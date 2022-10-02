Dominique Ansel is feeling lucky. How could you not, in Las Vegas? The man behind the made-for-social-media Cronut (although he’s much more than that, too) is getting ready to open up shop in Sin City, where he’ll be debuting an exclusive collection of pastries not available anywhere else in the world. The “Lucky 7” were inspired by those little good luck charms we all put our faith in, Ansel exclusively told Robb Report ahead of the Vegas opening on October 21, when the new bakery will launch inside Caesars Palace, adjacent to the Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill. Ansel himself is...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 7 DAYS AGO