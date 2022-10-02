Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Annual Youth Action Summit held in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In North Dakota, youth nicotine product usage is 21.2 percent higher than adults. Peer pressure, marketing, and access. These are among the main reasons so many kids begin smoking, and experts say, once they start, they’re hooked. But marketing may play the biggest role. High...
KFYR-TV
BSC hosts Cybercon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is one of the county’s leaders in cyber security. The fifth annual Cybercon was held at BSC today to help ensure the state’s status continues in the future. The conference is a key networking opportunity between students and businesses to meet workforce...
The Smelliest City In North Dakota Is A Stinker For Sure
Have you been to the smelliest town in North Dakota before?. I have, I grew up in it, and let me tell you it can be a "stinker" for many months each year, and there are multiple reasons why. More on that in just a moment. I know where I...
KFYR-TV
Mandan Dairy Queen offers incentives to keep workers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Help-wanted ads are everywhere in Bismarck Mandan right now. One Mandan business owner may have cracked the code on keeping employees around. College Bound Inccorperarted is a business that works with small businesses to help retain their staff by helping them set up college tuition programs. Mandan Dairy Queen started the program eight years ago.
Bismarck Photographer Nails Halloween To Perfection
A Talented Artist Let's Us All Enjoy This Time Of Year
KFYR-TV
Workforce shortages force Big Boy into temporary one-day closure
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Big Boy was closed Monday, October 3rd due to labor shortages. It was a difficult but necessary decision for management to make, and CEO Chad Wachter says as far as he knows, this has only happened twice in the 68 years its been open.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck/Mandan school bus drivers navigate employment obstacles
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - School is back in session and that means bus drivers are back on the road. Fox Business reports nationally that there continues to be a bus driver shortage. Bismarck and Mandan’s public schools contract student transportation services through Harlow’s Bus Service, which handles more than 7,500...
Moose On The Loose In Bismarck
As of this morning (Monday, October 3rd), there have been multiple sightings of a moose roaming through Bismarck. Photos of the moose were posted to a Bismarck Facebook group. It was spotted around N. 7th St at approximately 1am. A woman and her husband captured a photo of the animal while walking their dog.
KFYR-TV
Miss ND USA SaNoah LaRocque vying for national crown Monday night
RENO, Nevada (KMOT) – A member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa looks to make history at the Miss USA competition Monday night. Earlier this year, SaNoah LaRocque was crowned Miss North Dakota USA. She’s been in Reno Nevada the past week for the national competition. SaNoah...
KFYR-TV
Mandan school board meeting discussed teacher contracts
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - At the Mandan Public School Board meeting on Monday evening, the discussion centered around three teachers who are asking to be released from their contracts early. One was released from her contract early, and the other two contracts have been tabled for discussion until a later...
KFYR-TV
Midwest Red Cross Volunteers Travel to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian Destruction
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - American Red Cross continues to send more volunteers to aid Florida after hurricane Ian devastation. From the Midwest specifically, eighty food trucks have been deployed to ensure those affected have a hot meal, basic first aid and cleaning supplies. From our region, Minnesota/Dakota region, just for...
KFYR-TV
Head lice not a reason to keep kids home
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Head lice is a common problem in schools, and the standard practice has been to keep students at home until they are nit free. But the American Academy of Pediatrics says children don’t need to be isolated. In a new report, the doctors responding say head lice aren’t really a health hazard and pointing it out could serve to stigmatize children suspected of having them.
KFYR-TV
Essentia finalizes Mid Dakota merger
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After months of speculation and waiting, Essentia and Mid Dakota have officially merged. In a press release sent out Monday, Essentia reported the merger was ratified on Saturday. The transfer will move 40 physicians and 280 staff members to Essentia. Leaders from Essentia have previously said...
KFYR-TV
Kevin Locke, internationally acclaimed flute player and hoop dancer, dies at 68
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dakotas have lost an advocate, leader, and scholar in Native American culture. Kevin Locke passed away unexpectedly on Friday at the age of 68, with the news spreading throughout the community on Saturday. He is an internationally known flute player and hoop dancer. A close...
KFYR-TV
Century takes Girls Class A Golf crown, Davies’ Solberg wins individual title
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -After a two-year hiatus, Century is back on top of the Class-A Girls Golf State tournament. The Patriots finished in first place with a two-day total of 636, ten shots ahead of Grand Forks Red River. Fargo Davies was next with a 652, just ahead of Mandan at 648 and Legacy at 689.
Mandan looking for volunteers to serve on city boards
The Mandan City Commission is looking for volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions that help with city governnance and community development. A total of 18 positions on 9 Mandan boards and committees are open for appointments that start in 2023. New this year, individuals can apply online at cityofmandan.com/boardapplication for their desired appointment. Members of […]
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
Bismarck Grocery Store Has Hedge Balls. What Are They For?
I was strolling through Dan's Grocery Store in Bismarck the other day looking for some lunch when I came across these. Hedge Balls, in the produce section with a warning sign telling you not to eat them. This reminded me of going to my Grand Parents many years ago as they were big believers in dispencing hedge balls all over their rather big home down in Hopkins, Minnesota. I remember I tried to eat one, and I was reprimanded by my parents not to do so. They looked like green apples to me, and they certainly appeared edible.
Mid Dakota Clinic officially joins Essentia Health
They will also have greater access to the wide range of specialists at Essentia Health.
roundupweb.com
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Returns To North Dakota
With a recent positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in North Dakota, North Dakota State University Extension specialists continue to encourage biosecurity practices for bird owners of all sizes and around wild birds. "While we hoped there would not be a resurgence of HPAI this fall, we knew...
