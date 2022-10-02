ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

‘I ain’t giving in’: Buck Showalter throws NL East support behind Marlins after Braves’ sweep of Mets

The New York Mets are the Miami Marlins’ biggest fans this week. After New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves and lost control of the NL East over the weekend, they are hoping the Marlins can upset the Braves in the final series of the regular season. Manager Buck Showalter shared his thoughts on why Miami may be able to stun Atlanta, per Deesha Thosar on Twitter.
QUEENS, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep

As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward. John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night. “And something...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Acuña Jr.
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

Braves send a message to Mets (and rest of MLB) with weekend sweep

The Atlanta Braves took control of the National League East after completing a three-game sweep of the Mets on Sunday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And they did it by beating the Mets’ best starting pitchers: Jacob deGrom on Friday, Max Scherzer on Saturday and Chris Bassitt...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Been Caught Stealing#Mets#Rbi#The Atlanta Braves#Acl#Obp
FOX Sports

Marlins and Braves face off in season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (3-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves in the season opener. Miami went 67-95 overall and 41-37 at home last season. The Marlins pitching staff had...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live on Oct 3

On Oct 3 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports South. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Atlanta, the game is streaming...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Dolphins bring back familiar face as the teams 3rd QB with Tua out

The Miami Dolphins are digging up the bones of history bringing back a familiar quarterback to serve as the third QB with Tua Tagovailoa out. Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out this week and there is a better than no chance that he doesn’t play the following week against the Vikings. With only two healthy QBs on the roster, the Dolphins needed to add another one.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Marlins face the Braves leading series 1-0

Atlanta Braves (100-60, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (68-92, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (3-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -160, Marlins +137; over/under is 8 runs.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Red Sox are resurrecting “Fellowship of the Miserable”

Red Sox’s failure this season has negativity resurfacing in Boston. It’s a term coined by former Boston Celtics coach Rick Pitino after a grueling loss, used to describe the propensity of Boston sports fans to vent their frustration through talk shows, blogs, social media, and a media notorious for having a sharp axe.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

288K+
Followers
546K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy