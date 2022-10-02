ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ecoop
2d ago

Gee thanks Newsome. Now why don’t you do some real work and figure out the homelessness crisis and start holding criminals accountable because all you do is bend the knee to them. Worst Governor EVER

eddiebob
2d ago

Governor Newsom.. your failed experiment in California has been cancelled.. please exit the building.

Ed Roth
2d ago

as CA cities are complaining about the amount of pedestrian deaths, why on earth would you tell the idiots it's ok not to use a cross walk? Most people are smart enough to not cross in front of traffic, but unfortunately, not everyone.

NBC Los Angeles

Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs New California Law Sealing Criminal Records

The state of California will be sealing the criminal records of select former offenders if a certain criterion is met, according to a bill signed by Gov. Newsom on Monday. In order for their criminal record to be sealed, the former offenders must complete their sentence and maintain a clean record for a minimum of four years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Do you agree with California’s new jaywalking law?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting next year, California will decriminalize safe jaywalking. Assembly Bill 2147, also known as The Freedom To Walk Act, was introduced by Assemblymember Phil Ting and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. This comes after activists argued jaywalking rules disproportionately affected low-income residents and people of color. Data shows Black […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

How Are California Politicians Tackling High Gas Prices?

California's gas prices are rising again, but this time it's not part of a nationwide trend. Gov. Gavin Newsom's rebate and a sooner-than-expected switch to our cheaper winter blend could help, but they aren’t long-term solutions. "It just doesn't add up," said Gov. Newsom in a video posted online...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

New California EPA Secretary on California’s Climate Fight

(Inside California Politics) — California Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Yana Garcia joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her new role with the agency and California as a climate leader. Secretary Garcia discusses her priorities and California’s climate goals, as well as the history she has made becoming the first Latina to lead […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater

FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

A look at the closest congressional races in California

(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times National Political Correspondent Melanie Mason, and political data expert Paul Mitchell joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss key congressional races in California. The two analyze the tight races in CA-22 between Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, and Asm. Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, as well as CA-27 where […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Newsom's signature on farmworker law hands big win to UFW

A new law making unionization easier for California ag laborers has delivered a key victory to Kern County-based United Farm Workers by adding tools where its efforts have largely stalled and reinforcing an almost emotional level of political support extending from the state's powerful Hispanic bloc to the White House.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths

At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
CALIFORNIA STATE
