NBC Philadelphia

Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4

Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick, Aaron Rodgers share mutual appreciation following Packers’ OT win vs. Patriots

Two of the NFL’s greatest at their respective positions faced off on Sunday, and it ended up being as good of a bout as anyone could’ve hoped for. Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers got the last laugh over Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots, winning 27-24 in overtime as Mason Crosby connected on a field goal as time expired. Shortly after the game ended, the quarterback and coach appeared to share a warm embrace that both enjoyed.
MassLive.com

Tom Brady injury: Buccaneers QB misses practice with multiple ailments

The Buccaneers say a pair of injuries kept Tom Brady off the practice field. Brady is dealing with issues with both his throwing shoulder and his right hand and didn’t participate on Wednesday. The 45-year-old quarterback took a heavy hit against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, and on his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady admitted he’d be spending time in the training room this week, but downplayed the injuries.
NBC Sports

Perry's Report Card: Pats needed more from front seven vs. Packers

GREEN BAY -- The Patriots, for the most part, wanted it to be known they weren’t looking at Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss as a moral victory. “No participation trophies,” said David Andrews. “Ain’t no moral victories,” said Matthew Judon. But all acknowledged that there was...
MassLive.com

FanDuel promo code: 100-1 guaranteed return this week

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Win or lose, every new bettor who registers through our FanDuel promo code here will score up to a 100-to-1 payout this week.
NESN

Peter King Gives Bill Belichick Week 4 Award After Patriots-Packers Game

The Patriots suffered their third loss in four games this past Sunday, but Peter King believes Bill Belichick deserves a ton of credit for how New England performed in Week 4. The visitors strolled into Green Bay hobbled, as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Jalen Mills and starting quarterback Mac Jones all were inactive for the Patriots’ meeting with the Packers. New England’s situation at Lambeau Field quickly went from bad to worse, as rookie signal-caller Bailey Zappe was forced to spell an injured Brian Hoyer early in the first quarter.
