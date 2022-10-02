Read full article on original website
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched vs. Jets
Steelers starter Mitchell Trubisky was pulled in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Jets after a poor first-half performance. Coach Mike Tomlin turned to rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who in his first NFL appearance, gave the offense a second-half spark with two touchdown runs. However, it ended up being a mixed bag through the air for Pickett, who threw three second-half interceptions that proved costly in the 24–20 loss.
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
Tom Brady news could change the future for the Buccaneers
If Tom Brady is truly about to go through a divorce, perhaps his time with the Buccaneers is not as limited as we once thought. Look, no one on the planet wants to see what Tom Brady is about to go through. Divorces are tough on whole families, and the following months could be very messy for a lot more people than just Brady and Gisele if the divorce does happen.
Bills WR Jamison Crowder Breaks Ankle vs. Ravens; What’s Next?
The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are happy to return to the win column in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) in comeback fashion ... but it came at a price. According to NFL Network, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder broke his ankle and won't be playing for the foreseeable future.
More bonkers history Kenny Pickett made in his Steelers debut vs. Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers fans got their first real look at Kenny Pickett in Week 4. He came into the game midway through it to replace Mitch Trubisky as the Steelers lost 24-20 to the New York Jets. Pickett didn’t wow in his debut but he helped the Steelers’ offense get going....
Nyheim Hines vs Deon Jackson vs Phillip Lindsay: Who to Target Following Jonathan Taylor Injury News
The Indianapolis Colts' backfield is now a confusing puzzle to solve with the news bell-cow running back Jonathan Taylor would miss Week 5's matchup with the Denver Broncos. Bettors have three pieces to consider in this puzzle: Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson, and Phillip Lindsay. Hines factors in as a pass-catcher...
Look: Kenny Pickett's Girlfriend Reacts To Him Being Named Steelers Starting Quarterback
Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. On Sunday afternoon, Heisman Trophy finalist made his regular season debut for the Steelers. He started the second half of Pittsburgh's game against the New York Jets after Mitchell Trubisky and the Steelers offense got off to a sluggish start.
NFL Upset Picks for Week 5 (Lions Will Beat Bill Belichick, Bengals Gain Momentum on Sunday Night Football)
Nothing gets the juices flowing like cashing in on an upset pick on the NFL. We took a bit of a step back last season, but we're still well within the profitable mark heading into Week 5 of the season. We went 2-4 for -1.45 units, with Reed cashing in on the Jets at +150, and Joe cashing in on the Cardinals as slight +105 dogs. That brings our season-long upset record to 10-10 (+7.68 units).
Colts vs. Broncos Anytime TD Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football
Everyone loves touchdowns and hitting on an anytime touchdown scorer is a great feeling – so let’s hit that feeling three times. The Colts and Broncos have been two of the lower scoring teams in the league, but they still have capable players that get find paydirt this week.
NFL Week 5 Picks: Who is the BetSided Community Backing?
Week 5 of the NFL season is here. If you already my best bet for every single game on this week's episode of the Bacon Bets Podcast, so now I want to hear who YOU are backing. I sent out a tweet asking the BetSided community to give me their best bets, so let's take a look at a few of them.
Baltimore Ravens: 4 takeaways from Week 4 loss vs. Bills
A poor second half doomed the Baltimore Ravens as they lost at home against the Buffalo Bills, 23-20, in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Ravens’ Week 4 loss. The Ravens let the Bills pull off their largest comeback...
