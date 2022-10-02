Read full article on original website
Fishing guide: Walleye tournament cheating scandal is “a black eye”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two anglers are busted for cheating during a fishing tournament late last week on Lake Erie in Ohio. Video of the incident has gone viral, and a Green Bay fishing guide is hoping it will raise awareness. “I’m invested in it just because I like...
Welcome to the Neighborhood: McKayla Marie Sweets
(WFRV) – McKayla Dietzen has dreamed of owning a bakery since she was in grade school, now she has a storefront. She visited Local 5 Live with details on McKayla Marie Sweets, the recent grand opening and how you can track down these sweet treats.
Local Watering Holes Plan For London Game
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Many area bars are planning to open around sunrise this Sunday to give fans a chance to watch the Green Bay Packers take on the New York Giants across the pond. The two teams are set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. in London...
Fond du Lac couple makes physical therapy a personal mission
Veteran and amputee Saul Bosquez and his wife, physical therapist Jessica Bosquez opened a cash-only physical therapy clinic to help people overcome life-changing injuries.
On Milwaukee
The Culver's Curderburger will return this month
The Culver's Curderburger will return this month

Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are all coming up – but
Public invited to Carthage College student recitals starting with performance tonight, Oct. 4
The fall music season at Carthage College features student recitals that are free and open to the public:. Becca Robertson will perform her recital — “Little Miss Thing” — at 7:30 pm tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the Campbell Student Union Auditorium on campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Kaukauna teacher wins national prize, awarded $50,000
KAUKAUNA, Wis. – Amidst the hammering and clamoring of automotive technology class, a surprise was brewing at Kaukauna High School. Longtime teacher Dan Von Boxtel won the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence and the big reveal was Tuesday morning. “I’m overwhelmed and filled with...
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to quickly rise
CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to quickly rise in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.89 per gallon. That’s up 21 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average also rose 21 cents to $3.96 a gallon. The national average rose...
These are the best public middle schools in Milwaukee area in 2023: List
Lake Country School in Hartland, Wis. is the best public middle school in the Milwaukee area - for the second year in a row - a ranking from Niche.com found.
Green Bay Police make 3 arrests, eject 8 at Packer game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A handful of people were not able to watch the Green Bay Packers win in overtime against the New England Patriots. The Green Bay Police Department says it responded to 36 calls for service during Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Those calls resulted in three arrests and eight ejections.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
South Milwaukee Loses a Local Music Icon: Kneevers Passes Away
South Milwaukee lost an iconic figure on Thursday, as Earl Edwin Kneevers Jr. passed away at the age of 93 in Sheboygan. What a life he led … from his groundbreaking service in the U.S. Army to his decades making music in South Milwaukee to his church and volunteer work to his post-retirement efforts as a historian and author, Mr. Kneevers left quite a legacy.
Paula and Wayne Thomas of Kenosha to mark 65th wedding anniversary
Paula and Wayne Thomas of Kenosha will mark their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Wayne Thomas met Paula Mueller through Wayne’s sister, Marilyn. There may have been a squirt gun involved. They were married on Oct. 5, 1957. They have lived in Kenosha for their entire lives.
Kenosha Community Foundation scholarships give more than $22,000 to college students
Eight Kenosha County students currently attending college in Wisconsin were awarded scholarships indicated by the Kenosha Community Foundation, giving out more than $22,000 between five different scholarships. Cropley Scholarships. Five Kenosha County residents are recipients of the 2022 Foundation’s Cropley Scholarships, established by the late Ward Cropley, the former head...
Dominic the Food Reviewer's Top 5 Favorite Restaurants for 2022
Dominic the Food Reviewer's Top 5 Favorite Restaurants for 2022

At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and...
Kenosha’s Lemon Street Gallery hosting reception on Oct. 8
KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an opening reception for its latest featured artists show. The free reception is 6 to 9 pm Saturday, Oct. 8th. The featured artists are Mary Dwyer, Jayne Herring and Jill Zgorzelski. Dwyer is a watercolor artist who had a...
Shop the ‘Best Road Trip Ever’ at the Vintage Shop Hop
Shop the 'Best Road Trip Ever' at the Vintage Shop Hop

(WFRV) – Call it the best road trip ever!. It's more than 400 Vintage stores, barn sales, boutiques, and more that participate and it's coming up Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8. Brooke from The Revival stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at some...
Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
University of Wisconsin doctor answers questions regarding COVID-19, including masks and vaccines
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Recent studies have been raising medical questions surrounding COVID-19. As an example: many are wondering if the vaccine is safe for women and their menstrual cycle, and can COVID-19 cause diabetes in children. There is also still controversy surrounding masking and when it is recommended. To...
BelAir Cantina, Fuel on 5th and Finks to move forward under new ownership
BelAir Cantina, Fuel on 5th and Finks to move forward under new ownership

After nearly 30 years, longtime restaurateurs Leslie Montemurro and Scott...
