News 4 Buffalo

Bills WR injuries: Jamison Crowder to IR with broken ankle, Isaiah McKenzie in concussion protocol

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder is likely to be placed on injured reserve with a broken ankle, coach Sean McDermott said Monday. Further hampering the Bills at the slot receiver position, Isaiah McKenzie has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol, McDermott said. McKenzie’s status is uncertain for this Sunday’s home game against […]
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots once again bring back ex-Pro Bowl LB

The New England Patriots are adding a familiar face ahead of their Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions. Free agent linebacker Jamie Collins is expected to sign with the Patriots, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports. It is unclear if the 32-year-old will begin with the practice squad or immediately be added to the active roster.
NBC Sports

Turn on the jets: Wilson sets 49ers '22 speed mark on rushing TD

The 49ers are off to a fast start against the Los Angeles Rams in their "Monday Night Football" showdown, not just figuratively but literally. With under three minutes to go in the first quarter, Jimmy Garoppolo handed off to running back Jeff Wilson Jr. who then sped through the Rams' defense unscathed for a 32-yard touchdown.
MassLive.com

Jonnu Smith injury: Patriots TE week-to-week with low ankle sprain (report)

The New England Patriots are about to have a tight end shortage, with Jonnu Smith reportedly set to miss some time. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots tight end was diagnosed with a low ankle sprain and is expected to be week-to-week with the injury. Smith left Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury and did not return.
Yardbarker

Zach Wilson Hurt Again? Jets' QB Limited in Practice With Ankle Injury

As Robert Saleh opened his presser with reporters on Wednesday, running through each of the Jets' injuries after their remarkable comeback win over the Steelers, New York's head coach mentioned quarterback Zach Wilson. Wait, didn't Wilson just return from an injury?. This is something new. Saleh put Wilson in the...
MassLive.com

FanDuel promo code: 100-1 guaranteed return this week

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Win or lose, every new bettor who registers through our FanDuel promo code here will score up to a 100-to-1 payout this week.
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Packers 2022, Week 5: Quarterback isn’t Giants’ only question mark heading into Sunday

Things are about to get serious for the New York Giants, who travel to London this Sunday to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. The Giants are a feel-good 3-1, but you can argue that they have led a bit of a charmed existence throughout the season’s first four weeks. They won their season opener in Nashville when Randy Bullock of the Tennessee Titans missed a 47-yard field goal on the final play of the game. They then had the benefit of a rare three-game homestand, winning two of three.
