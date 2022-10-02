Read full article on original website
Ecoop
2d ago
Gee thanks Newsome. Now why don’t you do some real work and figure out the homelessness crisis and start holding criminals accountable because all you do is bend the knee to them. Worst Governor EVER
10
eddiebob
2d ago
Governor Newsom.. your failed experiment in California has been cancelled.. please exit the building.
19
Ed Roth
2d ago
as CA cities are complaining about the amount of pedestrian deaths, why on earth would you tell the idiots it's ok not to use a cross walk? Most people are smart enough to not cross in front of traffic, but unfortunately, not everyone.
6
NBC Los Angeles
Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs New California Law Sealing Criminal Records
The state of California will be sealing the criminal records of select former offenders if a certain criterion is met, according to a bill signed by Gov. Newsom on Monday. In order for their criminal record to be sealed, the former offenders must complete their sentence and maintain a clean record for a minimum of four years.
California law school sued by namesake’s descendants over name change
Alumni and descendants of the University of California Hastings College of the Law's namesake are suing California for changing the school's name.
What is Prop. 30? Measure would tax wealthiest Californians to fund climate programs
Should taxes be raised on the wealthiest Californians in order to fund new climate projects and subsidies for electric cars? That's the question at the heart of Proposition 30.
Do you agree with California’s new jaywalking law?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting next year, California will decriminalize safe jaywalking. Assembly Bill 2147, also known as The Freedom To Walk Act, was introduced by Assemblymember Phil Ting and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. This comes after activists argued jaywalking rules disproportionately affected low-income residents and people of color. Data shows Black […]
This San Francisco Fleet Week feud was bizarre, even by Gavin Newsom standards
The feud happened 15 years ago, but if you change a couple of details here and there, the tale very much sounds like it could have happened in 2022.
NBC San Diego
How Are California Politicians Tackling High Gas Prices?
California's gas prices are rising again, but this time it's not part of a nationwide trend. Gov. Gavin Newsom's rebate and a sooner-than-expected switch to our cheaper winter blend could help, but they aren’t long-term solutions. "It just doesn't add up," said Gov. Newsom in a video posted online...
California Decriminalizes A Popular Street 'Crime'
A new law impacting pedestrians goes into effect Jan. 1.
Activist call out Gov. Newsom over veto of AB 2343 'Saving Lives in Custody Act'
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego (RJCSD) and the North County Equity and Justice Coalition (NCEJC) held a media conference Monday to call out Governor Newsom’s veto of Assembly Bill 2343. This bill, also known as the "Saving Lives in Custody Act"...
New California EPA Secretary on California’s Climate Fight
(Inside California Politics) — California Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Yana Garcia joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her new role with the agency and California as a climate leader. Secretary Garcia discusses her priorities and California’s climate goals, as well as the history she has made becoming the first Latina to lead […]
SFGate
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater
FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
A look at the closest congressional races in California
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times National Political Correspondent Melanie Mason, and political data expert Paul Mitchell joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss key congressional races in California. The two analyze the tight races in CA-22 between Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, and Asm. Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, as well as CA-27 where […]
PG&E customers to receive California Climate Credit on their energy bills
More than 5 million PG&E customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit on their energy bill this month.
KSBW.com
Gov. Newsom signs hundreds of new California laws. Here's what they cover
Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a midnight deadline Friday to pass or reject hundreds of proposals that the legislature sent to his desk this year. Here is a look at what will become state law. Health care. SB 107 aims to make California a sanctuary state for transgender health care, shielding...
Bakersfield Californian
Newsom's signature on farmworker law hands big win to UFW
A new law making unionization easier for California ag laborers has delivered a key victory to Kern County-based United Farm Workers by adding tools where its efforts have largely stalled and reinforcing an almost emotional level of political support extending from the state's powerful Hispanic bloc to the White House.
SFGate
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths
At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
California requires safe crossings for wildlife when roads are built through their habitat
In efforts to make roads safer for wildlife crossings, Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law to require Caltrans to prioritize crossing structures and barriers when building roadways. Assembly Bill 2344, labeled the Safe Roads and Wildlife Protection Act, recognizes how building roads in the middle of habitats and animal...
Federal judge tosses lawsuit against Florida's Parental Rights in Education law
Federal Judge Allen Winsor dismissed LGBTQ+ groups' lawsuit against Florida's Parental Rights in Education law on Tuesday, citing a lack of legal standing.
KCRA.com
Finger-pointing continues between gas companies and California over price hikes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices are rising and so is tension between the state's Democratic leaders and oil companies operating across California. The average statewide price for a gallon of regular unleaded in California was $6.38 Monday, according to AAA, which represents a 93-cent increase within the last two weeks.
Supreme Court vacates controversial Massachusetts gun control law
The Supreme Court opened its term on Monday by vacating a ruling on a controversial Massachusetts gun control law and ordering the case to be reheard by a lower court.
californiaglobe.com
Overview of 2022 Bill Actions by Governor Newsom
The 2022 California Legislative Session concluded in the early morning of September 1. September 30, per the state Constitution, was the last day for Governor Gavin Newsom to act on the more than one thousand bills sent to his Desk during the Session. Governor Newsom concluded his work in the...
