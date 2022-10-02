Read full article on original website
NFL Week 5 Picks Against the Spread
NFL Week 5 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 5 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last Week: 9-5-2, Season: 30-32-2 Thursday Night Football. Indianapolis Colts at...
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals Which WR Could Be ‘Big Factor’ by Midseason
There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception. However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season.
‘Inspiring’ Falcons RBs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley Poised for Big Role
The Atlanta Falcons entered their Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns with the NFL's fifth-best rushing attack, spearheaded largely by the efforts of Cordarrelle Patterson, the team's leader in all-purpose yards. Atlanta defeated Cleveland 23-20 and rushed for over 200 yards, but Patterson, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of...
Week 4: Colts offensive line disaster, Ryan’s fumbles, Titans dominance continues
In this episode, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood recap the Colts 24-17 Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans. A full breakdown of the worst run blocking performance of the Frank Reich era is on the way, complete with grades for every member of the Colts offense. The numbers inside Matt Ryan's day, from his lights-out second half, to a historically bad fumble trend, and the offense's first quarter struggles are also included. Petar sprinkles in a few more eye-popping concerns for the Colts offense, starting with its inability to score at any juncture in games. Plus: a full breakdown is on the way of Shaquille Leonard's 16 snaps of action before a frightening collision knocked the all-pro linebacker out of the game. A quick turnaround is ahead with Thursday Night Football in Denver, and an update on Jonathan Taylor, who exited the loss to the Titans late with an ankle injury, is ahead in this episode. Thanks for stopping by!
NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Giants
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in...
What Will the Roles for Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett be in Return to 49ers Defense?
The rich keep getting richer. Kyle Shanahan at his Tuesday conference call revealed that Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are set to return to practice on Wednesday. Whether the two will be able to be active for the Week 5 matchup with the Panthers is still a toss up. Either way, the 49ers defense is going to receive some hefty quality in Ward and Verrett.
Steelers WR Calvin Austin Eligible to Return From IR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could open the practice window for wide receiver Calvin Austin, who has been on Injured Reserve since the start of the regular season. Austin suffered a lisfranc injury the day before the Steelers' preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. He has not practiced since and started the year on IR.
Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups To Beat Colts
The Denver Broncos are returning home with their heads hung low after a brutal self-inflicted loss to the hated Las Vegas Raiders. Adding to the misery of the loss wasn't just giving the Raiders their first win on the season, it was losing to Josh McDaniels, the ex-Broncos head coach who caused so much damage more than a decade ago.
Five Steelers Defensive Backs Dealing With Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been hit hard with the injury bug this week. As the team prepares for the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, all five of their starting defensive backs are on the injury report. Ahkello Witherspoon missed last week's game with a hamstring injury that he...
Veteran Buccaneers Wide Receiver Announces Retirement
The Cole Beasley experiment didn't last long. According to his agent, Justin Turner, Beasley has decided to retire from the NFL after joining the Buccaneers just two weeks ago. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband."
Jonathan Allen Urges Fans to ‘Keep That Same Energy’ When Commanders Win Again
You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who’s happy with the Washington Commanders’ performances four weeks into the season. In an interview with 106.7 The Fan’s Sports Junkies, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen voiced his frustrations and empathized with fans who feel the same way about Washington’s start to the season. Allen also challenged fans to “keep that same energy” when they get back on track.
Colts Rule Out Star RB Jonathan Taylor vs. Broncos
View the original article to see embedded media. The Colts announced that Jonathan Taylor will miss Thursday night’s game against the Broncos. The star running back is dealing with an ankle injury. Taylor led the league in rushing last season and the centerpiece of the Indianapolis offense. Kickoff in...
Wednesday Injury Report: Cunningham Starts Another Week on Sideline
NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel said the Tennessee Titans’ inside linebackers delivered a first-rate performance Sunday at Indianapolis. It is possible, that same group will have to try to do it a second time. Zach Cunningham was one of five Titans players who did not practice on Wednesday. The...
Dak Prescott FIRST LOOK: Dallas Cowboys QB in Rehab Group - and In Good Spirits
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are sitting at 3-1, tied for the divisional lead with the Philadelphia Eagles, in no small part due to the heroics of backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Soon - likely against those same Eagles in NFL Week 6 - Dak Prescott's thumb will allow him to...
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Finds Positives in Marcus Mariota’s Rough Day
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a big win against the Cleveland Browns, but Marcus Mariota probably wasn't too thrilled with his individual performance. Mariota completed just 7 of 19 passes for 139 yards and an interception. Had the Falcons lost, the finger likely would have been pointed in his direction. However, with the win, head coach Arthur Smith had an easier time focusing on the positives from Mariota's performance.
Joe Burrow Admits He’s Played Through ‘Head Injuries’ in the NFL
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow acknowledged that he's likely played with concussions in the past, including head injuries he's suffered in the NFL. "Yeah, it’s definitely happened," Burrow said on Wednesday. "For sure. Stuff like that happens all the time." He never had symptoms the following day, but there...
Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver Returns to Practice; Will He Play Sunday vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons are getting healthier, and it couldn't come at a better time. The team has finished the season's first four weeks with consecutive wins and hold a 2-2 record, good enough to be tied for first in the NFC South. Fortunately for the Falcons, with four games in...
Ravens-Bengals Notebook— Marcus Peters: ‘I Got Nothing for Y’All’
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters declined to speak to several reported camped out at his locker Wednesday. Peters and coach John Harbaugh had a heated exchange in the final minutes of the 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. "I got nothing for y’all,"...
Melvin Gordon Exits Presser in Tears After Raiders Fumble
The Denver Broncos fell to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 32-23. It was Denver's fifth-straight loss to its hated division rival. It was another Broncos performance replete with self-inflicted wounds. Of those plays where the Broncos stepped on a rake, perhaps none were as glaring or detrimental as Melvin Gordon's second-quarter fumble that was scooped up by Amik Robertson, and returned to the house for a Raiders touchdown.
Lions’ Wednesday Injury Report: Paschal, Jacobs Return
The Detroit Lions (1-3) understand what the strengths are of Bill Belichick, the future Hall of Fame head coach of the New England Patriots (1-3). Head coach Dan Campbell shared with reporters at his pre-practice media session on Wednesday the challenges that exist preparing for a coach of Belichick's caliber.
