
Gas prices top $4 dollar mark in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gas prices throughout Indiana increased seven cents between Monday and Tuesday, to an average price of $4.12 per gallon. The price is 16 cents higher than last week. Several gas stations around Indianapolis were charging $4.29 per gallon Tuesday. “Gas is expensive, I don’t drive certain...
thedailyhoosier.com
2024 forward Derik Queen addresses IU visit, reclass, next steps in national report
Class of 2024 5-star big man Derik Queen says he had a good visit at Indiana a week ago, but his recruitment seems to be broadening, and staying on the longer track. In a report by national 247Sports analyst Travis Branham on Tuesday, Queen spoke briefly about his Indiana visit.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis doctor honored for work with first responders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state is honoring a local doctor who has made a career out of caring for first responders, workers who can suffer a physical toll by being always ready. Dr. Steven Moffatt, the founder of Public Safety Medical in Indianapolis, was presented with the Sagamore of...
WANE-TV
Yelp: Indiana ranks twice in list of 100 best taco spots
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Yelp has compiled a list of the best places to eat tacos, and Indiana shows up twice in the rankings. The new rankings, “Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America” include two restaurants in Indianapolis that specialize in traditional Mexican dishes. Tlaolli was...
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
Purdue University student killed in dorm, roommate in custody
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed in a residence hall and his roommate was taken into custody early Wednesday morning. A university spokesperson confirmed a homicide occurred in McCutcheon Hall. According to the Purdue housing website, McCutcheon is an all-male dormitory. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m. According to Purdue […]
Inside Indiana Business
Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places
Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
WISH-TV
Puerto Rican Hoosier builds major Indiana company: ‘I was destined to do something here’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For Jesse Camacho, a Puerto Rican Hoosier, the sky is the limit. He started from nothing to owning a major Indiana company. “I was destined to do something here and I feel like we have,” Camacho said. He owns Camacho Facilities Services, which provides...
WISH-TV
Cinnaholic opens first Indiana location in Carmel
You can now refer to yourself as a “Cinnaholic” thanks to this bakery made for people like you in mind, and it gets even better because everything on the menu is vegan, dairy and lactose-free. That means just about anyone can enjoy these delicious desserts. The first Cinnaholic...
rejournals.com
Cushman & Wakefield closes two retail leases in Indiana communities
Cushman & Wakefield has arranged two new fifteen-year leases totaling 30,317 square feet in Jeffersonville and Kokomo, Indiana. Both leases are with Kinship PACE of Indiana, LLC, which will open its first PACE centers in Indiana that provide all-inclusive care for the elderly. They include 16,261 square feet at 1439 E 10th St. within Jeffersonville’s Youngstown Shopping Center and 14,056 square feet at 3734 South Reed Road within Kokomo’s Southway Plaza Shopping Center.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Diamond Pet Foods' $259 Million Indiana Facility to Open in 2024
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Diamond Pet Foods revealed an update on...
Anderson man known as 'The Can Man' hospitalized after being hit by SUV
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man, known throughout central Indiana as "The Can Man," was hit by an SUV on Sunday. Police said just before 8:45 p.m., 75-year-old Larry VanNess was hit by an SUV while crossing Jackson Street at the intersection with 11th Street. Van Ness was taken...
WANE-TV
Indiana custodian arrested for child solicitation
ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.
