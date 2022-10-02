ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FanSided

Indiana Basketball: 2022-23 season preview for the Hoosiers

In his first season in Bloomington, Mike Woodson led Indiana Basketball to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016 when they reached the Sweet Sixteen. They beat Wyoming in the first four but were then blown out by Saint Mary’s in the first round. Entering this season, the Hoosiers are in a unique situation, they were hit by four transfers who started for the team over the last two seasons, Rob Phinisee in 2021 and Parker Stewart last season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
103GBF

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

Preseason IU basketball conversation with Logan Duncomb

Indiana sophomore forward Logan Duncomb spent most of last season on the bench, watching and learning behind the likes of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson. But after an offseason that Duncomb said was successful, the former four-star recruit is hoping to make an impact in the Hoosiers frontcourt. Playing time...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Gas prices top $4 dollar mark in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gas prices throughout Indiana increased seven cents between Monday and Tuesday, to an average price of $4.12 per gallon. The price is 16 cents higher than last week. Several gas stations around Indianapolis were charging $4.29 per gallon Tuesday. “Gas is expensive, I don’t drive certain...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis doctor honored for work with first responders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state is honoring a local doctor who has made a career out of caring for first responders, workers who can suffer a physical toll by being always ready. Dr. Steven Moffatt, the founder of Public Safety Medical in Indianapolis, was presented with the Sagamore of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Yelp: Indiana ranks twice in list of 100 best taco spots

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Yelp has compiled a list of the best places to eat tacos, and Indiana shows up twice in the rankings. The new rankings, “Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America” include two restaurants in Indianapolis that specialize in traditional Mexican dishes. Tlaolli was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGN News

Purdue University student killed in dorm, roommate in custody

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed in a residence hall and his roommate was taken into custody early Wednesday morning. A university spokesperson confirmed a homicide occurred in McCutcheon Hall. According to the Purdue housing website, McCutcheon is an all-male dormitory. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m. According to Purdue […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places

Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Cinnaholic opens first Indiana location in Carmel

You can now refer to yourself as a “Cinnaholic” thanks to this bakery made for people like you in mind, and it gets even better because everything on the menu is vegan, dairy and lactose-free. That means just about anyone can enjoy these delicious desserts. The first Cinnaholic...
CARMEL, IN
Cushman & Wakefield closes two retail leases in Indiana communities

Cushman & Wakefield has arranged two new fifteen-year leases totaling 30,317 square feet in Jeffersonville and Kokomo, Indiana. Both leases are with Kinship PACE of Indiana, LLC, which will open its first PACE centers in Indiana that provide all-inclusive care for the elderly. They include 16,261 square feet at 1439 E 10th St. within Jeffersonville’s Youngstown Shopping Center and 14,056 square feet at 3734 South Reed Road within Kokomo’s Southway Plaza Shopping Center.
KOKOMO, IN
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Diamond Pet Foods' $259 Million Indiana Facility to Open in 2024

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Diamond Pet Foods revealed an update on...
RUSHVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana custodian arrested for child solicitation

ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.
ANDERSON, IN

