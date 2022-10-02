Cleveland Browns are expected to sign some extra help on the offensive side of the ball. The team is going to sign tight end Pharaoh Brown, according to a report. Brown has played in three games with the Houston Texans this season and has caught seven passes for 72 yards. No stranger to Cleveland, Brown spent the 2019 season with the Browns and started six games. The 28-year-old tight end caught just two passes that year.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO