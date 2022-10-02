Read full article on original website
Five quarterbacks Patriots could sign with Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer injured
GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Patriots are likely going to be in the market for an emergency quarterback. With Mac Jones battling an ankle injury and Brian Hoyer being sidelined with a concussion on Sunday, New England will go into next week with Bailey Zappe as the only healthy quarterback on the roster.
Tony Romo pointed out the Patriots' blunder that led to their loss to the Packers
Tony Romo was on the call Sunday for the New England Patriots’ matchup against the Green Bay Packers, and pointed out the coaching blunder that led to their loss.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Beating Patriots
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said a "win's a win" after knocking off the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
Packers beat Patriots in Week 4: Player of the game, play of the game
The Green Bay Packers survived an inspired upset attempt from the visiting New England Patriots on Sunday, using a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Romeo Doubs and a game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby to win 27-24 in overtime. Here is Packers Wire’s player of the game and...
Bill Belichick, Aaron Rodgers share mutual appreciation following Packers’ OT win vs. Patriots
Two of the NFL’s greatest at their respective positions faced off on Sunday, and it ended up being as good of a bout as anyone could’ve hoped for. Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers got the last laugh over Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots, winning 27-24 in overtime as Mason Crosby connected on a field goal as time expired. Shortly after the game ended, the quarterback and coach appeared to share a warm embrace that both enjoyed.
Look: Patriots got away with delay of game on key TD against Packers
New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe threw the first touchdown pass of his career in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and the rookie got a huge assist from the officiating crew on the play. Zappe found a wide-open DeVante Parker for a 25-yard touchdown pass late in...
Patriots coach gives update on WR Tyquan Thornton’s rehab from preseason injury
Rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton hasn’t had a chance to step onto the field during the regular season so far in his NFL career. However, the New England Patriots are still happy with the work the second-round pick is putting in. On Tuesday, receivers coach Ross Douglas gave an...
Tom Brady injury: Buccaneers QB misses practice with multiple ailments
The Buccaneers say a pair of injuries kept Tom Brady off the practice field. Brady is dealing with issues with both his throwing shoulder and his right hand and didn’t participate on Wednesday. The 45-year-old quarterback took a heavy hit against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, and on his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady admitted he’d be spending time in the training room this week, but downplayed the injuries.
Patriots sign Marcus Cannon to 53-man roster, will he start at right tackle?
FOXBOROUGH — Marcus Cannon has earned a spot on the 53-man roster. The Patriots signed the practice squad member to the active squad on Wednesday afternoon. Cannon made his 2022 debut in Green Bay and played quite well after being elevated from the practice squad. The question now is...
Where Patriots go from Green Bay loss will define their 2022 season | Chris Mason
GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Patriots gave the Packers hell on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. With third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe under center, Aaron Rodgers and company still needed a full 70 minutes to dispatch the heavy underdogs. Yes, seventy. If a gutsy loss can springboard a team forward, this may very well be it.
Perry's Report Card: Pats needed more from front seven vs. Packers
GREEN BAY -- The Patriots, for the most part, wanted it to be known they weren’t looking at Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss as a moral victory. “No participation trophies,” said David Andrews. “Ain’t no moral victories,” said Matthew Judon. But all acknowledged that there was...
Peter King Gives Bill Belichick Week 4 Award After Patriots-Packers Game
The Patriots suffered their third loss in four games this past Sunday, but Peter King believes Bill Belichick deserves a ton of credit for how New England performed in Week 4. The visitors strolled into Green Bay hobbled, as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Jalen Mills and starting quarterback Mac Jones all were inactive for the Patriots’ meeting with the Packers. New England’s situation at Lambeau Field quickly went from bad to worse, as rookie signal-caller Bailey Zappe was forced to spell an injured Brian Hoyer early in the first quarter.
Andy Isabella released by Cardinals; is former UMass WR a fit with Patriots?
The Arizona Cardinals have parted ways with former UMass football star Andy Isabella. The Cardinals announced Tuesday that they have released the 2019 second-round pick. The move marks the end of Isabella’s four-year run in Arizona, where he struggled to get on the field consistently after arriving as an intriguing deep threat.
Victor Wembanyama, 7-foot-4 top NBA Draft prospect, rains 3′s in G League duel
Eyes from around the basketball world were on Henderson, Nevada last night to see the presumed No. 1 NBA Draft prospect in action. On the big stage with 200 scouts and executives in attendance, Victor Wembanyama met all the expectations -- and then some. The French prospect is a unique...
