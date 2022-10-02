Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Jonathan Scales Fourchestra at Englert Theatre showcases steel pan versatility
The Englert Theatre opened its doors to welcome the public for the Jonathan Scales Fourchestra concert on Friday. The audience took their seats before a stage bathed in neon shades of pink and blue while the cymbals of a single drum set glittered under the spotlights. The show began at...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City’s 17th annual dance festival to debut immersive, inclusive performances
Bridging the rift between art forms, artists, and audiences, the Iowa City 2022 Dance Festival plans to showcase diversity and inclusivity throughout its two-day celebration. The 17th annual festival is co-directed by Nora Garda and Eloy Barragán. Their nonprofit organization, InterDance, will sponsor the event. InterDance is committed to making dance accessible and important to Iowa City through the festival, workshops, and master classes.
Daily Iowan
Former Iowa Writers’ Workshop member Dean Young leaves legacy of enigmatic poetry, inspiration
Dean Young’s work was humorous, heartbreaking, and deeply influential in the field of contemporary poetry, and it continues to inspire people even after his death. Young was an award-winning poet, mentor, and close friend to many who he inspired with his decades of written work. A former Iowa Writers’ Workshop faculty member, his connection to the University of Iowa and surrounding literary community is unmeasurable. On Aug. 23, Young died at the age of 67 due to complications from COVID-19.
Daily Iowan
DITV: Wed Oct 5th, 2022
On this Wednesday edition of DITV, our anchors Johnny Valtman, Max von Gries, and Samantha Bielema share the latest news in and around the University of Iowa. Keep watching to find out more on the Johnson County Agricultural embezzlement, a new broken MLB record, USG Student Health Services and much more!
Daily Iowan
Featured Photos: Botanical beverages
Bartenders and patrons enjoy The Greenhouse bar, located on East Washington Street in Iowa City. The establishment opened recently on Sept. 3, 2022, and is predominately owned by women. The environment incorporates a bar setting with plants, natural lighting, and greenery.
Daily Iowan
DITV: Monday, October 3rd, 2022
Good morning and welcome to another Monday morning edition of DITV! Our anchors Ashley Weil, Ethan Brander, and AJ Reisetter give you the latest news in and around the University of Iowa. Watch this newscast to find out more on Iowa sports, updates on Hurricane Ian and of course, Iowa football predictions. All that and more coming up on this episode of DITV!
Daily Iowan
UI student beats cancer, enjoys remission as a Hawkeye
After eight months of cancer treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Isabelle Ireland returned to Iowa City — this time as a student in remission. Days before her junior year of high school began in August 2020, Isabelle was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma...
Daily Iowan
Featured Photos: Semi-truck stuck on Iowa Avenue bridge
Around 1 p.m., a semi-truck got stuck on the the Iowa Avenue Bridge in Iowa City on Wednesday. After realizing the truck was too big to go under the bridge further down Iowa Avenue, the driver attempted to turn around but got lodged between the barriers of the Iowa Avenue bridge.
Daily Iowan
USG approves student fee hike to help finance Iowa Memorial Union renovations
The University of Iowa’s Undergraduate Student Government passed a resolution on Tuesday to increase the student fee from $200 to $240 per student over an academic year to advance renovations in the Iowa Memorial Union. After USG’s approval, the renovations and cost still require approval from the UI and...
Daily Iowan
South Side District’s first Executive Director helps district reinvest about $104,000 annually
Iowa City’s South Side District’s first Executive Director Angie Jordan is set to begin her role this month. The South Side has been a self-supported municipal improvement district since 2022 after receiving approval from Iowa City’s City Council in January. Jordan is a local business owner of...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Marketplace sold for $14.3 million
A Tennessee-based retail and development company Brookwood Capital Advisors announced its purchase of the Iowa City Marketplace for nearly $14.3 million. The 237,000-square-foot marketplace, formerly known as the Sycamore Mall, is located on Sycamore Street in southeast Iowa. Map by Jami Martin-Trainor/The Daily Iowan. Twenty-four businesses currently occupy space in...
Daily Iowan
Iowa Athletics is in compliance with Title IX, per independent reviewer
An independent reviewer has determined that Iowa Athletics is in compliance with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Gabriel Feldman, a sports law professor at Tulane University in Louisiana, visited the University of Iowa to assess its athletics facilities and programs on Aug. 22. Feldman released a report...
Daily Iowan
Iowa field hockey goalie Grace McGuire holds down the fort
Iowa field hockey’s Grace McGuire has been a steady hand in the net since she earned the starting role during her junior season in 2020. The St. Louis native enrolled at Iowa in January 2017 after graduating high school early. She missed the 2018 season with an ankle injury then saw limited minutes in 2019, but McGuire has been a mainstay for the Hawkeyes ever since.
Daily Iowan
Coralville clinic opens to provide alternative therapy for treatment resistant depression
Corridor Ketamine in Coralville provides ketamine therapy as an alternative antidepressant to patients who suffer from treatment-resistant depression. Workers at the clinic started administering ketamine as an alternative to traditional antidepressants in July, citing a need in the psychiatry community for a safe and comfortable environment where patients can get the help they’ve been looking for after other options have failed.
Daily Iowan
New members appointed to Iowa City Truth and Reconciliation Commission
The Iowa City City Council appointed two new members to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission at Monday’s city council meeting following the resignations of Truth and Reconciliation Commission members Amel Ali and Daphney Daniel. Ali emailed her resignation to the Iowa City City Council on Sept. 28, and Daniel’s...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police respond to death of unidentified person who fell from downtown structure
This is a developing story. Check back for details. Iowa City police responded to a call on Saturday night at E. Burlington Street and S. Linn Street in Iowa City regarding the death of an individual who fell off of a structure. The cause and manner of death have not...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police respond to cargo truck stuck on Iowa Avenue Bridge
A Saia LTL Freight truck got stuck on the Iowa Avenue Bridge on Wednesday while crossing the bridge in Iowa City. The truck was perpendicular to the bridge at around 1 p.m. after the driver realized there wasn’t enough clearance for the truck to pass up ahead. Iowa City police responded to the scene and closed off both sides of the bridge while Big Ten Towing Company helped move the truck.
Daily Iowan
Photos: No. 3 Iowa field hockey vs. No. 21 Rutgers
The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 1-0, at Grant Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. After one score in the first period, the rest of the game remained scoreless. Iowa had nine total shots on goal while Rutgers recorded seven. Iowa forward Leah Zellner recorded...
