wabi.tv
Maine’s gubernatorial candidates debate: Their answers on the housing crisis
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s three candidates for govenor - incumbent Democrat Janet Mills, Republican former governor Paul LePage and Independent Sam Hunkler - faced off in their first televised debate Tuesday in Lewiston. The debate was hosted by MainePublic, the Portland Press Herald and the Sun Journal. Candidates...
WMTW
Janet Mills and Paul LePage face off in first debate of Maine governor’s race
LEWISTON, Maine — For 90 minutes on Tuesday night, Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills debated her predecessor, former Republican Governor Paul LePage, in their first of five scheduled debates in the fall gubernatorial campaign. Mills, who is seeking a second four-year term after taking office in 2019, and LePage,...
manchesterinklink.com
Saint Anselm poll: New Hampshire voters dislike Democrats, but dislike Republicans more
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – A new poll conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center (SACSC) at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) was released on Tuesday and it has some good news and bad news for New Hampshire Democrats running for Congress. The bad news: New Hampshire voters don’t like them. The good news: New Hampshire voters like Republicans even less.
Maine gubernatorial candidates face off in first debate
LEWISTON, Maine — Incumbent Gov. Janet Mills took on Republican challenger and former Gov. Paul LePage and independent Sam Hunkler Tuesday night in the first gubernatorial debate of the year. The debate was held at the Franco Center in Lewiston and was hosted by Maine Public, the Portland Press...
Maine congressman to file proposal to halt aquarium money after lobster spat
PORTLAND, Maine — A congressman from Maine said Wednesday he will file a proposal to withhold federal money from a California aquarium and conservation group that has recommended seafood consumers avoid buying lobster. The move from Democratic Rep. Jared Golden came a week after a spat with Republican former...
Another shift for NH GOP Senate candidate on 2020 election
HUDSON, N.H. — (AP) — Don Bolduc isn't making a full about-face, but the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire can't seem to stop shifting his position about whether the 2020 presidential election was legitimate. The retired Army general claimed during his primary campaign that the White...
wabi.tv
Gov. Janet Mills intervenes opposition in Versant electricity rate
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is calling on the Governor’s Energy Office to intervene in opposition to the electricity rate increase Versant Power is requesting from the Maine Public Utilities Commission. If approved, Versant residential customers could see their bills go up 12 to 24 dollars a month,...
mainepublic.org
Mills asks for intervention to prevent proposed Versant rate hike
The Governor's Energy Office is opposing a rate hike request from Versant Power that could increase electricity prices by $13 a month for residential customers beginning next summer. The office filed a petition to intervene with the Maine Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday. Gov. Janet Mills says the proposed 32%...
WGME
U.S. Mint may put Maine man on dollar coin in 2024
LEWISTON (WGME) – A Lewiston man may be featured on a U.S. dollar coin in 2024, according to the Sun Journal. Dr. Bernard Lown invented the direct-current defibrillator. The Sun Journal reports the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee endorsed a proposed design for Maine’s contribution to the American Innovations coin program that features Lown’s bust, name, and a defibrillator.
WOWK
Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back
YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — When then-Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent presidential candidate. “I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular, so I think I should support him since we are one of the same cloth,” said LePage, whose two terms in office were punctuated by brash behavior and frequently offensive comments.
New Jersey Globe
Fuel Merchants want Murphy to follow Maine’s lead on boiler replacement
In their bid to slow down Gov. Phil Murphy’s bid mandate the conversion of large gas boilers to electric, the New Jersey Fuel Merchants Association is pointing to a pledge for energy choice made by both candidates for governor of Maine. In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills faces Republican Paul...
Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?
When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
An $850 check is coming from the state of Maine
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
PLEASE PASS MAINE BOND INITIATIVE #439!!!
Please support me in my fight to pass Maine Bond Initiative #439. I am begging for your support. PLEASE LEARN MORE BY CLICKING HERE. Not only will this bond change the name of Eddy Rd. in Edgecomb to Eddie Money Rd, it will install technologically-advanced technology that will force "Two Chickens to Paralyze" to play from any car stereo whenever it travels The Eddie Money Road. It will also be played at an ear-drum-splitting volume over and over.
Maine school district votes against proposal to ban 'Gender Queer: A Memoir'
BUXTON, Maine — After contentious debate, the MSAD 6 school board voted 10-1 against the proposed removal of "Gender Queer: A Memoir" Monday evening. The single vote to remove the book came from chair Julie Anderson, who also voted to remove "It’s Perfectly Normal" last month. The decision...
The Top 4 of This Best School Districts in Maine List All Have Something in Common
We all want the best education for our kids and I feel like our public schools do a pretty good job of providing that as best they can. But how do our schools rank here in Maine when it comes to quality of education?. Niche is a website tool that...
Mobile Stand Down events to help Maine's homeless veterans
ELLSWORTH, Maine — For the third year in a row, the Mobile Homeless Veterans' Mobile Stand Downs are back. The Stand Downs are events that provide homeless vets access to housing, winter clothes, non-perishable food, and housing opportunities. “There is a great need to not only identify veterans who...
'Forever chemicals' in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism
PORTLAND, Maine — Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer — and that's prompting health advisories in some places where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy. Authorities...
Decades-old legal protections of low-income mortgages at risk in Maine with appeal pending
MAINE, USA — A solicitation of briefs from Maine’s highest court has legal aid providers worried that long-standing rulings protecting the poor from repeat foreclosure attempts could be upended amid the housing crisis. For 25 years, Maine’s legal precedent has barred lenders from suing borrowers multiple times for...
Stimulus update: Maine residents have until the end of the month to claim one-time $850 relief check
Eligible Maine residents have until the end of October to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief, thanks to the state's budget surplus.
