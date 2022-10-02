Read full article on original website
Mopar Joe
2d ago
Under current administration Chicago will get worse before it ever gets better. Not enough police and the ones we have are not allowed to do their job. Very sad state of affairs
Reply
7
Guest
3d ago
Animals in the liberal democratic society, and the democrats keep building revolving doors and passing new law to aid and abed criminals
Reply
6
Related
Man Shot Inside CPD Station on West Side, Officials Say
Chicago police are expected to provide an update on the shooting at 3:30 p.m. in the player above. A man was shot inside a Chicago police station Wednesday afternoon on the West Side, officials said. Emergency crews responded to a call of a person shot about 12:50 p.m. inside CPD’s...
Man, 41, shot in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 41-year-old was on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of South Keeler Avenue when a female started shooting, police said. The man was...
Chicago shooting in Auburn Gresham injures 3 men just blocks from St. Sabina church
Three people were shot in Auburn Gresham Tuesday afternoon, just blocks away from St. Sabina church, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with fatally shooting 2 on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection with a double shooting last September in the Lawndale neighborhood. Absalom Coakley, 29, is accused of shooting two men in the head on Sept. 25 in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, police said. Police discovered the men,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot woman multiple times in parking lot of Oak Lawn motel: police
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman multiple times at an Oak Lawn motel last week. Howard Williams, 24, faces one count of attempted murder. On Sept. 28, Oak Lawn police responded to a call of shots fired at the JC Miami...
3 men shot in Auburn Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after being shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.The three victims were approached by two unknown male suspects in the 1100 block of West 77th Street around 1:18 p.m. The suspects produced handguns and fired shots, according to Chicago police.The three victims were all transported to hospitals in good condition.The first was a 20-year-old man who was shot in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital.The second victim, 24, was struck in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.The third victim, a 28 year old, was hit in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital.No offenders are in custody and area detectives are investigating.Police provided no further details.
Jury Awards $4.5M to Bystander Injured in Chicago Police Pursuit
A Cook County jury has awarded $4.5 million to a woman who suffered horrific injuries as a result of a Chicago police chase that her attorneys say clearly violated department policy. Following a two-week trial, the jury deliberated Friday and returned the judgment in favor of Shaunte Hill, who said...
Chicago police locate vehicle involved in Albany Park hit-and-run that killed toddler
CPD said somehow the 18-month-old got out of his parents' car and walked into the street before being hit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago man charged with attacking CTA employee while riding bus
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with beating a CTA employee while riding a bus in West Woodlawn Monday evening. Treshon Kates, 20, allegedly attacked the employee multiple times in the 700 block of East 67th Street around 9:55 p.m., police said. The 62-year-old CTA employee's condition was...
Gang member charged with triple shooting in Humboldt Park, gunning down rival in hair salon
CHICAGO - A reputed gang member suspected of gunning down a rival in a Lawndale hair salon last year was arrested this week after he was implicated in a triple shooting in Humboldt Park, according to Cook County prosecutors. Ishmael Simpson initially came under police scrutiny following a shooting at...
Four killed in separate shootings in Gary Indiana since Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Gary, Indiana, are reassuring the public following four murders in less than two days.Today investigators revealed all the victims were targeted. Police wanted to make it clear none of the shootings was related to one another. They said none were drug- or gang-related, and they're not random.The first shooting happened on Sunday. Police said a woman with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Methodist Hospital by someone she knew. She later died from her injuries.At about 7:30 p.m. that same day, police responded to a house at 26th Avenue and Jackson Street, where two...
At Least 5 Children Shot, 1 Fatally, Across Chicago Since Friday
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is expected to provide a public safety update at 12 p.m. Monday after at least five children were shot across Chicago over the weekend, authorities said. The youngest victim, according to Chicago police, was a 3-year-old boy. The first incident occurred Friday in Chicago's West...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Truck Found, Suspect Remains at-Large in Fatal Albany Park Hit-and-Run
Chicago police have located the truck that struck and killed a toddler Monday in the Albany Park neighborhood, but the driver remains at-large as family plead with them to come forward. According to police, they were able to locate the truck responsible for the hit-and-run on Tuesday, just 24 hours...
Chicago shootings: 3-year-old boy among 25 shot, 5 fatally in weekend violence across city, CPD says
At least 25 people have been shot, five fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Mother of TikTok influencer who was murdered in Chicago high-rise sues building
CHICAGO - The mother of a TikTok influencer, who was murdered in her Chicago high-rise, is suing the building over its security. Sania Khan was killed by her estranged husband in July after he got into her building on East Ohio Street. A video shows him entering the building and...
Chicago man charged with shooting 7-year-old on his way to church
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a 7-year-old boy who was on his way to church over the weekend. Police say Kentrell Gayden was arrested about 40 minutes after shooting and seriously wounding the child – identified as Legend Barr.
fox32chicago.com
Three people shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday evening. Chicago police said that the victims in the shooting, which happened on West Ohio and North Spaulding around 5 p.m., were all male. One was shot in the leg and hospitalized in good condition. The second...
wglc.net
Chicago man gets life in prison for fatal road rage shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Chicago man was sentenced to the mandatory life in prison Tuesday for the highway shooting death of a Minnesota man in what authorities said was a road rage incident. Jamal Smith was earlier convicted in the July 2021 death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton, of Crystal. Boughton was shot in the head as he drove his teenage son home from a baseball game in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth. Smith appeared virtually in a Hennepin County courtroom that was packed with Boughton’s family and supporters, who also filled an overflow observation room. The automatic life sentence comes with the possibility of parole after 30 years.
Man shot while being carjacked on Near West Side
CHICAGO — A 46-year-old man was shot while being carjacked on the city Near West Side. The shooting happened on the 200 block of North Western Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday. Police said the man was sitting in his vehicle when a dark sedan approached and three armed offenders exited and demanded the man’s vehicle. […]
'They're just shocked': Community holds vigil for 3-year-old killed in West Lawn road rage shooting
"And then you decided to plot against me and my babies, and I will not sleep until you are brought in. I will not sleep," Veronica Zastro said.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 8