‘I ain’t giving in’: Buck Showalter throws NL East support behind Marlins after Braves’ sweep of Mets
The New York Mets are the Miami Marlins’ biggest fans this week. After New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves and lost control of the NL East over the weekend, they are hoping the Marlins can upset the Braves in the final series of the regular season. Manager Buck Showalter shared his thoughts on why Miami may be able to stun Atlanta, per Deesha Thosar on Twitter.
Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep
As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward. John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night. “And something...
St. Louis Cardinals: Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty and Waino’s Dead Arm
What will be the postseason roles for Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty, and Adam Wainwright?. This week, the St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and his coaching staff will be making tough decisions on the postseason roster for the 2022 NL Central Champs. Questions will need to answered across the board for the best of three Wildcard round.
Atlanta Braves stay on top: The battle for the NL East isn't over | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry break down the Atlanta Braves and the NY Mets series after the Braves sweep the Mets and manage to stay on top in the NL East! The battle continues for the number 2 seed continues into the final series of the regular season!
Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Braves send a message to Mets (and rest of MLB) with weekend sweep
The Atlanta Braves took control of the National League East after completing a three-game sweep of the Mets on Sunday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And they did it by beating the Mets’ best starting pitchers: Jacob deGrom on Friday, Max Scherzer on Saturday and Chris Bassitt...
Brutal Padres fan brawl shows SD can never talk trash about Dodgers again
It’s the ugly side of baseball. You don’t want to see it, but it’s out there for consumption because we live in a growing digital world. If many were to guess, though, this kind of stuff would be happening at football games, not at Petco Park for San Diego Padres games.
Buster Olney predicts Braves will repeat as World Series champs
There hasn’t been a back-to-back World Series champ since the Yankees completed a three-peat in 2000. ESPN’s Buster Olney told 92.9 The Game that he thinks the Braves are about to bring that drought to an end.
MLB playoff schedule: Braves outlast Mets for NL East crown, 12-team field, matchups set (10/5/22)
The New York Mets were on top of the NL East standings for most of the season, then blew it in the end. Once again, the Atlanta Braves are division champs. Their 2-1 road win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night made it five in a row, the turning point coming last weekend in Atlanta when they swept the Mets in a three-game series.
Braves’ Hall of Famer trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East title
Another win for Greg Maddux. The Hall-of-Fame right-hander turned to Twitter Tuesday to celebrate the Atlanta Braves clinching the National League East division title. In doing so, he trolled the New York Mets in the process. Even after 2 decades it’s still nice to see the @Braves beat the @NewYorkMets...
Marlins and Braves face off in season opener
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (3-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves in the season opener. Miami went 67-95 overall and 41-37 at home last season. The Marlins pitching staff had...
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade before the regular season starts
The regular season is fast approaching for the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks. There are a lot of storylines that will be following this team as they try to rebuild their organization back to the powerhouse that it once was. That is going to take a long time. It seems as if...
Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title
MIAMI — (AP) — Their sluggish start now far behind them, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the World Series champion Atlanta Braves needed just one more win to complete a most stunning turnaround. They earned it Tuesday night, beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 to take their fifth straight...
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live on Oct 3
On Oct 3 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports South. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Atlanta, the game is streaming...
Dolphins bring back familiar face as the teams 3rd QB with Tua out
The Miami Dolphins are digging up the bones of history bringing back a familiar quarterback to serve as the third QB with Tua Tagovailoa out. Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out this week and there is a better than no chance that he doesn’t play the following week against the Vikings. With only two healthy QBs on the roster, the Dolphins needed to add another one.
Beasts of the East! — Read about the Braves’ repeat victory as NL East champs in the Wednesday ePaper
The Braves did it! They beat the Marlins 2-1 Tuesday to capture the NL East title – their fifth in a row, the longest su...
Braves reflect on path to division title ahead of finale with Marlins
The Atlanta Braves, who clinched their fifth straight National League East title by winning the penultimate game of the season,
Marlins face the Braves leading series 1-0
Atlanta Braves (100-60, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (68-92, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (3-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -160, Marlins +137; over/under is 8 runs.
Red Sox are resurrecting “Fellowship of the Miserable”
Red Sox’s failure this season has negativity resurfacing in Boston. It’s a term coined by former Boston Celtics coach Rick Pitino after a grueling loss, used to describe the propensity of Boston sports fans to vent their frustration through talk shows, blogs, social media, and a media notorious for having a sharp axe.
