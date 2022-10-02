Read full article on original website
Bruce Willis is allowing himself to be deepfaked so his 'digital twin' can continue to act after his aphasia diagnosis, report says
Bruce Willis has allowed his likeness to be used by a deepfake company called Deepcake. According to a statement from the actor, he sees it as a "great opportunity" to "go back in time." Having a "digital twin" could allow Willis to return to film following his aphasia diagnosis. Bruce...
Bruce Willis denies selling the rights to his face despite appearing in deepfake Russian commercial
Bruce Willis announced he was retiring from acting following a diagnosis of aphasia. Bruce Willis has denied selling the rights to his face after a deepfake company claimed to have struck a deal with the actor—and used his image for its own creations. It was reported last week by...
The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell forced to apologize after making same mistake co-host had just warned against live on air
THE Talk's Jerry O'Connell had to issue an apology live on air after making the very mistake Natalie Morales warned him against prior. The blunder happened in the daytime TV show's post-Emmys broadcast on Tuesday. During the show, the panelist ditched the studio, chatting with guests and interacting with fans...
Husband of Cinematographer Killed During ‘Terrible Accident’ on Alec Baldwin Film Set Settles Lawsuit, Will Resume Production as Executive Producer
The family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed on the set of the Western film “Rust,” has settled a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and several other individuals and companies attached to the production. The deal will result in husband Matthew Hutchins acting as the film’s new executive producer.
Alec Baldwin is going to finish filming his Western movie 'Rust' after he fatally shot the film's cinematographer last year
Alec Baldwin will finish filming his indie Western flick "Rust" after he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last year, the movie's production company announced Wednesday. In a statement shared with Insider, Rust Movie Productions announced that it settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Hutchins, who was...
Comedian and Netflix Star David A. Arnold Dead at 54
David A. Arnold, the comedian, writer and actor who headlined two Netflix comedy specials, has died. Arnold passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at his home, his family confirmed. He was just three shows into his four-month national Pace Ya Self comedy tour. His cause of death was ruled "natural causes," per the family. Further details were not provided. Arnold, who also served as a writer and producer on Netflix's Fuller House reboot and created the Nickelodeon series That Girl Lay Lay, was 54.
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
Filming to Resume on ‘Rust’ After Baldwin Settles Lawsuit With Hutchins’ Family
Alec Baldwin and the family of Halyna Hutchins have reached an undisclosed settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit after the cinematographer was killed on the set of the film Rust last year, according to the actor’s attorney. The lawsuit, filed last year in Santa Fe against Baldwin and the western film’s production companies and producers, alleged numerous violations were made on set that allowed Baldwin to discharge a prop gun that killed Hutchins and wounded another crew member. “As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed,” Hutchins’ widower Matthew Hutchins said in a statement. “The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident.” Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, said, “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”Read it at Deadline
Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit with family of cinematographer killed on 'Rust' set
Alec Baldwin settled a lawsuit filed by loved ones of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was killed on the set of his movie "Rust," reps from both sides of the civil action said Wednesday. Hutchins, 42, was fatally shot and director Joel Souza, then 48, wounded in the Oct. 21, 2021,...
Billy Eichner Responds to ‘Bros’ Lackluster Box Office: ‘Straight People Just Didn’t Show Up’
Billy Eichner is calling out straight people for not seeing “Bros” in theaters. The Judd Apatow-produced romantic comedy opened to $4.8 million at the box office after premiering at TIFF and receiving strong reviews. However, lead star and co-writer Eichner is bemoaning the lack of audiences showing up in theaters as “homophobic,” especially in “certain parts of the country.” “Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast! And it is special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I...
Rob Schneider Returning for The Animal Sequel
In a move that no one in their right mind could have predicted, a sequel to the Rob Schneider-starring "comedy" The Animal is seemingly nearing fruition. Deadline brings word that not only is Schneider set to star in the follow-up but has co-written the script, will produce, and also direct The Animal 2. According to the trade the film is being set up as a Tubi original and will premiere on the AVOD streaming platform. A potential hang up in the movie getting made however is a deal being completed with Revolution Studios, the production company behind the first film.
Jeffrey Dahmer crew member claims show was 'treated horribly' onset
A production assistant who worked on Netflix's new show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has claimed she was ' 'treated horribly' onset. Crew member Kim Alsup posted a tweet about her experiences working on the show - which stars Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer - claiming the job "took everything I had" and insisting seeing the trailer for the series brought back awful memories of her time on set.
Alec Baldwin and ‘Rust’ Producers Settle With Slain Cinematographer’s Estate; Filming to Resume in January
Updated with statement from District Attorney’s Office 10:55 AM: Alec Baldwin and the production team of “Rust” reached a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit of Halyna Hutchins on Wednesday. In the agreement, the movie established a date to return to production, and got a new executive producer — Hutchins’ widowed husband.
Love Goes: Sam Smith claims they lost fans to 'homophobia and transphobia'
Sam Smith believes they have lost fans to "homophobia and transphobia". The 'Unholy' hitmaker came out as non-binary in 2019 and asked to be referred to as they/them, and the pop star believes some people have since stopped listening to his music.
Kaley Cuoco had to keep her relationship with Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki a secret
Kaley Cuoco had to keep her relationship with Johnny Galecki a secret. The 36-year-old actress started dating 'Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny, 47, around the time their fictional counterparts on the hit sitcom were about to get together and kept schtum about their real-life arrangement in case it "ruined" things for the fans.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are 'doing great' amid cheating scandal
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are "doing great" amid their cheating scandal. The 34-year-old model is expecting her third child with her Maroon 5 star husband Adam, 43, and although he had recently been accused of messaging other women in a flirtatious manner, she still turned up to support him at The Event fundraiser hosted by The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, where he played a 40-minute set.
Lashana Lynch pays no attention to James Bond speculation
Lashana Lynch is "way off grid" with speculation about who will be the next James Bond. The 34-year-old actress has been linked to taking over the lead role in the franchise after her character Nomi inherited Bond's 007 code name in most recent film 'No Time To Die' but she insisted she has paid no attention to any of the speculation as she doesn't believe it comes from official channels.
Jamie Lee Curtis: I felt isolated on the set of Knives Out
Jamie Lee Curtis felt "quite isolated" on the set of 'Knives Out'. The 63-year-old actress starred in Rian Johnson's hit whodunnit as Linda Drysdale-Thrombey but admits that she didn't enjoy the filming process for the 2019 movie.
Queen Margrethe has not spoken to her family since stripping them of royal titles
Queen Margrethe has not spoken to her family since stripping them of their royal titles. The 82-year-old Danish monarch announced earlier this week that the four children of her second son Prince Joachim - Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and 10-year-old Athena - will no longer be known as princes and princess or His/Her Highness, and instead will be styled His/Her Excellency Count/Countess of Monzenat and how her 53-year-old son has explained that it is a "very heavy matter" for the family.
Depeche Mode could never replace 'one and only' Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher
Depeche Mode could never replace late keyboard player Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher. Dave Gahan and Martin Gore have just announced their new album 'Memento Mori' and a 2023 tour, their first without Fletch, who died aged 60 in May, and the pair have insisted their beloved bandmate is irreplaceable.
