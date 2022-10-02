Read full article on original website
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Questions What Kody Brown ‘Does All Day’
Janelle Brown has some serious questions for her spiritual husband. The 'Sister Wives' star wants to know what he does all day. So do fans.
Ramona Singer Blames ‘RHONY’ for Her Divorce, Kari Wells From ‘Married to Medicine’ Says Reality TV Can Kill Relationships
Ramona Singer blames 'RHONY' for her divorce from Mario Singer mainly because cameras added more pressure to their relationship, friend Kari Wells from 'Married to Medicine' said.
Does 90 Day Fiance’s Michael Ilesanmi Have an Instagram After His Fight With Angela Deem?
Social media drama. 90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi recently reactivated his Instagram account, which led to a fight with his wife, Angela Deem. Keep reading to find out what we know about his current Instagram account. Does Michael Ilesanmi Currently Have an Instagram Account?. During the September 18...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Say Robyn Brown Marrying Kody Was the ‘Best Thing’ Because She Highlighted Problems in Their ‘Bizarre’ World
Some 'Sister Wives' fans believe that Robyn Brown's marriage to Kody was the 'best thing' for the clan for highlighting problems in their 'bizarre' word.
This Could Be It! 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Jets Off On Family Vacation Without Husband Kody, Sparking Rumors She's Left Him For Good
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown went to Hawaii without her husband, Kody Brown, sparking speculations that their relationship could be on the rocks. Janelle, 54, posted the update on Instagram — a weekend selfie with her daughter Savannah, 17. "I'm in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savannah and my sister," she captioned the post. "So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly."
‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Bonus Clip: Robyn Admits to Kicking Kody Out of the House During Fights
'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown, admits to sometimes kicking out her husband, Kody Brown, after blaming her sister wives for taking the easy way out.
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Kody Brown, Might Have Subtly Revealed 1 of Meri Brown and Janelle Brown’s Big Issues
Meri Brown and Janelle Brown have had issues with each other for decades. Kody Brown might have inadvertently pinpointed their biggest problem.
Who Is Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown’s Ex-Husband David Jessop? Inside Her First Marriage
Who is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown’s ex-husband David Jessop? While the TLC personality is known for her plural marriage to husband Kody Brown and sister wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown — Christine Brown left the family patriarch in November 2021 — she was previously married to Jessop from 1999 to 2007. Though she has rarely spoken about her past marriage, fans are still curious to learn about her life before she met Kody.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Stands Her Ground in Custody Battle With Kody Over Truely — ‘He Doesn’t Get 50/50’
'Sister Wives' stars Christine and Kody Brown battle over custody of their 11-year-old daughter Truely Brown. Christine doesn't believe that Kody has earned 50-50, claiming he hasn't been around.
Jada Pinkett Smith Reunites With Husband’s Ex-wife Sheree Zampino in Tearful ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview
Yes, it’s true: ex and current spouses to the same partner can get along as seen in the trailer to an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, a Facebook Watch series co-hosted by actress and wife to megastar Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith. In the trailer, Sheree Zampino, Smith’s...
Working Woman! Find Out ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s Net Worth and How She Makes Money
Working woman! While Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is best known for starring alongside her husband, Kody Brown, and sister wives on the TLC show, she also makes money outside of the reality TV gig. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more.
Inside Christina Haack’s Relationships With Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead: Where She Stands With Her Ex-Husbands
The drama continues. Things can get complicated with multiple exes in the mix — and Christina Hall (née Haack) has experienced the mess firsthand. In April 2022, the Christina on the Coast star, who married first husband Tarek El Moussa in 2009, was faced with a shocking legal case. Us Weekly confirmed at the time […]
‘LPBW’ Stars Tori and Audrey Roloff Surprised Mother-in-Law Amy With 60th Birthday Party
Major milestone. Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff came together to surprise mother-in-law Amy Roloff with a special 60th birthday party. “My kids and grandkids gave me a very special birthday celebration surprise,” Amy, 60, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 25, over a photo of herself and husband Chris Marek one day after the party. “Perfect birthday with them and Chris.”
Sheree Zampino Reveals Whether Ex Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Will Ever Appear On ‘RHOBH’
Sheree Zampino, 54, was a welcome addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as an ally and close confidant to fan-favorite Garcelle Beauvais. But since Sheree was only a “Friend”, we didn’t get to see anything from her son Trey Smith, 29, who she shares with ex-husband Will Smith. When Sheree did an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, we asked if her former spouse and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith will ever appear on the Bravo series, should Sheree return for season 13.
90 Day Fiance’s Olga Koshimbetova Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Steven Frend
Family of four! 90 Day Fiancé star Olga Koshimbetova gave birth to baby No. 2 with husband Steven Frend. Which '90 Day Fiance' Couples Are Still Together, Married or Divorced?. The couple announced the birth of their new child via their respective Instagram Stories on Friday, September 23, with...
Chrisley Knows Best’s Lindsie Chrisley Reveals New Man 1 Year After Will Campbell Divorce: He ‘Swept Me Off My Feet’
UPDATE 9/28/22 6: 15 p.m. ET. Chrisley’s new beau has been identified as Thomas Mollura, who is a 33-year-old father of two. Life & Style was the first to report the news. Making it official! Lindsie Chrisley went public with her new boyfriend after teasing her relationship for months.
Christine Brown Livid Over Kody Brown’s Proclamation That He Needs 50/50 Custody of Truely Brown
Kody Brown and Christine Brown's marriage is over, but now they have to work out custody of Truely Brown. Kody might be a bit unreasonable.
90 Day Fiance’s Michael Ilesanmi Has Business in Mind! Details on His Job Prior to Reality TV
90 Day Fiancé star Michael llesanmi met his now-wife, Angela Deem, after he slid into the Hazlehurst, Georgia, native’s DMs on Facebook and the two have since become one of the most well-known couples in the franchise. But what did the Nigeria native do for a living before stumbling upon reality TV fame? Keep reading to find out everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé star Michael llesanmi’s job.
‘Teen Mom: Next Chapter’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Marries Zach Davis: Details
It’s official: Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are married! Floyd, 29, and Davis, 31 — who dated on and off since 2018 after meeting in high school — finally tied the knot on Thursday, September 29. Shortly before walking down the aisle, the MTV personality gifted her groom a display of white roses. Davis, for […]
