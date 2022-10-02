ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Georgia High School Coach of the Week (Sep. 29-Oct. 1)?

By Colin Hubbard
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Georgia High School Coach of the Week for Sept. 29-Oct. 1 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Oct. 7. 30th. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email gary@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveGA.

Editor’s Note: Our Coach of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Brad Smith, Loganville: History is being made at Loganville High School and head coach Brad Smith is a big reason why. His Red Devils took down a stingy Eastside team 13-10 Thursday night to improve to 7-0, the best start in program history. The Red Devils’ program dates all the way back to 1964.

Clay Stephenson, Calhoun: In one of the best games of the 2022 season, Clay Stephenson and Calhoun took down Cartersville 50-48 in triple overtime Thursday night. Calhoun snapped Cartersville's 62-game win streak in region play. It was also Calhoun’s first win against Cartersville in its last five tries.

Josh Niblett, Gainesville: Hiring one of the best coaches in the country has proved to be a difference maker at Gainesville. The Red Elephants hired longtime Hoover (Ala.) head coach in the offseason and after defeating Lanier Friday night, Niblett’s squad is 6-0 on the season for the first time since 2009.

Bill Stewart, North Gwinnett: No matter what is thrown at the North Gwinnett football program, veteran head coach Bill Stewart almost always gets the most out of his players. Losing multiple players to injury this season, including their starting quarterback before the season ever started, Stewart has his Bulldogs sitting at 5-2 and 3-0 in Region 7-AAAAAAA after blasting Meadowcreek 67-41 Friday night.

Wesley Tankersley, Stephens County: The Indians earned a hard-fought victory Friday night at Monroe Area 27-24 on a game-winning field goal. Led by head coach Wesley Tankersley, their road win at Monroe Area is their first since 2014 and the Stephens County is 5-1 on the season and 1-0 in Region 8-AAA.

