Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop is closing its doors for now
Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop announced Sunday it has closed its location at 405 S. 2nd St. In a Facebook post, the popular Milwaukee shop said they are closing until they can find a new location.
Kenosha homes for big families
Nearly new & completely gorgeous 5 BR, 4.5 BA in desirable Franklin location. Sun kissed main is open, expansive, and full of thoughtfully planned spaces- perfect mudroom (w/ work space & drop center), walls of windows (overlooking neighboring farm, lending a legit farmhouse chic feel), formal DR connected to kit. via butler’s pantry, study, half bath. Spectacular kitchen with huge quartz island is open to vaulted sun room. Fabulous finished LL with theater room, bedroom, full bath, rec room, plenty of light, 9 ft ceilings. Upstairs you will find 4 BR, 3 full baths. 2020 Parade of Homes builder’s model, filled with designer lighting, upgrades, GE Profile appl, high end window treatments, custom blinds, and more. Carefully curated, this stylish house immediately calls you home.
Wisconsin Home For Sale is a LEGO-Lover’s Dream (PEEK INSIDE)
One of my favorite toys as a kid has to be LEGOs. My brother and I had huge tubs on tubs of LEGOs. We'd get a new box, we'd build what the instructions tell us to build, and then we'd take it all apart and dump it into one big box to make whatever we want! LEGOs are the best and if you also loved or currently love LEGOs, this house for sale in Kenosha, Wisconsin is for you.
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Rock County is devastated after losing their son to depression and alcoholism last year. They’re now sharing their story in the hopes that they may help save someone else’s life. Kevin Pope had plenty of family and friends who loved him....
On Milwaukee
The Culver's Curderburger will return this month
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are all coming up – but...
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Marley!
Marley is a 10-years-young hound dog mix at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. When you go on walks, expect that nose to hit the ground for sniffs!
MATC Times
2024 Golf Ave & 3110-3134 Northwestern Avenue
Updated 2 Bedroom Near Quarry Park in Racine - Check out this two bed unit available August 1st at 3122 Northwestern Ave in Racine. Lower unit with water/sewer included. Open concept and off-street parking for one car. Unit is currently being remolded with new plank floor throughout, new kitchen, among other nice additions! Northwestern Apartments is near Quarry Park. 1 cat only, additional fees and restrictions apply. Rent is $850 per month with security deposit being a minimum of one month's rent.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis' 'The Bake Sale' creates buzz in southeast Wisconsin
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale (6923 W. Becher Street) checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
Things currently found in Gardetto’s “Original Recipe” snack mix, ranked
As most of you probably already know, Gardetto’s—an iconic snack mix that boasts an “irresistible big, bold taste” and graces store shelves throughout the country—originated right here in Milwaukee. Almost exactly two years ago, we told you the long and illustrious tale of Gardetto’s, its undeniable local connection, and the changes the snack mix has seen though the years. Instead of rehashing any of that here, we’re just going to get right down to business.
Scoops falls short: World-record attempt still a success for Kenosha ice cream shop
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
Dominic the Food Reviewer's Top 5 Favorite Restaurants for 2022
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and...
One Of America’s Most Haunted Bars Is In Wisconsin
Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....
These are the best public middle schools in Milwaukee area in 2023: List
Lake Country School in Hartland, Wis. is the best public middle school in the Milwaukee area - for the second year in a row - a ranking from Niche.com found.
LEGO-Themed House in Kenosha Finds Buyer: See the Home's Colorful Interior
An incredibly unique home recently listed for sale in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has found a buyer. Located at 7003 61st Ave., the 2,132-square-foot ranch features a gray exterior, like some other homes in the same neighborhood. But inside, it's where things change. The home may best be described as a LEGO...
October is here and brings the first real hints of winter
It's been a pleasant start to the new month. Not too warm, not too chilly... a trend that will continue for a few more days. October is a transition month as we head into our cold season. It brings with it the first average snowfall. And a solid temperature drop. Check out the stats:
Paula and Wayne Thomas of Kenosha to mark 65th wedding anniversary
Paula and Wayne Thomas of Kenosha will mark their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Wayne Thomas met Paula Mueller through Wayne’s sister, Marilyn. There may have been a squirt gun involved. They were married on Oct. 5, 1957. They have lived in Kenosha for their entire lives.
Developer behind Mequon Public Market eyeing agriculture neighborhood in Port Washington
OZAUKEE COUNTY — The woman behind the Mequon Public Market and other successful developments is now working on two new projects in Port Washington, including an agriculture neighborhood. Cindy Shaffer, who is also the founder of Shaffer Development in Mequon, plans to create an agricultural neighborhood dubbed “The Farm”...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale
Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
Spotlight on Kewaskum and Allenton fire departments
WASHINGTON COUNTY — October is National Fire Prevention Month, National Fire Prevention Week also occurs during the month, and the Washington County Daily News is talking with the 13 fire departments throughout the county to shine a spotlight on them. The Daily News begins the series today with the...
