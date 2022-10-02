ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Major update as Walmart announces it is shutting hundreds of stores

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cw2J4_0iJHKEU500

MAJOR update has come to Walmart after the retailer announced that hundreds of stores are shutting down.

After Hurricane Ian left significant damage throughout Florida, Walmart issued a news release addressing the storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtgHs_0iJHKEU500
Walmart is closing hundreds of stores following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian Credit: Getty

“Many of our associates, customers and members in the communities we serve across Florida are feeling the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian,” the company said.

As of September 30, at least 120 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs are closed throughout the country, with the most recent closures located in the path of Hurricane Ian.

Before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the company closed more than 240 locations in the hurricane's path, though some have since reopened.

Walmart announced that the retailer would be accepting donations from customers and will “help maximize their impact” by matching donations made by customers at their registers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BrzhP_0iJHKEU500

“Walmart associates are also working side-by-side with state leaders and first responders, mobilizing to bring additional services to impacted communities. We will continue looking for ways to help our neighbors in Florida.”

Walmart Health Centers in Tampa and Orlando were also offering complimentary sick or injury exams.

Hundreds of stores were closed ahead of the storm and, along with Sam’s Club, has pushed millions of dollars in additional water and disaster-related merchandise.

Stores in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina have also been impacted, according to Walmart.

DEADLY HURRICANE

“We’re standing by to support those communities.”

Nearly 3 million residents were left without power while at least 23 people were killed by the deadly weather front.

The storm left a path of destruction across the Sunshine State, knocking out power grids and submerging dozens of homes underwater as officials begin the burdensome task of identifying the dead.

Corpses were horrifically dragged from their graves in Orlando as cemeteries flooded across the state.

Striking photos show homes reduced to rubble and huge sailboats washed ashore after the storm brought devastation to its continued path.

A $1 million McLaren hypercar was whisked away as the storm touched down in Cayo Costa, Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LAQ7N_0iJHKEU500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6T2e_0iJHKEU500

Not to mention, before it reached the United States, the storm touched down in Cuba and ravaged the nation.

The 125mph winds from Hurricane Ian left 11 million people in the country without power, creating a nearly nationwide blackout, along with massive flooding in many areas

Comments / 509

default-avatar
dorigo1359
2d ago

I use to work for Walmart y'all need to realize it is ILLEGAL for them to ask to see your receipt? I look them dead in the face and tell them "NO you have no legal right to see it". They like to say "your being recorded not showing me" I respond "I was recorded when I made the purchase".

Reply(104)
154
Cleo Miles
2d ago

I don’t know about them going out of business . But I do know , they are not Cheaper anymore . And the Service , Sucks . Also , people , now , realized , it’s better to shop in a Quality store and the Employees look Professional 💜💜💜

Reply(15)
121
Jackie Grabenhorst
2d ago

I haven't set foot in a walmart in over 10 years. not a fan of being accused of being a theif after their employee has checked out my purchase and taken payment.

Reply(39)
81
Related
The US Sun

Walmart announces major store change that will be huge cost benefit to shoppers – but there’s a bigger perk for families

WALMART has revealed dozens of its stores will be updated, benefitting thousands of families. The retail giant is investing $240million as it renovates 41 stores across Missouri. Walmart stores will offer pick-up, delivery and Express Delivery services once they've been renovated, KSNF reports. Customers that opt for Express Delivery will...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
State
North Carolina State
Orlando, FL
Business
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone

A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#Walmart Health Centers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Walmart
AccuWeather

Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week as Tropical Depression 9 takes shape

Tropical Depression Nine developed in the central Caribbean on Friday morning, and it could become the next named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season later on Friday or Saturday morning. It is likely to become the first threat from a major hurricane to the United States this season after it makes the trek from the Caribbean into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, putting Florida in harm’s way, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
FLORIDA STATE
The US Sun

I sued Albertsons for the time I spent using self-checkout – they call it ‘absurd’ but I felt like an employee

A CUSTOMER has demanded years of wages from a grocery chain after arguing that using self-checkout practically makes you identical to the cashier. California woman Sophia Sadlowski filed a lawsuit against grocery retailer Albertsons seeking payment for the "uncompensated work performed by their customers" in April 2022. Albertsons, however, slammed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
BUSINESS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
791K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy