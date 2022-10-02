ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KFYR-TV

Annual Youth Action Summit held in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In North Dakota, youth nicotine product usage is 21.2 percent higher than adults. Peer pressure, marketing, and access. These are among the main reasons so many kids begin smoking, and experts say, once they start, they’re hooked. But marketing may play the biggest role. High...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

BSC hosts Cybercon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is one of the county’s leaders in cyber security. The fifth annual Cybercon was held at BSC today to help ensure the state’s status continues in the future. The conference is a key networking opportunity between students and businesses to meet workforce...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Mandan Dairy Queen offers incentives to keep workers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Help-wanted ads are everywhere in Bismarck Mandan right now. One Mandan business owner may have cracked the code on keeping employees around. College Bound Inccorperarted is a business that works with small businesses to help retain their staff by helping them set up college tuition programs. Mandan Dairy Queen started the program eight years ago.
MANDAN, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck/Mandan school bus drivers navigate employment obstacles

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - School is back in session and that means bus drivers are back on the road. Fox Business reports nationally that there continues to be a bus driver shortage. Bismarck and Mandan’s public schools contract student transportation services through Harlow’s Bus Service, which handles more than 7,500...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Moose On The Loose In Bismarck

As of this morning (Monday, October 3rd), there have been multiple sightings of a moose roaming through Bismarck. Photos of the moose were posted to a Bismarck Facebook group. It was spotted around N. 7th St at approximately 1am. A woman and her husband captured a photo of the animal while walking their dog.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Miss ND USA SaNoah LaRocque vying for national crown Monday night

RENO, Nevada (KMOT) – A member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa looks to make history at the Miss USA competition Monday night. Earlier this year, SaNoah LaRocque was crowned Miss North Dakota USA. She’s been in Reno Nevada the past week for the national competition. SaNoah...
RENO, NV
KFYR-TV

Mandan school board meeting discussed teacher contracts

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - At the Mandan Public School Board meeting on Monday evening, the discussion centered around three teachers who are asking to be released from their contracts early. One was released from her contract early, and the other two contracts have been tabled for discussion until a later...
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Head lice not a reason to keep kids home

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Head lice is a common problem in schools, and the standard practice has been to keep students at home until they are nit free. But the American Academy of Pediatrics says children don’t need to be isolated. In a new report, the doctors responding say head lice aren’t really a health hazard and pointing it out could serve to stigmatize children suspected of having them.
BISMARCK, ND
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
NewsBreak
Science
KFYR-TV

Essentia finalizes Mid Dakota merger

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After months of speculation and waiting, Essentia and Mid Dakota have officially merged. In a press release sent out Monday, Essentia reported the merger was ratified on Saturday. The transfer will move 40 physicians and 280 staff members to Essentia. Leaders from Essentia have previously said...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Mandan looking for volunteers to serve on city boards

The Mandan City Commission is looking for volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions that help with city governnance and community development. A total of 18 positions on 9 Mandan boards and committees are open for appointments that start in 2023. New this year, individuals can apply online at cityofmandan.com/boardapplication for their desired appointment. Members of […]
MANDAN, ND
US 103.3

Bismarck Grocery Store Has Hedge Balls. What Are They For?

I was strolling through Dan's Grocery Store in Bismarck the other day looking for some lunch when I came across these. Hedge Balls, in the produce section with a warning sign telling you not to eat them. This reminded me of going to my Grand Parents many years ago as they were big believers in dispencing hedge balls all over their rather big home down in Hopkins, Minnesota. I remember I tried to eat one, and I was reprimanded by my parents not to do so. They looked like green apples to me, and they certainly appeared edible.
BISMARCK, ND
roundupweb.com

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Returns To North Dakota

With a recent positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in North Dakota, North Dakota State University Extension specialists continue to encourage biosecurity practices for bird owners of all sizes and around wild birds. "While we hoped there would not be a resurgence of HPAI this fall, we knew...
PETS

