ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: McLennan County enacts burn ban

McLennan County commissioners enacted a burn ban Tuesday, prohibiting outdoor fires, outdoor welding without specific precautions in place, and the use of open grills, barbecues and smokers. The ban does not prohibit use of fully covered and attended grills, barbecues and smokers. Violation of the ban is punishable by a...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Tyler wreck kills Hewitt man, injures Woodway woman

A wreck early Sunday near Tyler killed a Hewitt man and caused a Woodway woman to be hospitalized, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said. David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was in a 2012 Honda Civic with Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway, around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110 about 2 miles north of Tyler when they were struck by a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, according to a DPS report.
HEWITT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor golders take 3rd at Trinity Forest

The Bears finished 23-under 841 on Tuesday to secure third place at the Trinity Forest Invitational. Luke Dossey, Tyler Isenhart and Johnny Keefer shot 3-under 69 each to lead Baylor to its best 54-hole stroke stroke-play tournament since a second-place finish at the Arizona Intercollegiate in January of 2020. Arkansas...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

McGregor shooting suspect to remain hospitalized 'couple more weeks'

The suspect in last week’s shooting that killed five in McGregor will remain in the hospital at least another two weeks, while people close to the slain shed light on pieces of what unfolded during the shooting. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, of McGregor, who is accused of killing three from...
MCGREGOR, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor WR Fleeks enters transfer portal

Baylor fifth-year senior running back Josh Fleeks has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Fleeks had three carries for 27 yards and caught two passes for 49 yards this season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining since he played in just three games this season. During five seasons at...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy