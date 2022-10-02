Seahawks’ DK Metcalf Carted Off Field for a Bathroom Break (Video)

The Seattle wideout needed a brief trip to the locker room late in Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Seahawks fans looked on with concern when the injury cart was brought out for star wide receiver DK Metcalf late in Sunday’s game against the Lions.

However, it seems as though the Seattle pass-catcher only needed a ride because nature was calling.

Shortly after Metcalf hopped onto the cart under his own power, Fox Sports sideline reporter Jen Hale revealed that the 24-year-old wasn’t injured. Instead, he just needed a bathroom break.

Metcalf sat up on the side of the cart for the ride around the field and didn’t appear to be in any discomfort at the time. He returned to the sidelines, also on the cart, a short while later.

While the use of the injury cart for regular bathroom break may be seen as excessive, Metcalf sarcastically and very openly cleared the air on why he couldn’t walk there.

“That clinch walk wouldn’t have made it,” he said in a tweet.

Prior to his sojourn to the restroom, Metcalf had his most explosive game of the 2022 campaign, hauling in seven catches for 149 yards. He did not make a catch upon his return, but wasn’t needed to as the Seahawks closed out a 48–45 shootout win to improve to 2–2 on the year.

