ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 8

Mopar Joe
2d ago

Under current administration Chicago will get worse before it ever gets better. Not enough police and the ones we have are not allowed to do their job. Very sad state of affairs

Reply
7
Guest
3d ago

Animals in the liberal democratic society, and the democrats keep building revolving doors and passing new law to aid and abed criminals

Reply
6
Related
NBC Chicago

Man Shot Inside CPD Station on West Side, Officials Say

Chicago police are expected to provide an update on the shooting at 3:30 p.m. in the player above. A man was shot inside a Chicago police station Wednesday afternoon on the West Side, officials said. Emergency crews responded to a call of a person shot about 12:50 p.m. inside CPD’s...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 41, shot in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 41-year-old was on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of South Keeler Avenue when a female started shooting, police said. The man was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with fatally shooting 2 on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection with a double shooting last September in the Lawndale neighborhood. Absalom Coakley, 29, is accused of shooting two men in the head on Sept. 25 in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, police said. Police discovered the men,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

3 men shot in Auburn Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after being shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.The three victims were approached by two unknown male suspects in the 1100 block of West 77th Street around 1:18 p.m. The suspects produced handguns and fired shots, according to Chicago police.The three victims were all transported to hospitals in good condition.The first was a 20-year-old man who was shot in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital.The second victim, 24, was struck in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.The third victim, a 28 year old, was hit in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital.No offenders are in custody and area detectives are investigating.Police provided no further details.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#West Adams#West Lake#Violent Crime#West 110th Street#West Division
CBS Chicago

Four killed in separate shootings in Gary Indiana since Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Gary, Indiana, are reassuring the public following four murders in less than two days.Today investigators revealed all the victims were targeted. Police wanted to make it clear none of the shootings was related to one another. They said none were drug- or gang-related, and they're not random.The first shooting happened on Sunday. Police said a woman with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Methodist Hospital by someone she knew. She later died from her injuries.At about 7:30 p.m. that same day, police responded to a house at 26th Avenue and Jackson Street, where two...
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Three people shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three people were shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday evening. Chicago police said that the victims in the shooting, which happened on West Ohio and North Spaulding around 5 p.m., were all male. One was shot in the leg and hospitalized in good condition. The second...
CHICAGO, IL
wglc.net

Chicago man gets life in prison for fatal road rage shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Chicago man was sentenced to the mandatory life in prison Tuesday for the highway shooting death of a Minnesota man in what authorities said was a road rage incident. Jamal Smith was earlier convicted in the July 2021 death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton, of Crystal. Boughton was shot in the head as he drove his teenage son home from a baseball game in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth. Smith appeared virtually in a Hennepin County courtroom that was packed with Boughton’s family and supporters, who also filled an overflow observation room. The automatic life sentence comes with the possibility of parole after 30 years.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot while being carjacked on Near West Side

CHICAGO — A 46-year-old man was shot while being carjacked on the city Near West Side. The shooting happened on the 200 block of North Western Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday. Police said the man was sitting in his vehicle when a dark sedan approached and three armed offenders exited and demanded the man’s vehicle. […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy