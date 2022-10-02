ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyattsville, MD

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Police search for attempted child abduction suspects in Wheaton

WHEATON, Md. - Montgomery County police are searching for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a young girl. Police said the attempted abduction happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in Wheaton. A man got out of a black four-door sedan with tinted windows...
WHEATON, MD
fox5dc.com

3 teens arrested after violent carjacking in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County police have arrested three 14-year-old boys from D.C. who are accused of attempting to carjack a woman in Rockville on Monday. Police said the victim had just parked her 2019 Toyota RAV4 in a parking garage in Rockville Town Square on the 20 block of Maryland Avenue.
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Ski-masked teens attempt armed carjacking, slam woman into concrete pillar in Rockville

Three 14-year-old males who live in Washington, D.C. have been arrested and charged by Montgomery County police after attempting to carjack a woman in the parking garage at Rockville Town Square on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM. The brazen daylight crime unfolded when a woman parked her 2019 RAV 4 in the garage off Maryland Avenue. As she walked away from her vehicle, three juvenile males wearing ski masks allegedly approached her.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Scammers steals $5K from elderly woman in Laurel: police

LAUREL, Md. - Police are searching for two women they say scammed an elderly victim out of thousands of dollars in Laurel over the summer. According to authorities, the elderly woman told officers she was approached by the two women as she left a shopping center in the 1000 block of Fairlawn Avenue on June 22 around 5:30 p.m.
LAUREL, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Hyattsville, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Hyattsville, MD
Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Body-warn camera released of deadly officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE - Body-worn camera footage was released from last month's officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County.Officials said 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins Sr., from Harwood, was shot by police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call on Sept. 17.The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sands Road in Harwood.A woman told first responders that her husband had tried to strangle her and she escaped," Anne Arundel County police said. "A female called in stating that her husband had strangled her with some form of ligature and that she was able to escape and make her way to a neighbor's house where she called...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Police Respond to Report of Attempted Carjacking; Two in Custody

On 10/3/22 at 11:55 a.m. Rockville City Police responded to the area of E. Middle Lane and Helen Heneghan Way for the report of an attempted carjacking. Officers met with witnesses who stated they heard a woman screaming and observed three males assaulting a female in the parking garage in the 300 block of Hungerford Drive. The witness attempted to intervene when one of the subjects pointed a handgun and fled on foot. The female victim advised officers that while parking her vehicle, the three men approached her, demanded her keys, and when she refused, they physically assaulted her.
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince George#Violent Crime#Md Police#Hyattsville Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Driven into Home in Rockville Tuesday Morning; Driver Pronounced Dead at the Scene

Montgomery County Police have announced that one person is dead after a single vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Upton St. in Rockville. According to MCPD, at approximately 6:33am, “officers from the 1st District, Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a suspicious situation. A Ford Mustang GT was located on the lawn of a home in the 100 block of Upton St. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the vehicle struck a home in the 100 block of Upton St. A man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

19-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Virginia Hairstylist

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 62-year-old man he was dating in his Loudoun County home on Friday. Lisa Ellis told News4 by phone that the news that her uncle, Carroll Davis, was stabbed to death in his house on Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg, Virginia, has been devastating.
LEESBURG, VA
WTOP

Anne Arundel Co. police seek 3 suspects in armed dognapping

Anne Arundel County police in Maryland are on the lookout for three suspects, two dogs and one puppy after a Sunday evening pet sale in Laurel ended in an armed dognapping. The victims told police it happened around 9 p.m., after they arrived at a parking lot near Jill Lane and Ertter Drive to sell a dog, when they were forced from their car at gunpoint. The two suspects took two adult dogs and one puppy before escaping in a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows driven by a woman.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy