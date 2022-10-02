ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

40s in the morning then beautiful October afternoons

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Higher pressure will dominate our weather forecast this week, bringing clear skies overnight and bright sunshine during the day. Wednesday morning will start off chilly again, in the mid 40s across our area. As cool high pressure settles in for Wednesday, highs will top out...
WACH Fox weather visits the Doby's Mill 2nd Graders

LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight had a great visit with the 2nd graders at Doby's Mill Elementary School Tuesday. The students were already in their weather unit in science and impressed Josh, already knowing so much information!. Riley Horlback helped Josh give the weather forecast. Easten...
Rapid Shelter Columbia makes progress towards November 1 deadline

Construction is underway on a multi million dollar project Columbia leaders say could be a fix for the Capital City's homeless issue. The project is supposed to be ready to November first. "It's really been amazing how aggressively we've been able to bring people together and start building the rapid...
SC community rallies behind woman crushed in car after tree fell

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A community has rallied behind a Columbia woman who was crushed inside her car by a fallen tree as Hurricane Ian approached. “We’ve always been protective of Jessie. Especially with her being the baby, but in this case, we were all kind of in a place where we couldn’t protect her. And that just really crushed all of us,” said Dorian Nixon.
FBI alerts of Hurricane Ian relief scams days after storm aftermath

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — FBI officials are alerting everyone to be aware of scams posing as relief efforts for Hurricane Ian. Investigators tell WACH FOX News criminals are getting craftier: now going door to target residents in areas affected by hurricanes. Officials say scammers may even call, text, or email you with promises to quickly provide aid for victims.
One displaced after duplex catches fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is currently on scene of a structure fire on Pinecrest Court in Columbia that has left one person displaced. Fire officials responded to the scene just before 8:45 a.m. Monday morning. Crews were able to enter the building and quickly get...
Men use thermal vision equipment to find missing autistic 6-year-old

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A happy ending to a nearly seven hour search for a missing boy with autism. 6-year-old Jonathan Mallard, who has autism, disappeared into the woods behind his house on Barfield Road in Elgin just before 3 p.m. Sunday. Within three hours, deputies were asking for volunteers to help with the search, forming 30 teams.
Missing Kershaw County 6-year-old with autism found safe

ELGIN, SC (WACH) — UPDATE: A missing 6-year-old with autism has been found safe in Kershaw County. Around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, 6-year-old Jonathan Mallard disappeared into the wooded area behind 846 Barfield Road in Elgin, close to the intersection of Sessions Road. He was found safe by a...
Eau Claire High lifts lockdown after potential social media threat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A modified lockdown has been lifted at Eau Claire High School after a potential social media threat. Richland One School District said school administrators received a report Monday morning of a potential threat to the school that was made via social media. LOCAL FIRST |...
Johns named Player of the Game

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) -- Cooper Johns made is mark early and often in River Bluff's (6-1; 1-0) 25-14 win over White Knoll (6-1; 0-1). The senior running back opened the scoring with an 80-yard touchdown run. He would end the night with 227 yards and two scores to lead the Gators to the victory to open region play.
Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Update as of 3:15 p.m.: Statements have since come out from the FBI Branch in Columbia and the SC Coalition for Safer Schools. FBI Officials say they are aware of numerous swatting incidents at schools in the state and around the country, and are urging the public to remain vigilant in reporting suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement.
COLUMBIA, SC

