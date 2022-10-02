Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Police search for attempted child abduction suspects in Wheaton
WHEATON, Md. - Montgomery County police are searching for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a young girl. Police said the attempted abduction happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in Wheaton. A man got out of a black four-door sedan with tinted windows...
fox5dc.com
3 teens arrested after violent carjacking in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County police have arrested three 14-year-old boys from D.C. who are accused of attempting to carjack a woman in Rockville on Monday. Police said the victim had just parked her 2019 Toyota RAV4 in a parking garage in Rockville Town Square on the 20 block of Maryland Avenue.
rockvillenights.com
Ski-masked teens attempt armed carjacking, slam woman into concrete pillar in Rockville
Three 14-year-old males who live in Washington, D.C. have been arrested and charged by Montgomery County police after attempting to carjack a woman in the parking garage at Rockville Town Square on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM. The brazen daylight crime unfolded when a woman parked her 2019 RAV 4 in the garage off Maryland Avenue. As she walked away from her vehicle, three juvenile males wearing ski masks allegedly approached her.
fox5dc.com
Scammers steals $5K from elderly woman in Laurel: police
LAUREL, Md. - Police are searching for two women they say scammed an elderly victim out of thousands of dollars in Laurel over the summer. According to authorities, the elderly woman told officers she was approached by the two women as she left a shopping center in the 1000 block of Fairlawn Avenue on June 22 around 5:30 p.m.
fox5dc.com
Video: Bystanders tackle, disarm gunman police say shot man in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Bystanders kicked, tackled and disarmed a gunman police say shot a man in Montgomery County over the weekend in a frantic and tense struggle that was caught on video. Authorities say they were called to the 1700 block of Mt. Pisgah Lane in Silver Spring Saturday...
Body-warn camera released of deadly officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE - Body-worn camera footage was released from last month's officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County.Officials said 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins Sr., from Harwood, was shot by police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call on Sept. 17.The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sands Road in Harwood.A woman told first responders that her husband had tried to strangle her and she escaped," Anne Arundel County police said. "A female called in stating that her husband had strangled her with some form of ligature and that she was able to escape and make her way to a neighbor's house where she called...
Suspect in custody following hours-long barricade situation in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police say a man who may have been firing a gun off of a Silver Spring apartment balcony led to a barricade situation Tuesday morning. Police brought the man into custody around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department responded to the...
mocoshow.com
Rockville Police Respond to Report of Attempted Carjacking; Two in Custody
On 10/3/22 at 11:55 a.m. Rockville City Police responded to the area of E. Middle Lane and Helen Heneghan Way for the report of an attempted carjacking. Officers met with witnesses who stated they heard a woman screaming and observed three males assaulting a female in the parking garage in the 300 block of Hungerford Drive. The witness attempted to intervene when one of the subjects pointed a handgun and fled on foot. The female victim advised officers that while parking her vehicle, the three men approached her, demanded her keys, and when she refused, they physically assaulted her.
fox5dc.com
Armed man in custody following barricade inside Silver Spring apartment; shelter in place lifted
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a Silver Spring apartment early Tuesday morning after they were called to the area for reports of shots fired. Police responded to a high-rise apartment building in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard around...
'It had to be a setup': Citizens react to the ATM theft near North Milton
Last year's ATM thefts and attempted thefts in the city came out to more than 60. This year, between the beginning of June and the end of September, there were around 20.
fox5dc.com
Good Samaritans help man who was shot in Silver Spring
New video shows a few good Samaritans jumping in to help a man struggling with someone who just shot him multiple times. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports from MedStar Washington Hospital where the victim is still in critical condition.
Baltimore County detectives investigate deadly White Marsh shooting
The Baltimore County Police Department's homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a male in White Marsh on Monday, according to authorities.The male was shot in the 8000 block of Heathrow Court around 5:45 p.m., a police department spokesperson said.The spokesperson did not provide an age range for the deceased male.
Police looking for malicious wounding suspect in Arlington, Virginia
According to police, officers were called to the 500 block of 23rd Street South at around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 25 for a report of a fight in progress. When they got there, they found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven into Home in Rockville Tuesday Morning; Driver Pronounced Dead at the Scene
Montgomery County Police have announced that one person is dead after a single vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Upton St. in Rockville. According to MCPD, at approximately 6:33am, “officers from the 1st District, Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a suspicious situation. A Ford Mustang GT was located on the lawn of a home in the 100 block of Upton St. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the vehicle struck a home in the 100 block of Upton St. A man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
WJLA
SEE IT: DC Police release video of suspects in Buddy Harrison's fatal shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance video Monday showing the two people suspected in the fatal shooting of beloved trainer and boxer Buddy Harrison. Arthur Harrison, Jr.. was killed at his home in the 2700 block of 30th Street SE around 11:39 a.m on Saturday, Sept....
NBC Washington
19-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Virginia Hairstylist
A 19-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 62-year-old man he was dating in his Loudoun County home on Friday. Lisa Ellis told News4 by phone that the news that her uncle, Carroll Davis, was stabbed to death in his house on Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg, Virginia, has been devastating.
Bay Net
Police Investigating A Suspected Overdose At Charles County Middle School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. — On the morning of October 3, a student at General Smallwood Middle School displayed signs consistent with an overdose. The student was transported to a hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition. Another student later in the day began to feel ill and...
foxbaltimore.com
Accused of killing his stepson, Baltimore police officer enters Alford plea
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City police officer accused of killing his stepson has entered an Alford plea in the case, the Anne Arundel State's Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Under the plea, Eric Banks, 35, did not admit guilt but acknowledged a jury was likely to find him guilty.
WTOP
Anne Arundel Co. police seek 3 suspects in armed dognapping
Anne Arundel County police in Maryland are on the lookout for three suspects, two dogs and one puppy after a Sunday evening pet sale in Laurel ended in an armed dognapping. The victims told police it happened around 9 p.m., after they arrived at a parking lot near Jill Lane and Ertter Drive to sell a dog, when they were forced from their car at gunpoint. The two suspects took two adult dogs and one puppy before escaping in a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows driven by a woman.
Man accused of stabbing victim multiple times arrested in Prince William County
A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing another man multiple times at a gathering in a Woodbridge residence.
