Pittsburgh, PA

KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched vs. Jets

Steelers starter Mitchell Trubisky was pulled in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Jets after a poor first-half performance. Coach Mike Tomlin turned to rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who in his first NFL appearance, gave the offense a second-half spark with two touchdown runs. However, it ended up being a mixed bag through the air for Pickett, who threw three second-half interceptions that proved costly in the 24–20 loss.
Tom Brady news could change the future for the Buccaneers

If Tom Brady is truly about to go through a divorce, perhaps his time with the Buccaneers is not as limited as we once thought. Look, no one on the planet wants to see what Tom Brady is about to go through. Divorces are tough on whole families, and the following months could be very messy for a lot more people than just Brady and Gisele if the divorce does happen.
Bills WR Jamison Crowder Breaks Ankle vs. Ravens; What’s Next?

The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are happy to return to the win column in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) in comeback fashion ... but it came at a price. According to NFL Network, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder broke his ankle and won't be playing for the foreseeable future.
Look: Kenny Pickett's Girlfriend Reacts To Him Being Named Steelers Starting Quarterback

Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. On Sunday afternoon, Heisman Trophy finalist made his regular season debut for the Steelers. He started the second half of Pittsburgh's game against the New York Jets after Mitchell Trubisky and the Steelers offense got off to a sluggish start.
NFL Upset Picks for Week 5 (Lions Will Beat Bill Belichick, Bengals Gain Momentum on Sunday Night Football)

Nothing gets the juices flowing like cashing in on an upset pick on the NFL. We took a bit of a step back last season, but we're still well within the profitable mark heading into Week 5 of the season. We went 2-4 for -1.45 units, with Reed cashing in on the Jets at +150, and Joe cashing in on the Cardinals as slight +105 dogs. That brings our season-long upset record to 10-10 (+7.68 units).
NFL Week 5 Picks: Who is the BetSided Community Backing?

Week 5 of the NFL season is here. If you already my best bet for every single game on this week's episode of the Bacon Bets Podcast, so now I want to hear who YOU are backing. I sent out a tweet asking the BetSided community to give me their best bets, so let's take a look at a few of them.
