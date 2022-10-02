Wow are their that many drug addicts in sleepy little Vine Grove ?Obviously the answer is No. So where did all the Narcan doses go ? Someone took them all and their being distributed thru different channels for a profit. Another example of a feel good liberal problem solving effort gone wrong. I suggest that they leave it empty and see how many drug overdose deaths occur in Vine Grove over the next year. Proving there is no need for this waste of money no matter who is paying for it. If you can afford to buy and ingest drugs that can kill you you can pay for your own lifesaving measures.
How about free insulin for diabetics or free epi pens?? No. Just interested in saving drug addicts. Got it.
They should have known, free people will just take for the fun of it or sell it to their buddies. That way they can buy more drugs.
