4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
wuft.org
‘Liveaboard’ survived Hurricane Ian on boat in storm-tossed marina; it nearly killed him
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Danny Ross has at least three lives. His life was nearly jolted out of him when he was struck by lightning. He came close to taking his last breath after suffering a punctured lung in a car wreck in the ‘80s. It almost washed away aboard a boat where Ross sought shelter from Hurricane Ian.
An 'army' of line crews is reconnecting the power in Southwest Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Florida Power & Light, the state's biggest electric utility, says it's making faster progress than anticipated in restoring service in areas battered by Hurricane Ian last week. "More resources are now collapsing into Southwest Florida," says FPL boss Eric Silagy, "with our goal and our...
Parts of Fort Myers could be without power for a month
As residents all across the state of Florida continue to recover from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian, parts of the city of Fort Myers could be without electricity for as much as a month.
Search crews going door to door in southwest Florida, death toll rises
FORT MYERS - After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery. As of Monday, at least 101 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in Florida -- 54 of them in Lee County alone. The storm slammed into Florida as a furious Category 4 hurricane last Wednesday. Days later, some residents of island communities are cut off from the mainland, hundreds of thousands of people are without power, and many Floridians have found themselves...
Hurricane Ian death toll continues to climb in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials said as of Tuesday morning, more than 100 people have died from Hurricane Ian. At least 103 people in Florida and North Carolina died because of the storm. More than half of those victims, at least 54 people, died in Lee County, where Ian made...
OG&E crews help restore power to tens of thousands of people in Florida after Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — OG&E crews have been assisting Florida Power & Light crews in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Nearly 100 crews left Oklahoma last week, before Ian made landfall near Cape Coral. Following the storm, crews were first placed in Punta Gorda. There were 125,000 customers without power in this area following the storm.
wallstreetonparade.com
Cape Coral: A City of 204,000 in Florida Remains 86 Percent Without Power on Day Eight Since Hurricane Ian Hit
If a major fire occurs in most cities and towns across America, there is a standing procedure to quickly call for mutual aid from other fire departments to achieve a speedy and safe resolution. But when it comes to the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) that provides electricity to the city of Cape Coral, Florida, something has gone terribly wrong in the process of calling for that mutual aid in a timely manner after one of the most devastating hurricanes in Cape Coral’s history.
WINKNEWS.com
Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery
Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers restaurants race to reopen after Hurricane Ian
Downtown Fort Myers businesses held steady from the furious winds of Hurricane Ian, but they were deluged by the storm’s surge of water. On Day 7 after the storm ripped across Southwest Florida, First Street had garbage and storm debris littered across the sidewalks. Ford’s Garage and Capone’s, popular...
In one Fort Myers neighborhood, residents feel forsaken in the aftermath of Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Unlike the affluent seaside communities of Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beach, where the media has descended to chronicle every detail of the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the people who live in the squat homes in Dunbar have faced the crisis mostly on their own.
Florida mother credits Publix employee for brightening daughter’s 3rd birthday after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida mother wants the world to know that a little extra customer service goes a long way when Mother Nature turns everything upside down a few days before your daughter’s third birthday. Caroline Rollins, who lives in Fort Myers, shared via Facebook her...
Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours
"I feel like I should be dead," Stan Pentz, of Fort Myers, told daughter Stephanie Downing As flood water from Hurricane Ian rose in her Rotonda West, Florida, home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Downing got a text message from her father, Stan Pentz, who was over an hour away at his home in Fort Myers. He said the water was up to his shoulders, and he couldn't get out. Standing on her kitchen table, Downing called him on the phone and screamed, telling him to break...
Florida’s Lee County expects power to be out for a month at Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian
Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais warned residents Monday that Fort Myers Beach is a dangerous place to be at the moment and power may not be back for at least a month.
Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back
Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
Flooding and closed roads are some of the challenges Florida's people face after Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A year ago, Francie Pucin moved from Illinois to Florida, eager to enjoy the better weather that the Sunshine State ostensibly has to offer. Instead, she's experienced the worst weather imaginable. Hurricane Ian ripped through her mobile home park, Palmetto Palms RV Resort, sending a...
WINKNEWS.com
Despite hurricane, new Fairfield by Marriott hotel launches in Bonita Springs
Built to withstand Category 4 tropical winds, a new hotel in Bonita Springs was put to the test last week as staff and corporate representatives here for its launch safely hunkered down for days to ride out Hurricane Ian. The new full-service hotel, Fairfield by Marriott, opened off Bonita Beach...
Lee County deputy rescues Galapagos tortoises on Fort Myers Beach
A deputy in Lee County rescued Galapagos tortoises on Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian's devastation.
wlrn.org
Downtown Fort Myers begins clean-up while looters are sent a warning
The message is clear: You loot, we shoot. That's what Nick Imbriaco is spray-painting on wrecked trailers in a park he calls home in North Fort Myers. He says he has handguns and rifles, and is willing to shoot anyone found taking items from homes. "We've just got to do...
Bay News 9
President Biden visiting Fort Myers today, Accidental shot kills Polk deputy and homeowners seek next steps after Ian flooding
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. It will be a cool morning with lows in the 50s north of Tampa Bay in our Northern Counties. Enjoy!. Expect more sunshine during the day with temperatures in the lower 80s for highs. Humidity will be low, and...
Images reveal the path of destruction left from Hurricane Ian
People are working on picking up the pieces as Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction from Florida to North Carolina. See the most devastating images and videos from the destruction in Florida and South Carolina.
