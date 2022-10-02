Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Sheboygan man reached 110 mph in police chase, nearly hit motorcyclist, crashed into pond, charges say
Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo won this year's Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award's panel said. The prize was announced in Stockholm by Thomas Perlmann, Secretary of the Nobel Committee. Pääbo has spearheaded the development of new techniques that allowed researchers to compare the genome of modern humans and that of other hominins – the Neanderthals and Denisovans. While Neanderthal bones were first discovered in the mid-19th century, only by unlocking their DNA – often referred to as the code of life – scientists have been able to fully understand the links between species. This transfer of genes between hominin species affects how the immune system of modern humans reacts to infections, such as the coronavirus. "The small differences between these extinct human forms and us, as humans today, will provide important insights into how our body functions and how our brain has developed and so forth," said Nobel Assembly member, Nils-Göran Larsson. About 1-2% of people outside Africa have Neanderthal genes. Pääbo, 67, performed his prizewinning studies in Germany at the University of Munich and at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig. Pääbo is the son of Sune Bergstrom, who won the Nobel prize in medicine in 1982. The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on October 10.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine convicted murderer arrested again, gun charge
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man convicted of murder in Illinois was arrested again on a gun charge, appearing in Racine County court Tuesday, Oct. 4 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Marvelo Wilson, 22, faces one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha man charged with hit-and-run, criminal damage to property
A Kenosha man is facing numerous charges after allegedly fleeing two crashes over the weekend. Richard Williams, 50, was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with two counts of felony hit-and-run involving injury and misdemeanor criminal damage to property. Williams made his initial appearance at Intake Court Monday afternoon...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
These are the three most dangerous intersections in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Three intersections in the city are considered the most dangerous by Milwaukee Police. A grassroots organization that has partnered with the state is now trying to change that. For more than forty years, Lester Staple has owned Staples Bros. Paint and Hardware right on the corner of...
wlip.com
High Speed Chase Ends in Kenosha Co; Sheboygan Suffocation Suspect Arrested
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was arrested after a high speed chase. It started in Racine County yesterday when authorities spotted a suspect in a Sheboygan County domestic violence suffocation case. The suspect allegedly fled from an attempted traffic stop by a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy-starting a chase that reportedly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin mom drove high with 6-year-old, prosecutors say
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Melissa Bunger, 42, of New Berlin, is accused of using marijuana before driving with her 6-year-old son in the car, crashing into a parked car near 124th and Oklahoma. Bunger faces one count of neglecting a child, consequence is bodily harm and one count of operating...
Kenosha man killed in rollover crash in Union Grove, sheriff's office says
A Kenosha man was killed in a rollover crash Sunday night in the Village of Union Grove, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Sheboygan domestic violence, Kenosha pond crash
KENOSHA, Wis. – A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence/suffocation incident out of Sheboygan led state troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94 before ending up in a pond. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said it’s believed the man was on his way...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Froedtert closes downtown Kenosha’s only ER
KENOSHA, Wis. — Wisconsin’s fourth-largest city is now without an emergency room in its downtown area. Effective Oct. 1, Froedtert South Hospital converted from a traditional emergency room into a 24-hour urgent care facility. The closure means people in the downtown area seeking emergency medical care will need...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha mobile home stabbing, 1 arrest
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police said one person was seriously hurt in a stabbing in a mobile home park Sunday night, Oct. 2. The victim had to be taken to the hospital by Flight for Life. Police said one person was arrested. Kenosha police added that this was not a...
wwisradio.com
Sheboygan Man Leads Police on Chase That Reaches Speeds of 115 Miles per Hour
(Kenosha, WI) — A man wanted for a domestic violence-suffocation incident in Sheboygan led Wisconsin State Patrol troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles an hour. It finally ended when the suspect exited Interstate 94 in Kenosha County and apparently lost control of his vehicle as it drove into a retention pond. W-I-T-I/T-V reports that authorities think the man was headed for Chicago. As the vehicle was sinking, the suspect was able to get out and swim out of the pond. He was arrested when he tried to run. His name hasn’t been released.
Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
Police officer hurt after suspect hits him with car during chase, police say
A Milwaukee police officer was hurt when a suspect intentionally hit him with their car during a chase, Chief Jeffrey Norman said Tuesday.
4 arrested after counterfeit bill used at West Lafayette grocery store
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in West Lafayette arrested four people after they were alerted of a woman trying to use a counterfeit bill at a local grocery store. According to the West Lafayette Police Department (WLPD), a woman tried to make a purchase with the fake money at an Aldi store on Sagamore Parkway […]
UPMATTERS
Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
Another truck gets wedged in covered bridge in Lake County
The latest incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. Monday, when an 11-foot U-Haul box truck scraped the top of the bridge and became wedged, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirms.
mchenrysheriff.org
Aggravated Battery/Unlawful Restraint Arrest
In the early morning hours of Monday, August 15, 2022, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a representative of the Northwestern Community Hospital in McHenry regarding a report of potential child abuse involving a 7 year-old victim. Members with McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the hospital...
Man Enters Wrong Wisconsin Hotel Room With 100 Bags Of Drugs In His Possession
No one ever claimed criminals were smart. An Illinois man was arrested last week and is facing charges after he attempted to enter the wrong Wisconsin hotel room door, while carrying a large amount of illegal drugs. The incident happened in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, a community located just to the...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 30, shot in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while walking on a sidewalk Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10:34 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 6600 block of South Bishop Street, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the calf...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Violent Crime Reduction Initiative update meeting set for Oct. 12
RACINE — Local leaders will hold a public update of the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative here on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The meeting starts at 6 pm at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. The meeting is being co-hosted by Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Racine...
