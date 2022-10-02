Major update as Walmart announces it is shutting hundreds of stores

MAJOR update has come to Walmart after the retailer announced that hundreds of stores are shutting down.

After Hurricane Ian left significant damage throughout Florida, Walmart issued a news release addressing the storm.

Walmart is closing hundreds of stores following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian Credit: Getty

“Many of our associates, customers and members in the communities we serve across Florida are feeling the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian,” the company said.

As of September 30, at least 120 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs are closed throughout the country, with the most recent closures located in the path of Hurricane Ian.

Before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the company closed more than 240 locations in the hurricane's path, though some have since reopened.

Walmart announced that the retailer would be accepting donations from customers and will “help maximize their impact” by matching donations made by customers at their registers.

“Walmart associates are also working side-by-side with state leaders and first responders, mobilizing to bring additional services to impacted communities. We will continue looking for ways to help our neighbors in Florida.”

Walmart Health Centers in Tampa and Orlando were also offering complimentary sick or injury exams.

Hundreds of stores were closed ahead of the storm and, along with Sam’s Club, has pushed millions of dollars in additional water and disaster-related merchandise.

Stores in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina have also been impacted, according to Walmart.

DEADLY HURRICANE

“We’re standing by to support those communities.”

Nearly 3 million residents were left without power while at least 23 people were killed by the deadly weather front.

The storm left a path of destruction across the Sunshine State, knocking out power grids and submerging dozens of homes underwater as officials begin the burdensome task of identifying the dead.

Corpses were horrifically dragged from their graves in Orlando as cemeteries flooded across the state.

Striking photos show homes reduced to rubble and huge sailboats washed ashore after the storm brought devastation to its continued path.

A $1 million McLaren hypercar was whisked away as the storm touched down in Cayo Costa, Florida.

Not to mention, before it reached the United States, the storm touched down in Cuba and ravaged the nation.

The 125mph winds from Hurricane Ian left 11 million people in the country without power, creating a nearly nationwide blackout, along with massive flooding in many areas