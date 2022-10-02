ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots down to third-string QB Bailey Zappe as Brian Hoyer goes back to locker room

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The solution for the New England Patriots' offensive struggles probably wasn't trying out their third-string quarterback.

Mac Jones has an ankle injury so he was out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Brian Hoyer started in Jones' place, but during the first quarter of Sunday's game he headed back to the locker room to be checked out for a head injury.

Hoyer took a big hit on a sack, went to the medical tent and then was walking to the locker room shortly after. Rookie Bailey Zappe came in to replace him.

Zappe was a fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky this year. He did pretty well in the preseason, and there was a notion that perhaps he should start instead of the 36-year-old Hoyer. The Patriots were forced into that decision when Hoyer left due to injury.

Commanders designate RB Brian Robinson Jr. to return to practice 37 days after being shot in leg

The Washington Commanders have designated rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. to return to practice on Wednesday, just 37 days after he was shot multiple times in the leg. Robinson, a third-round pick out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL draft, was shot on Aug. 28 when he went to Washington D.C.'s H Street corridor to get something to eat. Two bullets hit his right leg and traveled through his knee, but both miraculously missed ligaments, tendons, and bones. The 23-year-old was transported to the hospital for treatment and had successful surgery on Aug. 29. He was released the very next day.
Bobby Wagner trucks protestor carrying pink flare during Rams-49ers game

A protestor's evening met a violent end during "Monday Night Football." With seconds remaining in the first half of Monday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, a man ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium carrying a pink smoke flare. He ran across the the 30-yard line during a break in play toward the Rams sideline. This turned out to be a bad decision.
