Philadelphia, PA

Tri-City Herald

‘Inspiring’ Falcons RBs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley Poised for Big Role

The Atlanta Falcons entered their Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns with the NFL's fifth-best rushing attack, spearheaded largely by the efforts of Cordarrelle Patterson, the team's leader in all-purpose yards. Atlanta defeated Cleveland 23-20 and rushed for over 200 yards, but Patterson, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars

A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

What Will the Roles for Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett be in Return to 49ers Defense?

The rich keep getting richer. Kyle Shanahan at his Tuesday conference call revealed that Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are set to return to practice on Wednesday. Whether the two will be able to be active for the Week 5 matchup with the Panthers is still a toss up. Either way, the 49ers defense is going to receive some hefty quality in Ward and Verrett.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Two Key Members of the Bengals’ Defense Cleared to Practice

CINCINNATI — The Bengals cleared defensive end Khalid Kareem and rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt for practice on Wednesday morning. Both players are eligible to practice for the next 21 days, without counting against Cincinnati's 53-man roster. They can be activated any time in that window. The Bengals currently have...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups To Beat Colts

The Denver Broncos are returning home with their heads hung low after a brutal self-inflicted loss to the hated Las Vegas Raiders. Adding to the misery of the loss wasn't just giving the Raiders their first win on the season, it was losing to Josh McDaniels, the ex-Broncos head coach who caused so much damage more than a decade ago.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Five Steelers Defensive Backs Dealing With Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been hit hard with the injury bug this week. As the team prepares for the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, all five of their starting defensive backs are on the injury report. Ahkello Witherspoon missed last week's game with a hamstring injury that he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Veteran Buccaneers Wide Receiver Announces Retirement

The Cole Beasley experiment didn't last long. According to his agent, Justin Turner, Beasley has decided to retire from the NFL after joining the Buccaneers just two weeks ago. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband."
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Report: Saints Injured Players Return to Practice

John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reports that three players were back at New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday afternoon. Hendrix reports that DT Malcolm Roach was spotted at practice. Roach, in his third season with the Saints after being undrafted from Texas in 2020, was on injured reserve for the first four games.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Finds Positives in Marcus Mariota’s Rough Day

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a big win against the Cleveland Browns, but Marcus Mariota probably wasn't too thrilled with his individual performance. Mariota completed just 7 of 19 passes for 139 yards and an interception. Had the Falcons lost, the finger likely would have been pointed in his direction. However, with the win, head coach Arthur Smith had an easier time focusing on the positives from Mariota's performance.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Lions’ Wednesday Injury Report: Paschal, Jacobs Return

The Detroit Lions (1-3) understand what the strengths are of Bill Belichick, the future Hall of Fame head coach of the New England Patriots (1-3). Head coach Dan Campbell shared with reporters at his pre-practice media session on Wednesday the challenges that exist preparing for a coach of Belichick's caliber.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Week 5 Odds: Panthers vs 49ers

Things don't get any easier this week for the Carolina Panthers as they welcome in the league's top defense, the San Francisco 49ers. Considering what we've seen from the Panthers' offense so far, this could be a game that gets out of hand quickly. The 49ers are coming off a "short week" having played on Monday night against the Rams but the 4 p.m. EST start should help.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Colts Rule Out Star RB Jonathan Taylor vs. Broncos

View the original article to see embedded media. The Colts announced that Jonathan Taylor will miss Thursday night’s game against the Broncos. The star running back is dealing with an ankle injury. Taylor led the league in rushing last season and the centerpiece of the Indianapolis offense. Kickoff in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Jonathan Allen Urges Fans to ‘Keep That Same Energy’ When Commanders Win Again

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who’s happy with the Washington Commanders’ performances four weeks into the season. In an interview with 106.7 The Fan’s Sports Junkies, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen voiced his frustrations and empathized with fans who feel the same way about Washington’s start to the season. Allen also challenged fans to “keep that same energy” when they get back on track.
WASHINGTON, DC

