Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experienceKristen WaltersMorrisville, PA
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Related
Doug Pederson Reacts To Making His Return To Philadelphia
For the first time since being fired at the end of the 2020 season, former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was back at Lincoln Financial Field - this time as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pederson and the Jaguars lost to the team he once led to...
Tri-City Herald
‘Inspiring’ Falcons RBs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley Poised for Big Role
The Atlanta Falcons entered their Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns with the NFL's fifth-best rushing attack, spearheaded largely by the efforts of Cordarrelle Patterson, the team's leader in all-purpose yards. Atlanta defeated Cleveland 23-20 and rushed for over 200 yards, but Patterson, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals Which WR Could Be ‘Big Factor’ by Midseason
There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception. However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season.
Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles quietly enters retirement: ‘I didn’t tell anybody I retired’
Blake Bortles quietly entered official retirement this offseason and is announcing it for the first time. "I have not touched a football since January," the former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback said on a podcast. "I have officially retired." Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, was with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars
A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
Tri-City Herald
What Will the Roles for Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett be in Return to 49ers Defense?
The rich keep getting richer. Kyle Shanahan at his Tuesday conference call revealed that Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are set to return to practice on Wednesday. Whether the two will be able to be active for the Week 5 matchup with the Panthers is still a toss up. Either way, the 49ers defense is going to receive some hefty quality in Ward and Verrett.
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
Two Key Members of the Bengals’ Defense Cleared to Practice
CINCINNATI — The Bengals cleared defensive end Khalid Kareem and rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt for practice on Wednesday morning. Both players are eligible to practice for the next 21 days, without counting against Cincinnati's 53-man roster. They can be activated any time in that window. The Bengals currently have...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups To Beat Colts
The Denver Broncos are returning home with their heads hung low after a brutal self-inflicted loss to the hated Las Vegas Raiders. Adding to the misery of the loss wasn't just giving the Raiders their first win on the season, it was losing to Josh McDaniels, the ex-Broncos head coach who caused so much damage more than a decade ago.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tri-City Herald
Five Steelers Defensive Backs Dealing With Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been hit hard with the injury bug this week. As the team prepares for the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, all five of their starting defensive backs are on the injury report. Ahkello Witherspoon missed last week's game with a hamstring injury that he...
Tri-City Herald
Veteran Buccaneers Wide Receiver Announces Retirement
The Cole Beasley experiment didn't last long. According to his agent, Justin Turner, Beasley has decided to retire from the NFL after joining the Buccaneers just two weeks ago. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband."
Tri-City Herald
Report: Saints Injured Players Return to Practice
John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reports that three players were back at New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday afternoon. Hendrix reports that DT Malcolm Roach was spotted at practice. Roach, in his third season with the Saints after being undrafted from Texas in 2020, was on injured reserve for the first four games.
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Finds Positives in Marcus Mariota’s Rough Day
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a big win against the Cleveland Browns, but Marcus Mariota probably wasn't too thrilled with his individual performance. Mariota completed just 7 of 19 passes for 139 yards and an interception. Had the Falcons lost, the finger likely would have been pointed in his direction. However, with the win, head coach Arthur Smith had an easier time focusing on the positives from Mariota's performance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray: Their History, and Zach Ertz’s Opinion on Them
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts’ weekly meet the media session was over without a single question about the Eagles' next opponent, the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. So, the Eagles QB talked about them on his own. “I will say this, too,” he said. “I didn’t get any questions about...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ Geno Smith wins NFC offensive player of the week—just like everyone planned it
It’s been 10 seasons, four teams and a massive Seahawks trade and redirection since Geno Smith’s been this good. The NFL announced Wednesday Smith as the NFC offensive player of the week. That is for his 20-for-32, 320-yard, three-total-touchdown game in Seattle’s 48-45 shootout victory at the Detroit Lions Sunday.
Tri-City Herald
Dak Prescott FIRST LOOK: Dallas Cowboys QB in Rehab Group - and In Good Spirits
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are sitting at 3-1, tied for the divisional lead with the Philadelphia Eagles, in no small part due to the heroics of backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Soon - likely against those same Eagles in NFL Week 6 - Dak Prescott's thumb will allow him to...
Tri-City Herald
Lions’ Wednesday Injury Report: Paschal, Jacobs Return
The Detroit Lions (1-3) understand what the strengths are of Bill Belichick, the future Hall of Fame head coach of the New England Patriots (1-3). Head coach Dan Campbell shared with reporters at his pre-practice media session on Wednesday the challenges that exist preparing for a coach of Belichick's caliber.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
Week 5 Odds: Panthers vs 49ers
Things don't get any easier this week for the Carolina Panthers as they welcome in the league's top defense, the San Francisco 49ers. Considering what we've seen from the Panthers' offense so far, this could be a game that gets out of hand quickly. The 49ers are coming off a "short week" having played on Monday night against the Rams but the 4 p.m. EST start should help.
Tri-City Herald
Colts Rule Out Star RB Jonathan Taylor vs. Broncos
View the original article to see embedded media. The Colts announced that Jonathan Taylor will miss Thursday night’s game against the Broncos. The star running back is dealing with an ankle injury. Taylor led the league in rushing last season and the centerpiece of the Indianapolis offense. Kickoff in...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver Returns to Practice; Will He Play Sunday vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons are getting healthier, and it couldn't come at a better time. The team has finished the season's first four weeks with consecutive wins and hold a 2-2 record, good enough to be tied for first in the NFC South. Fortunately for the Falcons, with four games in...
Tri-City Herald
Jonathan Allen Urges Fans to ‘Keep That Same Energy’ When Commanders Win Again
You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who’s happy with the Washington Commanders’ performances four weeks into the season. In an interview with 106.7 The Fan’s Sports Junkies, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen voiced his frustrations and empathized with fans who feel the same way about Washington’s start to the season. Allen also challenged fans to “keep that same energy” when they get back on track.
Comments / 0