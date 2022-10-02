ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Sports

John Harbaugh explains why Ravens passed on field goal late in fourth quarter in loss to Bills

The Week 4 Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup lived up to expectations. This was a battle between two AFC contenders led by two MVP candidates at quarterback who can put up points in a hurry. Unfortunately for the Ravens, they had another second-half collapse that sent them back to the loss column, as the Bills escaped with a 23-20 victory thanks to a game-winning Tyler Bass field goal.
The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills

The Ravens went up 20-3 with 3:39 to go in the first half against the Buffalo Bills. They did not score the rest of the way as they let another game slip away in front of their home fans. They did not capitalize on opportunities to widen their margin and for the second time in three weeks, their defense did not hold with the game on the line. Here are five things we learned from the Ravens’ ...
ESPN

CB Jimmy Smith retiring after 11 seasons with Baltimore Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- In announcing his retirement Monday, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith acknowledged that he endured many injuries and wants fans to think about the type of player he was when he was on the field. "But, ultimately, I want them to remember -- championship," Smith said as...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Longtime Ravens Player's Retirement News

After 11 seasons in black and purple, Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith is reportedly hanging up his cleats and calling it a career. A former first-round pick out of Colorado, Smith was a staple in Baltimore's defensive backfield throughout his time with the organization; helping the team win a Super Bowl in 2012.
CBS News

Nelly to perform at halftime of Sunday's Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are asking music performer Nelly to turn up the heat at halftime of Sunday night's football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Nelly, the popular R&B and rapper - known for songs such as Country Grammar, Hot in Herre and Ride Wit Me - will perform at the intermission of this weekend's primetime showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.
numberfire.com

Ravens designate Gus Edwards (knee) to return

The Baltimore Ravens designated running back Gus Edwards (knee) to return from the reserve/PUP list. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Edwards will return to practice after missing the first four weeks of the season. There's a chance Edwards will be available for Sunday night's Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Ravens will likely limit his initial usage coming off an ACL tear. Once Edwards is up to speed, he will likely work in a chance-of-pace role behind J.K. Dobbins in the Baltimore backfield.
