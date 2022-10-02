Read full article on original website
JoLow27
2d ago
Sucks to watch these guys for so long being on the otherside of the fence as a Reds fan but they are legends and will be missed by baseball.
Monty
2d ago
Not a cardinals fan, but would love to see them win everything this year, both of them deserve this last big game!!
Earnestine Mungin
2d ago
congratulations guys you three are going to be missed dearly and I hope you guys be very blessed in everything yall do ,I must say I'm sad to see yall retire but I know you three guys deserve it .games well played.
