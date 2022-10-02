Read full article on original website
Five quarterbacks Patriots could sign with Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer injured
GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Patriots are likely going to be in the market for an emergency quarterback. With Mac Jones battling an ankle injury and Brian Hoyer being sidelined with a concussion on Sunday, New England will go into next week with Bailey Zappe as the only healthy quarterback on the roster.
Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched vs. Jets
After the offense sputtered on Sunday, the quarterback was replaced by rookie Kenny Pickett.
Here’s what Bill Belichick said about the Patriots’ decision to punt in overtime
"I don’t think it was heavily considered, no." The Patriots managed to force Aaron Rodgers and the Packers into overtime despite playing with a third-string quarterback, but ultimately came up short in a 27-24 loss on Sunday. One of the crucial moments in the game occurred during what proved...
Bills WR injuries: Jamison Crowder to IR with broken ankle, Isaiah McKenzie in concussion protocol
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder is likely to be placed on injured reserve with a broken ankle, coach Sean McDermott said Monday. Further hampering the Bills at the slot receiver position, Isaiah McKenzie has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol, McDermott said. McKenzie’s status is uncertain for this Sunday’s home game against […]
What Patriots rookie QB Bailey Zappe said after 1st NFL game (Full Transcript)
Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe went from never being active for an NFL game to being thrust into action in a scrap against future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers in an overtime game at Lambeau Field. Ultimately, the game didn’t go the way of Zappe and the New England Patriots. But...
Patriots once again bring back ex-Pro Bowl LB
The New England Patriots are adding a familiar face ahead of their Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions. Free agent linebacker Jamie Collins is expected to sign with the Patriots, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports. It is unclear if the 32-year-old will begin with the practice squad or immediately be added to the active roster.
Turn on the jets: Wilson sets 49ers '22 speed mark on rushing TD
The 49ers are off to a fast start against the Los Angeles Rams in their "Monday Night Football" showdown, not just figuratively but literally. With under three minutes to go in the first quarter, Jimmy Garoppolo handed off to running back Jeff Wilson Jr. who then sped through the Rams' defense unscathed for a 32-yard touchdown.
Jonnu Smith injury: Patriots TE week-to-week with low ankle sprain (report)
The New England Patriots are about to have a tight end shortage, with Jonnu Smith reportedly set to miss some time. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots tight end was diagnosed with a low ankle sprain and is expected to be week-to-week with the injury. Smith left Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury and did not return.
Zach Wilson Hurt Again? Jets' QB Limited in Practice With Ankle Injury
As Robert Saleh opened his presser with reporters on Wednesday, running through each of the Jets' injuries after their remarkable comeback win over the Steelers, New York's head coach mentioned quarterback Zach Wilson. Wait, didn't Wilson just return from an injury?. This is something new. Saleh put Wilson in the...
Tua Tagovailoa concussion update: Dolphins QB already ruled out for Week 5 vs. Jets
Tua Tagovailoa won’t be hit again any time soon. The Dolphins quarterback has already been ruled out for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the Jets, an uncharacteristically early declaration. Tagovailoa suffered a severe concussion against the Bengals last Thursday night, and it appeared to be his second in five days.
Giants vs. Packers 2022, Week 5: Quarterback isn’t Giants’ only question mark heading into Sunday
Things are about to get serious for the New York Giants, who travel to London this Sunday to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. The Giants are a feel-good 3-1, but you can argue that they have led a bit of a charmed existence throughout the season’s first four weeks. They won their season opener in Nashville when Randy Bullock of the Tennessee Titans missed a 47-yard field goal on the final play of the game. They then had the benefit of a rare three-game homestand, winning two of three.
Dan Campbell: You can see Patriots play-caller Matt Patricia ‘getting better every week’
FOXBOROUGH — Dan Campbell believes Matt Patricia is finding his groove as an offensive play-caller. Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell said it’s easy to see the improvements the long-time Patriots defensive coach is making on a week-to-week basis. “They’re gonna play the long game with you,” Campbell...
