Florida State

Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

By Editors
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Dozens dead as Hurrican Ian death toll continues to climb

The death toll from Hurricane Ian rose to at least 68 people and power remained out to about 720,000 homes and businesses across Florida on Sunday, four days after the Category 4 beast slammed ashore along the state's Gulf Coast. Confirmed fatalities included 47 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba, where Ian made its first landfall Tuesday. More than 1,000 people have been rescued along Florida’s southwestern coast alone, said Gen. Daniel Hokanson, head of the National Guard. Search and rescue efforts were continuing in some isolated areas. Florida Power & Light said it had restored power to more than 1.5 million customers, including all hospitals in its service area. The weakened storm was meandering up the East Coast on Sunday, continuing to bring rain as far north as Washington, D.C.

Horse rescuing was on the agenda Saturday afternoon off of S Moon Dr, in east Venice, Florida. Here Haley Milenki, 18, riding Ronin a 17.3 hand high Irish Sport Horse was one of eight horses that were relocated to Fox Lea Farm in Venice after rising floodwaters along the Myakka River inundated the entire neighborhood from Hurricane Ian earlier in the week. THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE

Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans in prisoner swap

In a rare softening of hostile relations, the White House said Saturday that Venezuela freed seven Americans imprisoned in the South American country and the United States released two nephews of President Nicholas Maduro's wife who had been jailed for years on drug smuggling convictions. The swap of the Americans, including five oil executives held for nearly five years, follows months of back-channel diplomacy by Washington's top hostage negotiator and other U.S. officials – secretive talks with a major oil producer that took on greater urgency after sanctions on Russia put pressure on global energy prices. A senior Biden administration official said the U.S. and Venezuela had explored a range of options, but that it became clear that "one particular step" – the release of the two Maduro family members – was essential in getting a deal done.

CITGO oil executives Jose Angel Pereira, Gustavo Cardenas, Jorge Toledo, Jose Luis Zambrano, Tomeu Vadell and Alirio Jose Zambrano, standing outside the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service, in Caracas, Venezuela, seen in a photo posted on Twitter on June 18. 2020, by Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza. AP

Real quick

Lula tops Bolsonaro in Brazil's election, but not by enough to avoid runoff

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the leftist Workers’ Party got the most votes in Brazil’s presidential election Sunday, but not enough to avoid a runoff vote against his far-right rival, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. With 97% of the votes tallied, da Silva had 47.9% support and Bolsonaro 43.6%. Since neither candidate received more than 50% of the valid votes, which exclude spoiled and blank ballots, a second round vote between them will be scheduled for Oct. 30. The highly polarized election will determine whether the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right leader in office for another four years.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson formally welcomed to a Supreme Court she will help to shape

The newest associate justice of the Supreme Court took her seat behind the court's mahogany bench Friday at a formal investiture ceremony that was full of symbolism and history. And on Monday, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will take part in her first oral argument – delving into an environmental case that has vexed the court for years. The focus on Jackson, the first African American woman to ascend to the nation's highest court, has come with a good deal of theorizing about how she might influence an institution where conservatives are firmly in control. In the politically charged cases, it's a good bet Jackson will be in dissent just like the justice she replaced, Stephen Breyer. Jackson became an associate justice in June after taking one oath of office from Chief Justice John Roberts and another from Breyer, who retired at the end of the term.

Chief Justice John Roberts, right, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson walk through the doors leading to the steps of the United States Supreme Court following the formal investiture ceremony for Justice Jackson on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, D.C. Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

At least 125 people killed during riot at Indonesia soccer match

Mass panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match Saturday evening left at least 125 dead, most of whom were trampled or suffocated. In what has become one of the world's deadliest sports events ever, violence broke out after the game ended with host Arema FC of East Java's Malang city losing to Persebaya of Surabaya 3-2. Disappointed with their team’s loss, thousands of supporters of Arema, known as "Aremania," reacted by throwing bottles and other objects at players and officials. Attention immediately focused on the police use of tear gas, and witnesses described police beating them with sticks and shields before shooting canisters directly into the crowds. Witnesses said fans flooded the Kanjuruhan Stadium pitch and demanded that Arema management explain why, after 23 years of undefeated home matches against Persebaya, this one ended in a loss.

NFLPA fires independent doctor involved in treating Tua Tagovailoa injury

The NFL Players Association fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in treating Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he was injured during last Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Just days later, Tagovailoa was injured again. The QB was taken to the hospital Thursday night after hitting his head during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Both the named UNC and the Dolphins team doctor were interviewed the next day. According to the NFL, every UNC is selected and credentialed by the players union and the NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee. They are tasked with helping the team's medical staff in identifying concussions. The concussion protocol stipulates that players who have "gross motor instability" can return to the field of play if the instability wasn't neurologically related.

Trainers attend to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered head and neck injuries during the game against the Bengals. Jeff Dean, AP

Russian troops forced to retreat from newly annexed city; Zelenskyy's hometown attacked

The hometown of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was attacked by suicide drones Sunday as Russia struck back against the effective Ukrainian counteroffensive that has pushed its troops back from thousands of miles of land they had occupied for months. The attack came one day after Ukrainian troops forced Russian troops to withdraw from Lyman, a strategic Donbas region city located in one of four areas incorporated by Russia on Friday. Russia said Saturday that it had withdrawn its troops from the eastern city of Lyman, where Ukrainian forces made a bold battlefield challenge to Russia's annexation plan. Ukrainian troops had encircled and trapped Russian forces in the city, a key transportation hub located in one of four areas incorporated by Russia a day earlier.

Ukrainian servicemen carry a bag containing a person's body after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Leo Correa, AP

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Comments / 693

Tamara
2d ago

all my prayers and positive thoughts going to the affected people in Florida, and hats off to all emergency responders for all of their hard work and dedication 🙏 ❤️

Reply(11)
74
Lorenzo (me)
2d ago

Sad, but big time hats off to power & light guys & the crews working from other states on the grid stuff. Thank God for them.

Reply
45
Daniel Gaddis
2d ago

yes Venezuela is softening it's attitude toward the United States. the United States is becoming more like Venezuela under the leadership of Joe Biden so they are almost like sister countries.

Reply(15)
41
