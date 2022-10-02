ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Poll puts Bulgaria ex-PM Borisov back on top but short of allies

By Diana SIMEONOVA, Nikolay DOYCHINOV
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WgkQe_0iJHHf5N00
Soaring prices and energy costs are uppermost in Bulgarian voters' minds /AFP

Early results from Bulgaria's general election on Sunday indicated that the party of conservative former premier Boyko Borisov came first, but analysts warned the result is unlikely to offer an end to the country's worst period of political instability since the end of communism.

Borisov's GERB party looks to have won around 23-25 percent of the vote in the fourth such election in 18 months after he led a campaign promising a return to stability against a backdrop of soaring inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, 63-year-old veteran former premier Borisov, who has three previous spells at the helm, will face an uphill battle finding coalition partners.

GERB was followed, according to the projections based on early results, by the party of centrist rival Kiril Petkov which is estimated to have won around 19-20 percent of the vote.

While endemic corruption was the focus of the previous vote last November, the country's economic woes are now top of voters' concerns. The European Union's poorest member state is battling annual inflation of close to 20 percent.

Sunday's vote was marked by a lack of political enthusiasm, with turnout of just 25 percent by 4:00 p.m. local time (1300 GMT).

- 'The lesser evil' -

The Balkan country has been dogged by political instability since early last year, when GERB lost power following massive anti-corruption demonstrations.

Borisov's rival, outgoing reformist premier Kiril Petkov, 42, had urged voters to let him "continue the change" his government had initiated on an anti-corruption platform.

The Harvard-educated former entrepreneur stormed onto the political scene in 2021 but lasted just seven months in office as his precarious four-party coalition fell apart over the summer, eventually being toppled in a no-confidence motion.

"The situation is the same as after the last election but even more complicated," Daniel Smilov from the Centre for Liberal Strategies think tank told the BTV television station.

"Coalitions that were possible then are no longer possible now," he said, alluding to the rancour that broke out between Petkov and his erstwhile allies.

Petkov's government had offered substantial rises in pensions and he said he wanted a rise in the average salary in Bulgaria, which now stands at 870 euros ($853), the lowest in the 27-nation EU.

He conceded electoral defeat on Sunday night, acknowledging that "the people have given (GERB) a mandate to form a government".

Petkov repeated his promise not to go into coalition with GERB, instead promising to be an "opposition scrutinising the spending of every lev", the name of the local currency.

Borisov has cast himself as Bulgaria's "most experienced" politician, stressing the country's European Union and NATO allegiances.

"We need people with experience in these troubled times," 62-year-old garage owner Bogomil Gruev said after casting his ballot in a Sofia suburb. "We can reproach Boyko for some things but he is the lesser evil."

Another voter, 47-year-old nurse Rada Mincheva, praised Borisov's ability to manoeuvre between western and Russian interests.

"The war is very close to us," she said. "We'd better not provoke anyone."

- Borisov isolated -

Borisov has said he would be open to talks with anyone on forming a cabinet -- for the sake of stability amid the war in Ukraine and people's fears about rising inflation.

"What's important for us is for reason to prevail...," he said earlier on Sunday. "Believe me, right now I am the most well-meaning and open person to all parties."

However, New Bulgarian University analyst Antony Todorov was sceptical about the chances of Borisov's GERB party being in a position to form a stable coalition.

"I don't believe that GERB, which is very isolated, could return to power," Todorov said.

The protracted political instability has left Bulgaria struggling to pass reforms and has hampered economic growth.

Borisov's options for coalition partners appear to be limited to the Turkish minority MRF party, projected to have won around 15 percent of the vote, and two pro-Russian parties which have gained prominence since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Those two parties, Vazrazhdane and Bulgarian Progress, are projected to have won around 15 percent of the vote between them.

While a member of the EU and NATO, Bulgaria also has strong historical, cultural and economic ties with Russia.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boyko Borisov
The US Sun

Ukraine news latest: Zelensky vows to NEVER negotiate with Putin, as Ukrainian forces destroy 31 Russian tanks

UKRAINE'S President Zelensky has vowed that he won't be entering any negotiations with Russia if President Putin is in power. President Zelensky insisted there was no prospect of constructive talks with President Putin, as Ukraine's impressive counter offensive continued to make huge breakthroughs after destroying 31 Russian tanks aboard a train in transit.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Corruption#Russia#Bulgarian#The European Union#Balkan
International Business Times

Over 2,000 Russian Soldiers Have Requested To Surrender To Ukraine Army

More than 2,000 Russian soldiers have contacted the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to request an opportunity to surrender amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive operations, according to an intelligence official. Speaking on the Freedom TV Channel, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine,...
MILITARY
Fox News

Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine

Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Newsweek

Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
POLITICS
NBC News

Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces

The Chechen leader recently spoke out in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, some elite soldiers from the Chechen Republic are now fighting against Russia alongside Ukraine. NBC News’ Jay Gray has the details in addition to speaking with several of the war-hardened soldiers. Oct. 4, 2022.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Russia’s allies China and India call for negotiations to end Ukraine war

China and India have called for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war, stopping short of robust support for traditional ally Russia. After a week of pressure at the United Nations general assembly, Russia’s foreign minister took the general assembly rostrum to deliver a fiery rebuke to western nations for what he termed a “grotesque” campaign against Russians.
WORLD
AFP

AFP

86K+
Followers
34K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy