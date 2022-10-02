ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cooper Rush is a historic 4-0 as a starter for the Cowboys with win over Commanders

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbDe8_0iJHGgQp00

Cooper Rush is off to a historic start in Dallas.

The Cowboys quarterback, after leading them to a 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon, is now the first quarterback in franchise history to win his first four games.

Rush stepped in for starter Dak Prescott after he fractured his thumb during their season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then, the 28-year-old longtime backup has led the Cowboys to three straight wins — and looked very solid on Sunday.

Rush went 15-of-27 for 223 yards and threw a pair of touchdowns in the win. His first was a nine-yard toss to Michael Gallup right before halftime, and his second came in the form of a 30-yard completion to CeeDee Lamb in the fourth quarter.

Rush’s 55.6% completion percentage was actually the worst he’s had so far this season as a starter, too.

Though their offense wasn’t great at times, Rush knows that “it’s always ugly sometimes” in the NFL. He was quick to credit their defense, too, which intercepted Carson Wentz twice in the win.

"They're the reason we're winning … They walk the walk," Rush said, .

"Quarterback wins, they are what they are. But it's nice to have a defense like this."

Rush’s first win as a starter came last season against the Minnesota Vikings. He’s in elite company in reaching that 4-0 mark in the past two decades, too. Rush is just the sixth quarterback in that timeframe to go undefeated in his first four starts, joining Kyle Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Garoppolo, Trevor Siemian and Ben Roethlisberger.

For someone who has been a in 2017, Rush is naturally thrilled.

"I get to play for the Dallas Cowboys on a Sunday afternoon, it's pretty awesome," Rush said on Fox. "I definitely cherish it. It's been good, and we just want to keep stacking them."

So, is there a QB battle in Dallas?

As much as owner Jerry Jones might hope so, Rush’s performance still likely isn’t enough to spark a true quarterback battle in Dallas.

It's only a few games, after all.

What it does do, however, is buy Prescott even more time in his recovery. With Rush going 3-0 in Prescott's absence, there's clearly no need to force Prescott back onto the field before he's ready.

Prescott, who underwent surgery on his thumb the day after his injury last month, has hinted that he may try and return for next week's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium or the following week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones said Sunday that Prescott has to be able to show that he can grip and control the ball without any pain before he can return — something he isn’t sure if Prescott will be able to do by next week despite the “great progress” he’s seen.

With Rush available, though, Jones isn’t too concerned. Prescott will return when he’s ready, he said. Until then, they're in good hands.

"Rush gives us a chance," Jones said, . "But as we look to the future, Dak is an ingredient to our success that is a must."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Rookie Could Be On Verge Of Returning Soon

The Dallas Cowboys aren't having any issues on the defensive side of the football, make no mistake about it. Nonetheless, help could be on the way for Dan Quinn's unit. ESPN's Todd Archer believes the Cowboys could open the practice window for rookie linebacker Damone Clark as early as this Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Jerry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ unexpected skill position player is in elite company

One of the biggest bets the Dallas Cowboys’ front office made heading into the season was trusting Noah Brown to step up as a starting wide receiver. The sixth-year receiver was expected by many to be on the roster bubble, a conversation that’s surrounded him offseason after offseason. But there’s a reason why the seventh-round draft pick has stuck around the NFL this long.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NBC Sports

Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win

Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo finds Ramsey's tackle attempt laughable: 'What's going on?'

SANTA CLARA -- Deebo Samuel’s 57-yard touchdown on Monday night helped the 49ers secure a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams and electrified the Levi’s Stadium crowd. It was a classic Samuel special -- evading, juking and plowing past opposing defenders to turn a Jimmy Garoppolo pass that traveled less than 10 yards through the air into a game-defining catalyst.
SANTA CLARA, CA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
12K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy