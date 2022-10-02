ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia police charge suspect in Manayunk road rage shooting

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tl78m_0iJHHpfP00

Man charged in Manayunk road rage shooting 00:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a road rage shooting in Philadelphia's Manayunk section, officials announced on Sunday. Matthew Lorusso was charged with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime and other offenses for allegedly shooting a 37-year-old man following a vehicle pursuit on Saturday night.

Officials say the man Lorusso shot is in critical condition. He was shot twice in the back and susatined a graze wound to his head. Lorusso is a lawful gun owner, according to a release.

Officials say Lorusso cited reckless driving as the reason for pursing the man. He started to pursue the driver near the 3900 block of Manayunk Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Lorusso's spouse and 7-year-old child were inside the vehicle during the pursuit.

Eventually, the man Lorusso was pursuing crashed his vehicle into parked cars and both men exited the vehicle.

Officials say the events that followed were caught on video.

After exiting the vehicle, officials say Lorusso fired four shots at the man.

The shooting is under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Manayunk, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Police ID 16-year-old wanted in connection with shooting outside Roxborough HS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old boy wanted in connection with the shooting outside of Roxborough High School. Investigators have also identified seven other persons of interest.Police say Dayron Burney-Thorne is wanted on active arrest warrants for murder, multiple counts of attempted murder and other related offensesSources say Burney-Thorne is from North Philadelphia. Sources also say DNA analysis of that SUV tied to the shooting shows Burney-Thorne was likely the getaway driver.He is to be considered armed and dangerous and has an active arrest warrant for murder."I want to make something perfectly clear, very clear...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Road Rage#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

Man killed in ambush-style shooting in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 51-year-old man was fatally shot in an ambush-style shooting in Philadelphia's Girard Park section on Wednesday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened at South 19th and Mifflin StreetS around 3:40 p.m.Police say four unidentified men jumped out of a passing car and shot the man in the head. They then fled the scene.The victim died at the scene.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man shot 10 times in Port Richmond, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured after he was shot 10 times in Port Richmond on Monday night. At around 7:52 p.m., police say they responded to the 2200 block of East Clearfield Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Police identify 16-year-old person of interest in connection to shooting outside Roxborough High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a 16-year-old teenager wanted in connection with the shooting outside of Roxborough High School last week that left a 14-year-old boy dead and four others injured. Police say Dayron Burney-Thorne is no longer a person of interest and is now wanted on active arrest warrants for murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, and other related offenses. The ambush-style shooting happened on September 27 on the 4700 block of Pechin Street around 4:41 p.m. Police say if you see him don't approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous. The City of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $40,000 leading to an arrest and conviction for this homicide. Police say they have recovered hundreds of DNA samples from an SUV believed to be connected to the shooting. Investigators have yet to uncover a motive. A viewing will be held Tuesday night for Nicolas Elizalde, the 14-year-old boy who was killed.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

DA Larry Krasner calls judge ordering former Philly police officer to stand on trial historic moment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One day after a judge ordered a former Philadelphia police officer to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called it a historic moment.Edsaul Mendoza is accused of fatally shooting Thomas "TJ" Siderio last March.In Wednesday's briefing, Krasner said evidence shows that Mendoza knew the boy was unarmed when he shot him in the back."The message here is that this office is no longer a coverup organization for criminal acts committed by anyone, and anyone includes a Philadelphia police officer," Krasner said.Mendoza will be back in court on Oct. 25 for his formal arraignment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Judge rules former Philadelphia police officer to be held on all charges in shooting of Thomas Siderio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former Philadelphia police officer charged in the deadly shooting of 12-year-old Thomas Siderio last March appeared in court Tuesday. A judge ruled Edsaul Mendoza to be held on all charges, including first-degree murder.Mendoza is accused of shooting and killing Siderio on the 1700 block of Barbara Street after Siderio allegedly shot at Mendoza and three other undercover officers. Mendoza will be back in court on Oct. 25 for his formal arraignment. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
94K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy