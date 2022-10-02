ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4

Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
‘Inspiring’ Falcons RBs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley Poised for Big Role

The Atlanta Falcons entered their Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns with the NFL's fifth-best rushing attack, spearheaded largely by the efforts of Cordarrelle Patterson, the team's leader in all-purpose yards. Atlanta defeated Cleveland 23-20 and rushed for over 200 yards, but Patterson, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of...
Bailey Zappe became first NFL QB to ever achieve this feat in Week 4

Bailey Zappe wasn't able to lead the New England Patriots to an improbable Week 4 win over Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers last Sunday, but he did make some NFL history at Lambeau Field. The rookie quarterback became the first visiting player ever to make his pro debut at Lambeau...
Veteran Buccaneers Wide Receiver Announces Retirement

The Cole Beasley experiment didn't last long. According to his agent, Justin Turner, Beasley has decided to retire from the NFL after joining the Buccaneers just two weeks ago. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband."
Lions’ Wednesday Injury Report: Paschal, Jacobs Return

The Detroit Lions (1-3) understand what the strengths are of Bill Belichick, the future Hall of Fame head coach of the New England Patriots (1-3). Head coach Dan Campbell shared with reporters at his pre-practice media session on Wednesday the challenges that exist preparing for a coach of Belichick's caliber.
Five Steelers Defensive Backs Dealing With Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been hit hard with the injury bug this week. As the team prepares for the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, all five of their starting defensive backs are on the injury report. Ahkello Witherspoon missed last week's game with a hamstring injury that he...
Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups To Beat Colts

The Denver Broncos are returning home with their heads hung low after a brutal self-inflicted loss to the hated Las Vegas Raiders. Adding to the misery of the loss wasn't just giving the Raiders their first win on the season, it was losing to Josh McDaniels, the ex-Broncos head coach who caused so much damage more than a decade ago.
Joe Burrow Admits He’s Played Through ‘Head Injuries’ in the NFL

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow acknowledged that he's likely played with concussions in the past, including head injuries he's suffered in the NFL. "Yeah, it’s definitely happened," Burrow said on Wednesday. "For sure. Stuff like that happens all the time." He never had symptoms the following day, but there...
Browns Expected to Sign TE Pharaoh Brown

Cleveland Browns are expected to sign some extra help on the offensive side of the ball. The team is going to sign tight end Pharaoh Brown, according to a report. Brown has played in three games with the Houston Texans this season and has caught seven passes for 72 yards. No stranger to Cleveland, Brown spent the 2019 season with the Browns and started six games. The 28-year-old tight end caught just two passes that year.
Still Weathering Storm, Struggling Seahawks’ Defense Adapting to Life Without Jamal Adams

RENTON, Wash. - If there's a silver lining to the Seahawks likely losing Jamal Adams for the remainder of the 2022 season, the team has grown used to playing without him since he arrived via trade from the Jets. Dealing with numerous injuries, including playing through a torn labrum in his shoulder in 2020, he missed nine regular season games in his first two seasons with the organization.
Peter King Gives Bill Belichick Week 4 Award After Patriots-Packers Game

The Patriots suffered their third loss in four games this past Sunday, but Peter King believes Bill Belichick deserves a ton of credit for how New England performed in Week 4. The visitors strolled into Green Bay hobbled, as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Jalen Mills and starting quarterback Mac Jones all were inactive for the Patriots’ meeting with the Packers. New England’s situation at Lambeau Field quickly went from bad to worse, as rookie signal-caller Bailey Zappe was forced to spell an injured Brian Hoyer early in the first quarter.
GREEN BAY, WI

