WacoTrib.com
Landfill rate hike a boon for Waco concrete recycler who turns rubble into roads
Thomas Arnold is making rubble haulers quite an offer. They can carry scrap concrete to his processing sites at no charge, or they can roll up to the city of Waco’s landfill on U.S. Highway 84 and pay $100 a ton. No wonder big rigs beat a path to...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: McLennan County enacts burn ban
McLennan County commissioners enacted a burn ban Tuesday, prohibiting outdoor fires, outdoor welding without specific precautions in place, and the use of open grills, barbecues and smokers. The ban does not prohibit use of fully covered and attended grills, barbecues and smokers. Violation of the ban is punishable by a...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 5
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (19) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
Tyler wreck kills Hewitt man, injures Woodway woman
A wreck early Sunday near Tyler killed a Hewitt man and caused a Woodway woman to be hospitalized, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said. David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was in a 2012 Honda Civic with Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway, around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110 about 2 miles north of Tyler when they were struck by a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, according to a DPS report.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor golders take 3rd at Trinity Forest
The Bears finished 23-under 841 on Tuesday to secure third place at the Trinity Forest Invitational. Luke Dossey, Tyler Isenhart and Johnny Keefer shot 3-under 69 each to lead Baylor to its best 54-hole stroke stroke-play tournament since a second-place finish at the Arizona Intercollegiate in January of 2020. Arkansas...
WacoTrib.com
McGregor shooting suspect to remain hospitalized 'couple more weeks'
The suspect in last week’s shooting that killed five in McGregor will remain in the hospital at least another two weeks, while people close to the slain shed light on pieces of what unfolded during the shooting. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, of McGregor, who is accused of killing three from...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor WR Fleeks enters transfer portal
Baylor fifth-year senior running back Josh Fleeks has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Fleeks had three carries for 27 yards and caught two passes for 49 yards this season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining since he played in just three games this season. During five seasons at...
WacoTrib.com
Federal grant will help Waco's Klaras Center shelter homeless and trafficked youth
The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network has received nearly half a million dollars in grant funding to continue its Safety Net program through the Klaras Center for Families. The grant will continue to fund respite services the Klaras Center provides for homeless, runaway and trafficked youth in the region...
