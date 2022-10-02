ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

CBS Miami

Sisters transformed family's Latino mail order business into major player in health care products

MIAMI - Salud, formerly called Salud Para Todos, is a family-owned and Latino-focused business founded by patriarch Dr. Rigo Pérez Diaz some 30 years ago. The family emigrated to the United States from the Dominican Republic in 1987, first to Florida, then to New York. New opportunities brought them here. "It was the late 1980's in the Dominican Republic. There was a tumultuous political regime. Everything was happening and he decided it was best to come here," said Sarah Perez Jarrett, Diaz's daughter. Dr. Diaz, who is a naturopath and nutritionist, first opened a nutritional supplement store, selling...
CNBC

Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'

Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
newbooksnetwork.com

F. R. Scott’s Journal of the Royal Commission on Bilingualism and Biculturalism

Greg Marchildon interviews Graham Fraser who edited F. R. Scott’s journal that he kept while he was a member of the Royal Commission on Bilinguiism and Biculturalism–the famous Bi and Bi Commission. The book is entitled The Fate of Canada: F. R. Scott’s Journal of the Royal Commission on Bilingualism and Biculturalism, 1963-1971 (McGill-Queen’s UP, 2021). The journal sheds considerable light on the intellectual journey of the Commission and the content of its interim and final reports. Graham Fraser is a former journalist who served as Canada’s sixth Commissioner of Official Languages between 2006 and 2016. He was also a writer who has published in both official languages of Canada. An officer of the Order of Canada, he is currently associated with the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Ottawa. This podcast was produced by Jessica Schmidt.
beckersdental.com

71% of patients more likely to trust dentist using AI: survey

Patients trust dentists who use artificial intelligence technology for diagnosis more than those who do not, according to a recent survey from Pearl, a company that provides AI services to dental practices. The "Dental Patient Trust & Technology Survey" was conducted in June using input from 597 dental patients older...
Benzinga

Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health Expands Footprint With Opening of Outpost in the Bay Area

Led by Stanford Alumnus Kunal Varshneya, M.D., Wavemaker 360's Bay Area Office Aims to Support Early-Stage Healthcare Startups in Northern California. Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health (Wavemaker 360), the nation's leading venture fund focused singularly on early-stage (primarily seed) healthcare disruptors, is augmenting its support for healthcare startups with the launch of a new outpost in the San Francisco Bay Area. The division is led by Kunal Varshneya, M.D., Wavemaker 360's newly appointed Associate, who brings clinical expertise and a tech-centric, data-forward approach to the team.
getnews.info

Sumedh Basani of ThoughtCast (@Thoughtcastofficial) Helping Thousands Evolve Business Approaches, Relationships, and Lifestyle

Sumedh Basani is an international life coach, entrepreneur, marketing guru, financial expert, podcaster, and the founder of ThoughtCastOfficial. Among the group of elite entrepreneurs and business leaders, none are as prolific and versatile as Sumedh Basani, an American entrepreneur, private consultant, life coach, and the founder of multiple highly successful companies and insurance agencies based in the United States.
VI TECHNO-HUB

Solve the Poverty Issue, and What Role Government Should Play

At the moment, nearly one in ten people live in poverty. The World Bank estimates that as many as 702 million people - about 11.2 of the global population - live on less than $1.90 a day and don’t have enough wealth to meet their basic needs, such as food, housing, education, and healthcare. This is known as the poverty line or threshold. There are numerous results to help fight poverty, but it's imperative to understand what part government should play in this process. Governments can improve these results through what’s called a “ social safety net ”(or programs that support people who face challenges). In addition, governments can also apply laws that circumscribe business practices and help the poor go through introductory requirements similar to education and healthcare. In this essay, we will explain why so many people live in poverty, as well as how governments can break this problem.
archyworldys.com

Fred Reno, professor of political science at the University of the West Indies “There are politicians who feed this fear of autonomy”

Saturday, at the departmental residence of Gosier, it was a question of autonomy and institutional evolution. On the initiative of the president of the Department, elected officials and academics joined their reflections during a seminar debate among them, Fred Reno, professor of political science at the University of the West Indies.
MedicalXpress

Health care artificial intelligence gets biased data that creates unequal care

Like many sectors, health care has benefited from the rising use of artificial intelligence, but it has sometimes happened at the expense of minority patients. In fact, health care AI might amplify and worsen disparities (racial/ethnic and others) because the data sources that "teach" AI are not representative and/or are based on data from current unequal care, says University of Michigan law professor Nicholson Price, who also is a member of U-M's Institute for Healthcare Policy & Innovation.
Benzinga

A Brief History of Bill Gates' Bets Against Humanity

Remember 2019? The world wept as the Notre Dame Cathedral was incinerated, and Americans begged the government to end the shutdown. Hydro Flasks and Crocs were taking off. It feels like a lifetime ago. Nobody could anticipate what was to come next. Three years later, the world has experienced a...
