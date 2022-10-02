ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brian Hoyer out with head injury, Bailey Zappe makes NFL debut

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1exbaC_0iJHIIwZ00

It’s Bailey Zappe time for the New England Patriots with backup quarterback Brian Hoyer officially out of Sunday’s game with a head injury.

The hits just keep on coming for the Patriots considering they were already playing without Mac Jones (ankle) in this matchup. For Zappe, the degree of difficulty is out of this world considering he’s facing an aggressive Green Bay Packers defense on the road at Lambeau Field.

Hoyer’s injury comes at a time when the league is really trying to clean things up regarding head injuries in the aftermath of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s scary injury on Thursday night.

So Zappe gets thrown into the fire in an effort to help save the Patriots from falling to 1-3 on the season.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL

Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week.  The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury. On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Injuries#Head Injury#American Football#The New England Patriots
Boston

5 takeaways from the Patriots’ overtime loss to the Packers

New England's rookie third string quarterback kept it close in an overtime loss. The Patriots lost to the Packers 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, dropping the team’s record to 1-3. Entering the game without Mac Jones (out with an ankle injury), New England was quickly forced to play third-string...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Patriots Bench Isaiah Wynn After Disastrous Half Against Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The low point of Isaiah Wynn’s Patriots career arrived Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. The 2018 first-round pick had a disastrous first half against the Packers, allowing one quarterback hit, surrendering two sacks and committing two penalties, one of which was declined. The first sack resulted in backup quarterback Brian Hoyer leaving the game with a head injury, with the second leading to a Bailey Zappe strip-fumble.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster takes not-so-subtle shot at Steelers coaches

For five seasons, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was almost universally beloved by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the fans. Smith-Schuster was also highly productive during his five seasons with one season of 97 receptions and another with 111. But this didn’t stop Smith-Schuster from taking a shot at his old team now that he is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4

Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. You always have to be ready for your opportunity, and Zappe's came Sunday at Lambeau Field. Patriots...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
209K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy