Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: McKayla Marie Sweets

(WFRV) – McKayla Dietzen has dreamed of owning a bakery since she was in grade school, now she has a storefront. She visited Local 5 Live with details on McKayla Marie Sweets, the recent grand opening and how you can track down these sweet treats. Visit McKayla Marie Sweets...
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Local Watering Holes Plan For London Game

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Many area bars are planning to open around sunrise this Sunday to give fans a chance to watch the Green Bay Packers take on the New York Giants across the pond. The two teams are set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. in London...
GREEN BAY, WI
On Milwaukee

The Culver's Curderburger will return this month

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are all coming up – but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Kaukauna teacher wins national prize, awarded $50,000

KAUKAUNA, Wis. – Amidst the hammering and clamoring of automotive technology class, a surprise was brewing at Kaukauna High School. Longtime teacher Dan Von Boxtel won the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence and the big reveal was Tuesday morning. “I’m overwhelmed and filled with...
KAUKAUNA, WI
whby.com

Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to quickly rise

CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to quickly rise in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.89 per gallon. That’s up 21 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average also rose 21 cents to $3.96 a gallon. The national average rose...
APPLETON, WI
wiproud.com

Green Bay Police make 3 arrests, eject 8 at Packer game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A handful of people were not able to watch the Green Bay Packers win in overtime against the New England Patriots. The Green Bay Police Department says it responded to 36 calls for service during Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Those calls resulted in three arrests and eight ejections.
GREEN BAY, WI
southmilwaukeeblog.com

South Milwaukee Loses a Local Music Icon: Kneevers Passes Away

South Milwaukee lost an iconic figure on Thursday, as Earl Edwin Kneevers Jr. passed away at the age of 93 in Sheboygan. What a life he led … from his groundbreaking service in the U.S. Army to his decades making music in South Milwaukee to his church and volunteer work to his post-retirement efforts as a historian and author, Mr. Kneevers left quite a legacy.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Paula and Wayne Thomas of Kenosha to mark 65th wedding anniversary

Paula and Wayne Thomas of Kenosha will mark their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Wayne Thomas met Paula Mueller through Wayne’s sister, Marilyn. There may have been a squirt gun involved. They were married on Oct. 5, 1957. They have lived in Kenosha for their entire lives.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha Community Foundation scholarships give more than $22,000 to college students

Eight Kenosha County students currently attending college in Wisconsin were awarded scholarships indicated by the Kenosha Community Foundation, giving out more than $22,000 between five different scholarships. Cropley Scholarships. Five Kenosha County residents are recipients of the 2022 Foundation’s Cropley Scholarships, established by the late Ward Cropley, the former head...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
On Milwaukee

Dominic the Food Reviewer's Top 5 Favorite Restaurants for 2022

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha’s Lemon Street Gallery hosting reception on Oct. 8

KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an opening reception for its latest featured artists show. The free reception is 6 to 9 pm Saturday, Oct. 8th. The featured artists are Mary Dwyer, Jayne Herring and Jill Zgorzelski. Dwyer is a watercolor artist who had a...
KENOSHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shop the ‘Best Road Trip Ever’ at the Vintage Shop Hop

(WFRV) – Call it the best road trip ever!. It’s more than 400 Vintage stores, barn sales, boutiques, and more that participate and it’s coming up Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8. Brooke from The Revival stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at some...
WAUPACA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
BROWN COUNTY, WI
On Milwaukee

BelAir Cantina, Fuel on 5th and Finks to move forward under new ownership

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. After nearly 30 years, longtime restaurateurs Leslie Montemurro and Scott...
MILWAUKEE, WI

